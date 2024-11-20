AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumor May Explain How Movie Sets-Up The X-MEN - Possible SPOILERS

Earlier today, Kevin Feige confirmed that the events of Avengers: Secret Wars will lead directly into a "new age of mutants" in the MCU, and we now have some rumored details...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2024 08:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Previous rumours have claimed that the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will lead to a "soft reboot" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there's been a lot of speculation that this reset will facilitate the introduction of the X-Men.

We have seen some characters from the 20th Century Fox era in the MCU already, but the likes of Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), Beast (Kelsey Grammar) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) all appeared in alternate Multiverse timelines.

Earlier today, Kevin Feige spoke about Marvel Studios' plans for the X-Men the opening of the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore.

"I think you will see that continue in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men."

According to scooper MTTSH, this will be accomplished by the creation of "a new universe where Mutants/X-Men have always existed in the MCU."

If accurate, this wouldn't exactly be a huge surprise. We have seen several reality-warping events in the MCU at this stage, most notably the "Blip" (or Decimation) caused by Thanos and Tony Stark's reversal in Avengers: Endgame.

Secret Wars is believed to bring multiple characters and timelines together, so it's reasonable to assume that an attempt to stop the Incursions from, say, the Scarlet Witch (in a kind of reverse House of M move) could result in the creation of an entirely new MCU.

If this is how the X-Men/Mutants are to be introduced, how would you feel about it?

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at some photos Downey Jr. shared to Instagram after the big reveal along with a new look at the Doom mask via Phase Hero below.

Gambito
Gambito - 11/20/2024, 8:05 PM
MyTimeToShine GO TO [frick]ING HELL!!!
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 11/20/2024, 8:08 PM
I really love Jackman, I really love most of the original X-Men cast. But I really hope this isn’t a shoddy way of them bringing those actors into this universe without having to recast them. I want a brand new X-Men team, with a brand new original X-Men cast.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 8:14 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - agree , I hope that’s not the case either…

I love Jackman & co but they had their time so it’s best to bring in new blood now which I think they will do.
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 11/20/2024, 8:10 PM
So looking at his words and not the scoop, he says in the next few movies X Men players will pop up. So we will get some people before the soft reboot.


And also, DC seemed to have an issue with telling the fans they rebooting, and ppl lost interest in the movies...is the same happening with MCU? If they introduce a few characters (or Madripoor for example), why care if they might disappear in the new MCU??
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 8:22 PM
@LogansRazor - depends on how much they reboot

I don’t expect the changes to be anything more then the integration of the FF and mutants coming into existence.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 8:11 PM
I mean , that’s been the theory more or less so not exactly a scoop lol.

Regardless , I’m cool with them explaining mutants in the MCU this way (this’ll likely be how they integrate the FF aswell).

User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/20/2024, 8:13 PM
Once again, it's that ultra reliable journalistic news source MTTSH.

User Comment Image
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/20/2024, 8:28 PM
@Feralwookiee - [frick], that's on hot .gif.
OriginalGusto1
OriginalGusto1 - 11/20/2024, 8:28 PM
one*
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 11/20/2024, 8:33 PM
@OriginalGusto1 - Yeah. She's a looker all right.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/20/2024, 8:13 PM
Mind blown.... NOTTTTT. Stupid f*cking rumors from this clown.

Anyways I take it we'll see a few Xmen in Doomsday then see a bunch more in SW. Pretty sure we all knew that but good to hear lord Fiege confirm.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 11/20/2024, 8:20 PM
RDJ as Doom is so lame
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/20/2024, 8:24 PM
Well I guess it’s time to integrate the old FoXmen into the MCU huh?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2024, 8:30 PM
@WruceBayne - not necessarily

It depends on what happens to the Multiverse post SW but this could just be their way of to introduce new actors as Scott ,Logan etc.
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/20/2024, 8:24 PM
It's pretty obvious how they are going to handle it.

1) The MCU (MSheU) is in desperate need of a reboot since Marvel fumbled the ball on their properties in Phase 4.
They should have scaled back to only street-level heroes (Spider-Man, Shang Chi, Luke Cage, Daredevil, Punisher, etc.)

2) RDJ is most likely going to play the Tony Stark version of Doctor Doom from Earth 11029. And I think either another variant of Tony Stark will be drawn in for the Secret War. That alternate Tony Stark may end up being the new MCU Tony Stark and the RDJ Tony Stark will also make an appearance but choose to go back because he has obligations in his own universe. Or....the Tony Stark Dr. Doom will have a change of heart when confronted by the Real Dr. Doom.

In my opinion Dr. Doom should have been introduced as a result of the events after The Snap where there was a void in world leadership and he rises to power.

3) The X-Men will of course be brought in via the Secret War and will seek out other mutants that exist in the current Earth (which Marvel calls 616 but is actually supposed to be Earth 99999 because 616 is the Comic book Earth.

In my opinion, their could have been some mutants already but the Reverse Snap caused the DNA to reassemble through the power of the Infinity Stones and that caused some people to develop the X-Gene which then increased the population of Mutants.

The Avengers could have caused....The Multiverse....The rise of Dr. Doom...The rise of Kingpin (after Ronin took out so many crime bosses)...The rise of the mutants.

Shoulda, Woulda, Coulda.

