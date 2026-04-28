Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor May Reveal The Movie's Lead Characters On Battleworld - Spoilers

Even with Avengers: Doomsday up first, there's a huge amount of intrigue and conversation surrounding Avengers: Secret Wars. A big part of that stems from leaked concept art and the belief that the movie will primarily take place on "Battleworld."

If the MCU follows the comics, we can expect Doctor Doom to create a reality that he rules over. In doing so, almost everyone forgets what the world used to be like. However, a handful of heroes from Earth-616 and Earth-1610 arrive on Battleworld on a cosmic liferaft, and from there, they set out to restore what was.

Now, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has seemingly hinted at the heroes who will take centre stage in Avengers: Secret Wars next December.

As you can see in the video below, it appears Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wiccan (Joe Locke), Speed (Ruaridh Mollica), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will lead the charge against Victor Von Doom.

This lines up with previous rumours, and suggests that Wolverine, Deadpool, and Spider-Man survive the Incursion they're reportedly involved in during Avengers: Doomsday's opening.

Explaining recently how Doomsday and Secret Wars connect, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said, "People familiar with the comic stories see that they will relate. They relate in a very different way than 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame.' I think people are expecting a similar connection, and while one certainly does lead into the other, it's in a very different way."

"I will say that 'Secret Wars' is as ambitious a project as we’ve ever embarked on," the executive added, hinting at it being a much different movie from its predecessor.

Perez has also shared several other vague hints about what's to come, which likely allude to reports that Doctor Doom uses the Scarlet Witch's powers to create a new reality in Battleworld. That would explain its Medieval-inspired setting, and means we could get a loose adaptation of the Avengers: The Children's Crusade comic.

In that, the Young Avengers assembled to save an amnesiac Wanda Maximoff before Doom could manipulate her into becoming his bride.

The confirmed cast of Avengers: Secret Wars includes Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), and Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter).

Also appearing are Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), and Sadie Sink.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to refine the story.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.