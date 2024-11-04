AVENGERS: SECRET WARS Rumored To Put Marvel's Spider-Men In A Unique Predicament - Possible SPOILERS

The latest Avengers: Secret Wars rumour to do the rounds online suggests the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios have unique plans for the three Multiversal Spider-Men in the movie. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 04, 2024 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

With Avengers: Doomsday set to begin production in a matter of months, we're bracing ourselves for a lot of rumours about Marvel Studios' plans for that and Avengers: Secret Wars heading into the New Year.

There's already a lot of chatter online about both projects; the consensus right now seems to be that Doomsday will pit Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes against Doctor Doom before a roster of Multiversal characters assemble in the Battleworld-set sequel. 

It's also been claimed that Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man will have a major role in Secret Wars, with Tom Holland's Peter Parker currently set as Doomsday's lead. 

Today, @MyTimeToShineH commented on a GIF of them and Tobey Maguire's web-slinger by saying, "They’ll be forced to face off against each other in Secret Wars."

This could be (another) lucky guess or a hint that Secret Wars will be less an adaptation of the 2015 story and more akin to the 1980s version we know the Russo Brothers grew up adoring and are desperate to adapt. In that, The Beyonder forces heroes and villains to fight, though we're sure a Multiversal spin can be put on the concept. 

In other wild Spider-Man-related news, there's been chatter over the weekend about Chris Pratt being in talks to reprise his role as Star-Lord in Spider-Man 4. Alas, we're hearing that's false. 

Original plans called for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton to helm what was then called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Plans changed following Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and the Jonathan Majors controversy, and Cretton has moved on to Spider-Man 4

As part of the Multiverse Saga's overhaul, Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the aforementioned Doctor Doom. 

Discussing that reunion with GamesRadar+ at MCM Comic Con 2024 last month, Joe Russo said, "We're all very close. We had been working on another project before Marvel approached all of us - so we're working on another project with Robert - and there was a story that evolved through conversations that we got very excited about. Because it's always got to be the story."

We still don't know how Marvel Studios will justify Downey's return or how Victor Von Doom's similarity to Tony Stark will be explained (if, indeed, it's explained at all). Despite that, the filmmaker remains confident that these movies will deliver a worthwhile story. 

"Why would we come back if we didn't feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there's a kernel there for an idea that's really explosive?" Joe asked. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. If the three Spider-Men are forced to fight, who do you see coming out on top?

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/4/2024, 11:38 AM
"They’ll be forced to face off against each other in Secret Wars."

User Comment Image
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 11/4/2024, 11:38 AM
Love when you can debunk a rumor in the same paragraph it was reported in.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/4/2024, 11:42 AM
I'd be down for it. The 2015 Secret Wars storyline was good but the 1980s story is simply superior IMO.
hainesy
hainesy - 11/4/2024, 12:46 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - 100%. I grew up reading the 80s Secret Wars comics and it's a far better series. I like the idea of making it multiverse teams instead of heroes vs. villains, but use it to bring in the Beyonder and have Doom steal his powers.
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 11/4/2024, 11:44 AM
BS.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/4/2024, 11:57 AM
@TheRedLeader - User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/4/2024, 11:46 AM
I really hope they don't use this as an opportunity to make the previous two Spider-Men look bad in favor of propping up the current one.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 11/4/2024, 11:58 AM
@TheJok3r -

They already did that in No Way Home by having Tom Holland’s Spider-Man coaching them because he has worked on a team before despite the fact that they have had more experience in being Spider-Man than Holland’s.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 11/4/2024, 11:54 AM
Sounds kinda lame. I don't want to see them fight, it'd suck. I also expect they would use it to try and show the MCU Spider-man as the best one, unless they shove Miles into this and use it to boost him.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 11/4/2024, 11:55 AM
“We don’t know how they’ll explain his resemblance”

“Damn that guy looks like Tony” done takes 2 seconds i really wish people had the media literacy they claim to , actors can play multiple unrelated characters in a movie it’s acting this isn’t real life and even with that - people look alike all the time
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 11/4/2024, 11:55 AM
Fairly certain Secret Wars was be inspired by both the OG and Hickman run, just like Infinity War was.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/4/2024, 11:58 AM
Oh come on.... this site is turning into the Enquirer
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/4/2024, 12:08 PM
Skipping the article (as I do generally with anything that says "leak" or "rumor" or "spoiler") to say I have that Secret Wars poster hanging on the wall in my office at home. I can't remember exactly when I got it, but it was probably the mid-80s. It's tattered and taped together, but it's one of my prized possessions, and I finally got it properly framed for posterity.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/4/2024, 12:18 PM
@Clintthahamster - That is super awesome! Do you have things from the original run that you would love to see on film?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/4/2024, 12:28 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I'll be honest, I never really read the Secret Wars comics. I can't remember where I got the poster, but I'm pretty sure it was related to the secret wars toy line, not the comics. I started reading GI Joe comics that year, but didn't really get into superheroes until Fall of the Mutants.
RedFury
RedFury - 11/4/2024, 12:25 PM
Not a big fan of any of the arcs where heroes fight other heroes. I know it can be done well, but it's personally never interested me.

Especially if it comes to the Spideys; they were all so great on screen together. To screw with that by pitting them against eachother for some cheap "we're brothers, but I must win!" kind of moment seems like a disservice to the awesomeness we got to witness in No Way Home.

Also after having Civil War as a film, and already seeing heroes battling eachother, I think going in a different direction is a better play to keep things fresh and not feel like a retread of ideas.

