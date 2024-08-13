MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS' Plans For Kang And Loki, X-MEN Update, Scarlet Witch Latest, MCU Animated Movie

In our latest MCU rumour roundup, we're sharing news on scrapped plans for Kang, an update on the X-Men reboot, Loki's Multiverse Saga role, where things stand with the Scarlet Witch, and more...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 13, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: The Cosmic Circus

We brought you some new details about Spider-Man 4 earlier today and, in this rumour roundup, we're taking a deep dive into the wider MCU.

At last month's San Diego Comic-Con, Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Doctor Doom, the big bad of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That's seemingly closed the door on Kang for now, though The Cosmic Circus says, "[we] wouldn’t count Nathaniel [Richards] out just yet."

They add, "The last [we] heard about Kang, they were planning to evolve him into something else, but now, it’s just a weird limbo." That doesn't sound overly promising and it seems Marvel Studios may have even ditched plans for the villain to appear in X-Men '97 season 2. There, it's said the idea was for us to meet his Rama-Tut Variant.

On the plus side, "Loki will be at the center" of the next Avengers movies, with Sylvie's role compared to Black Widow's in Infinity War and Endgame. As for Ravonna Renslayer, she was meant to survive her run-in with Alioth for a "sizeable" role alongside Kang. Now, that's less certain and unlikely to happen. 

However, the Multiversal Masters of Evil concept is still on the table for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios is supposedly developing a Marvel Animation project for theaters, while there's been talk of continuing Eternals' story in an anime-inspired TV series.

Moving on to the X-Men, the reason we didn't get an update at Comic-Con is because Feige was focused on Avengers, with X-23 expected to play a key role when Earth's Mightiest Heroes reassemble. The site doesn't anticipate us returning to Earth-100005 before Doomsday and, when it comes to the X-Men reboot's villain, it's thought to be Mister Sinister. 

There's been "some traction" on Moon Knight season 2, Nova is "still in the writing phase," Zemo will return soon, and there's "a chance" Nic Cage will be back as Ghost Rider in the near future. 

Chris Evans reprising his role as the Earth-616 Steve Rogers is "a possibility" and Adamantium will be crucial against Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

A Scarlet Witch movie this side of Secret Wars sounds unlikely, while Young Avengers is a project that's percolating away in Marvel Studios headquarters. Interestingly, Hulkling may be in New Asgard, an unexpected twist but one which ties into what we saw in The Marvels when Valkyrie took those Skrull refugees to her home.

Finally, all signs point to Man-Thing getting his own Marvel Studios Special Presentation...

TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/13/2024, 2:18 PM
Stop trying to be bring back loki. He's done. At most he should have a scene with Thor one final time, but his story is over.
Vigor
Vigor - 8/13/2024, 2:28 PM
@TheRogue - I guess you missed loki season 1 & 2?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/13/2024, 2:39 PM
@TheRogue - Loki’s the most important character in this saga so far other than Doom who hasn’t been introduced yet. He’s not done.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/13/2024, 2:46 PM
@Vigor - The one where he is the immortal god of time and holds reality togethor and move?
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/13/2024, 2:57 PM
@TheRogue -

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/13/2024, 3:33 PM
@TheRogue - Loki basically:

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/13/2024, 2:32 PM
Really hoping we get a season 2 of Moon Knight. Of everything released so far that never got a follow-up season, Moon Knight is at the top of my list.

User Comment Image

Still hope that the Kang storyline comes back down the road. So much wasted potential and set up if it does not. Just recast the guy. Kang is an awesome character and already had a great introduction.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 2:37 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I agree on both counts!!.

I have been patiently waiting especially for MK Season 2 since the first one is still one of my favorite post EG projects and the ending with the intro of Jake Lockley and now him being Khonshu’s Avatar has me intrigued!!.

