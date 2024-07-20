MCU Rumor Roundup: Update On Russo Brothers' MCU Plans, Lady Deadpool, And Kang Recasting

With this year's San Diego Comic-Con mere days away, excitement is building to see what Marvel Studios brings to the table in not one, but two Hall H panels.

The first takes place on Thursday with a Deadpool & Wolverine panel which we're hoping will culminate with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's next MCU appearances being confirmed. Then, there's Saturday's hour-long panel which should clear up where the Multiverse Saga is heading.

DC Studios plans to skip the event, meaning Marvel Studios is free to steal the show. While it's recently been rumoured that the Russo Brothers are going to be announced as the directors of Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, that may not be where their MCU involvement ends.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the idea is for Joe and Anthony, the filmmakers behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, to oversee all upcoming MCU projects.

That will include the movies and TV shows leading up to Avengers: Secret Wars and the planned Mutant Saga. However, it will only happen if the two sides can reach a deal (and the clock is ticking with Comic-Con fast approaching).

We recently learned that the plan is for the focus to shift away from Kang the Conqueror in what remains of the current Saga, but the villain is arguably too important to be completely forgotten. Interestingly, Richtman says Marvel Studios has now found a replacement for Jonathan Majors!

There's no word on who will play the new Kang (and his many Variants) but this is exciting news.

Finally, we have a Deadpool & Wolverine update, specifically in regards to Lady Deadpool. Fans have desperately been trying to figure out who is wearing the suit, but it's supposedly just a stuntwoman.

However, Ryan Reynolds' wife and A Simple Favor star Blake Lively is said to be voicing the character, even though "that wasn't always the plan" (suggesting there may indeed have been some truth to rumours about Taylor Swift playing the Deadpool Variant).

Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo remains the rumoured frontrunner to play Kang and spoke about that possibility earlier this year.

"You know, listen. My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years. Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don’t know," the actor said. "I feel like my team doesn’t bring me something unless it’s real. So I don’t know. I could be in conversation, but I’m not sure. I would welcome a conversation around it."

"Whatever they’re working out with Jonathan [Majors] and his legacy in the MCU, I feel like I just have to be in my own lane, whatever that is. There’s hearsay, there’s conversations, but I’m not even sure because I feel like nothing comes to me until something’s real. But I’d be down with it."

Stay tuned for updates.