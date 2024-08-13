MCU Rumor Roundup: AVENGERS' Plans For Kang And Loki, X-MEN Update, Scarlet Witch Latest, MCU Animated Movie

We brought you some new details about Spider-Man 4 earlier today and, in this rumour roundup, we're taking a deep dive into the wider MCU.

At last month's San Diego Comic-Con, Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Doctor Doom, the big bad of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That's seemingly closed the door on Kang for now, though The Cosmic Circus says, "[we] wouldn’t count Nathaniel [Richards] out just yet."

They add, "The last [we] heard about Kang, they were planning to evolve him into something else, but now, it’s just a weird limbo." That doesn't sound overly promising and it seems Marvel Studios may have even ditched plans for the villain to appear in X-Men '97 season 2. There, it's said the idea was for us to meet his Rama-Tut Variant.

On the plus side, "Loki will be at the center" of the next Avengers movies, with Sylvie's role compared to Black Widow's in Infinity War and Endgame. As for Ravonna Renslayer, she was meant to survive her run-in with Alioth for a "sizeable" role alongside Kang. Now, that's less certain and unlikely to happen.

However, the Multiversal Masters of Evil concept is still on the table for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios is supposedly developing a Marvel Animation project for theaters, while there's been talk of continuing Eternals' story in an anime-inspired TV series.

Moving on to the X-Men, the reason we didn't get an update at Comic-Con is because Feige was focused on Avengers, with X-23 expected to play a key role when Earth's Mightiest Heroes reassemble. The site doesn't anticipate us returning to Earth-100005 before Doomsday and, when it comes to the X-Men reboot's villain, it's thought to be Mister Sinister.

There's been "some traction" on Moon Knight season 2, Nova is "still in the writing phase," Zemo will return soon, and there's "a chance" Nic Cage will be back as Ghost Rider in the near future.

Chris Evans reprising his role as the Earth-616 Steve Rogers is "a possibility" and Adamantium will be crucial against Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World.

A Scarlet Witch movie this side of Secret Wars sounds unlikely, while Young Avengers is a project that's percolating away in Marvel Studios headquarters. Interestingly, Hulkling may be in New Asgard, an unexpected twist but one which ties into what we saw in The Marvels when Valkyrie took those Skrull refugees to her home.

Finally, all signs point to Man-Thing getting his own Marvel Studios Special Presentation...