User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/13/2024, 2:40 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Moon Knight 2nd season, definitely.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/13/2024, 2:42 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life -

Season 2 of Moonknight would be great if they can redeem the character after that lousy first season.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/13/2024, 3:07 PM
@TheVisionary25 - totally agree! Can't wait to see more Jake.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 8/13/2024, 3:08 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Moon Knight should get the MA treatment. No more cutaways to after he brutally kills bad guys.
mountainman
mountainman - 8/13/2024, 3:09 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Yes and hopefully Moon Knight is shown for more than 5 total minutes in season 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 3:23 PM
@comicfan100 - I could see them pushing the violence even further now that the mystery is out of the box

I don’t think it’s necessary since Moon Knight can have both type of stories but wouldn’t mind it either
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/13/2024, 3:39 PM
@comicfan100 - Now that Daredevil: Born Again is coming, and we just had bloody as hell Deadpool and Wolverine, I hope they don't cut away either. The first couple times they did it, that was fine, because it added to the mystery. But when they cut away from the final battle in the finale, that was pretty upsetting- you just don't do that.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/13/2024, 2:33 PM
Sounds super messy. How is Feige not run thin yet? Props to him for doing it for so long but maybe someone else to take the reigns for the third saga
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 2:34 PM
Loki being at the center of the next 2 Avengers films doesn’t exactly seem like a scoop and moreso just common sense giving he is literally holding together the Multiverse at this point…

User Comment Image

I could see Doom using Loki in this as he used Molecule Man in the comic book where he keeps him prisoner as the source of his power to rule the multiverse.

The first movie could be the race to get to him and ends with the villain acquiring the God of Stories.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/13/2024, 2:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Imo loki had a perfect ending. I hope he isnt center stage, maybe one scene or something.

I guess we will see.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 2:54 PM
@Ziggidy7 - I agree but I could see him self sacrificing himself also to stop Doom

Plus I like the symmetry of the first Avengers villain taking down the newest one.
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/13/2024, 2:57 PM
@TheVisionary25 - heh they already did that with thanos.

Imo I personally want him to only meet thor
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 3:21 PM
@Ziggidy7 - wait , when did they do that with Thanos?
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/13/2024, 3:23 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I remember people saying the saem "New villain meets avengers first villain" id say that was more full circle though as thanos set him up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 3:29 PM
@Ziggidy7 - yeah but I mean moreso him here actively likely self sacrificing him to stop the newest villain

Again would show how far he’s come but to each their own.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/13/2024, 2:36 PM
At this stage: who can we risk the big bucks/build a franchise around who's maintained a clean public image?

Tom Hiddleston.
Gambito
Gambito - 8/13/2024, 2:58 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - Tom Holland
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 8/13/2024, 3:09 PM
@Gambito - Raging, recovering alcoholic.

He's perfect!
Ziggidy7
Ziggidy7 - 8/13/2024, 3:21 PM
@EskimoJ - I wouldn't say he's raging, he's just a young man who drinks from the pressure.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 8/13/2024, 3:27 PM
@Gambito - Yep, solid character - came back from a blip. (RDJ had the biggest reset in modern acting history).
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2024, 2:55 PM
Biggest Reveal is The Hulk will play a huge part in Marvel Studios Next Phases not going anywhere. :)

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/13/2024, 3:33 PM
Also I highly doubt we would have gotten Rama Tut in X-Men 97 since taking him out now and rewriting the scripts would cost money but I could be wrong.

Also I would like them continuing the Eternals story via an animated series..

Get the cast back to do the voices and continue on from the end of the first one!!.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/13/2024, 3:37 PM
Off Topic :)

Paramount Television Studios Is Shutting Down Amid Massive Cuts.

Following a tumultuous year of layoffs and an ongoing merger, Paramount Television Studios is now shutting down.

Today, Paramount Television Studios President Nicole Clemens announced that the division will shut down by the end of the week via a memo sent to employees, according to Deadline. The decision comes just days after Paramount announced that it would lay off 15 percent of its employees in the U.S.

READ HERE
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/paramount-television-studios-is-shutting-down-amid-massive-cuts/ar-AA1oK3I6?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=HCTS&cvid=556ad983452743c2860c611f92488fbf&ei=46

