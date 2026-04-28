Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor May Reveal The Movie's Lead Characters On Battleworld - Spoilers

Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor May Reveal The Movie's Lead Characters On Battleworld - Spoilers

The leads of Avengers: Secret Wars may have been revealed, and it sounds like Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch will have a major role to play when Doctor Doom creates Battleworld in the Doomsday sequel.

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By JoshWilding - Apr 28, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

Even with Avengers: Doomsday up first, there's a huge amount of intrigue and conversation surrounding Avengers: Secret Wars. A big part of that stems from leaked concept art and the belief that the movie will primarily take place on "Battleworld."

If the MCU follows the comics, we can expect Doctor Doom to create a reality that he rules over. In doing so, almost everyone forgets what the world used to be like. However, a handful of heroes from Earth-616 and Earth-1610 arrive on Battleworld on a cosmic liferaft, and from there, they set out to restore what was.

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has seemingly hinted at the heroes who will take centre stage in Avengers: Secret Wars next December. 

As you can see in the video below, it appears Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wiccan (Joe Locke), Speed (Ruaridh Mollica), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will lead the charge against Victor Von Doom.

This lines up with previous rumours, and suggests that Wolverine, Deadpool, and Spider-Man survive the Incursion they're reportedly involved in during Avengers: Doomsday's opening. 

Explaining recently how Doomsday and Secret Wars connect, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "People familiar with the comic stories see that they will relate. They relate in a very different way than 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame.' I think people are expecting a similar connection, and while one certainly does lead into the other, it's in a very different way."

"I will say that 'Secret Wars' is as ambitious a project as we’ve ever embarked on," the executive added, hinting at it being a much different movie from its predecessor.

Perez has also shared several other vague hints about what's to come, which likely allude to reports that Doctor Doom uses the Scarlet Witch's powers to create a new reality in Battleworld. That would explain its Medieval-inspired setting, and means we could get a loose adaptation of the Avengers: The Children's Crusade comic.

In that, the Young Avengers assembled to save an amnesiac Wanda Maximoff before Doom could manipulate her into becoming his bride.

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/28/2026, 11:49 AM
NO JONATHN MAJR
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/28/2026, 11:49 AM
Wolverine babysitting a bunch of kids? Sounds like Logan all over again.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/28/2026, 1:14 PM
@InfinitePunches - And that movie was top tier.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/28/2026, 1:36 PM
@SonOfAGif - My very unpopular opinion is that Wolverine Goes Japan is a better movie than Logan.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/28/2026, 2:08 PM
@InfinitePunches - Disney: “Let’s use or actual popular characters to force feed characters no one cares about (except maybe Jean, though Sink’s take has yet to be tested), until they like them. They never learn. Yes, fans will come out to see Jackman and Toby again, but that will not in any way shape or form transfer to those other characters when they spin them off again.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/28/2026, 2:09 PM
@InfinitePunches - It is. Up until that studio mandated Mecha-Silver Samurai, that film is a masterpiece of a Wolverine story.
Fogs
Fogs - 4/28/2026, 2:27 PM
@Bucky74 - Agreed. What a pity that 3rd act was.
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 4/28/2026, 2:48 PM
@Bucky74 - Problem was not doing comicbook Silver Samurai from the start
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 4/28/2026, 12:01 PM
Deadpool have to be out of this.
abd00bie
abd00bie - 4/28/2026, 12:06 PM
@jasonvoorhees - The GA hate Lively and Reynolds right now
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2026, 12:02 PM
Wait , didn’t scoopers report that Tobey’s Spider Man dies at the beginning of Doomsday or something?.

Anyway , I would kinda love if it was Tom’s Spidey leading the charge against RDJ’s Doom not only due to Peter’s & Tony’s relationship in this universe (aswell as Holland & Downey’s in real life) but it’ll show how far he has come and matured imo as he leads other young heroes into battle given he’s the OG one!!.

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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/28/2026, 12:11 PM
That's the lamest line up you could come up with, as besides Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Deadpool, everyone else is a C or D list character.
Reginator
Reginator - 4/28/2026, 12:25 PM
well that lineup sounds like they are targeting the preteen crowd. Pass on that garbage.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/28/2026, 12:26 PM
You had me at Tobey's Spidey!
MeindaBathRoomlol
MeindaBathRoomlol - 4/28/2026, 12:46 PM
I hope this isn't true. No one likes the Young Avengers.
GComix85
GComix85 - 4/28/2026, 12:51 PM
I also MAY find $20 later today. Doesn't mean that'll actually happen though.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 4/28/2026, 1:01 PM
Shit lineup.
Timerider
Timerider - 4/28/2026, 2:17 PM
There was a 5 year gap between Infinity War and Endgame, what’s the gap between Doomsday and Secret Wars? Probably like 1-2 years, because of real time. It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 4/28/2026, 2:21 PM
There’s a reason Marvel will hide those characters in all the marketing behind the ones fans actually want to see. No one cares about them and no one ever will

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