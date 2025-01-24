RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants AVENGERS Star Robert Downey Jr. To Continue Playing Doctor Doom After SECRET WARS

While Robert Downey Jr. is making his MCU return for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, a new rumour suggests Marvel Studios wants the actor to continue playing the villain into the next Saga...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 24, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars

With Marvel Studios forced to scrap plans for Jonathan Majors to serve as the Multiverse Saga's big bad, this year's San Diego Comic-Con saw Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return finally confirmed...as Doctor Doom!

The decision to cast the Iron Man star in that role has split opinions; however, between enlisting one of the MCU's biggest box office draws and the return of the Russo Brothers, it's clear Kevin Feige hopes to recapture the success found by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

Downey is rumoured to appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene but will take centre stage in the aptly named Avengers: Doomsday. From there, we anticipate him playing a similarly significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars, the Multiverse Saga's finale. 

Despite rumblings that Marvel's First Family will be among Doomsday's lead characters, there's been some disappointment that Downey's turn as Victor Von Doom likely takes the villain off the table for future instalments of The Fantastic Four franchise. 

Well, not only might we see more of Doom beyond Secret Wars but a new rumour suggests Downey plans to stick around as the iconic villain. Marvel Studios reportedly wants the actor to continue playing the villain after that 2027 movie, a sign that there are perhaps tentative plans in place for Doom beyond just this Saga. 

It would be a real shame for Doom to be a one-and-done baddie sidelined after battling Earth's Mightiest Heroes, particularly as the comics have seen him continue his rule over Latveria even after his attempts to take over the world have failed. 

Of course, just because this is what Marvel Studios' wants, it doesn't necessarily mean that Downey will feel the same. Then again, this could lead to the return of the Iron Man franchise, albeit with Doom serving as the "Infamous Iron Man" as he did after the comic book Secret Wars

One character we won't see sharing the screen with Doom next year is Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. In a recent interview, the actor confirmed he'll be absent from Avengers: Doomsday before saying, "Is that a spoiler? F*** it!" He'd later say that plans changed after Majors' firing and the former Sorcerer Supreme's absence from the movie is down to "the character not aligning with this part of the story."

On the plus side, Strange will be "in a lot" of Avengers: Secret Wars, the Russos' follow-up to Doomsday and the movie is expected to usher in a new era of MUC storytelling. We'd bet on that having something to do with him and Clea heading off to deal with an Incursion at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/24/2025, 12:41 PM
I hated the idea of this casting at first, but a dark parallel to Stark is starting to grow on me.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/24/2025, 12:51 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Nah..your just acclimatized to excepting and eventually enjoying slop..its often the fate of the "smooth brained"
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/24/2025, 12:55 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - it's cringe IMO. We deserve a comic accurate Victor Doom.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/24/2025, 1:01 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Calling anybody who thinks different a "smooth brained" is the epitome of a dumbass that thinks only their opinion is right....

Stay triggered keyboard badass🫵🏾😂🤡🤡
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/24/2025, 1:03 PM
@McMurdo - Well we aren't getting that right now, but it's not like they said they're never gonna do a more comic accurate version anyway with a whole MULTIVERSE to explore...

I swear some Mofos just wanna whine just for the hell of it🤦🏾‍♂️
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/24/2025, 1:03 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - Its not myfault you like to enbibe raw sewage.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/24/2025, 1:07 PM
@DaHULK2000 - Be gone whiney sissy.

Your remedial brain is clearly too overcome with emotion to think like an adult.
DaHULK2000
DaHULK2000 - 1/24/2025, 1:10 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I'll take it..the mind of a child is pure and fertility..free from the ravages falshood.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/24/2025, 1:16 PM
@DaHULK2000 - You're just ranting now loser.

Glad I'll be watching this while you'll be on here still crying about RDJ as Doom 🤡
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/24/2025, 12:42 PM
I don’t care.

For [frick]s sake
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 1/24/2025, 12:46 PM
Of course he is. Who the [frick] says no to 30 million a movie
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/24/2025, 12:51 PM
Will Gunn DCU be able to compete with the refreshed MCU in the next 5-7 years

Multiverse - Fantastic Four (Dr. Doom)

Street - Dardevil, Punisher (Kingpin)

Cosmic - Nova (Annahilus)

Horror - Blade & Ghost Rider ( Mephisto & Lilith)

Mutant - X-Men ( Mr Sinister)
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/24/2025, 12:52 PM
@WakandaTech -

Don't Forget

MCU number 1 options in

Spiderman and Black Panther
McMurdo
McMurdo - 1/24/2025, 12:56 PM
@WakandaTech - "refreshed"
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/24/2025, 12:54 PM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 1/24/2025, 1:02 PM
I don't think that would be a good idea!
MuadDib
MuadDib - 1/24/2025, 1:03 PM
Lame, makes them look like they’re running out of ideas. Bring RDJ back as Doom was a mistake, a bigger mistake would not using Secret Wars to completely revamp / reboot things and recast all sorts of characters with actors on contracts to appear in the next 10 movies. A proper X-Men, a new Black Panther, Tony Stark and Steve Rogers.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 1/24/2025, 1:05 PM
@MuadDib - we should also say our final goodbye to Jackmans Wolverine. It’s great that his character is finally reaching accuracy levels it should have had 15 years ago, but it’s also time to trust that Marvel will provide a superior Wolverine along with the introduction of mutants into the broader MCU post Secret Wars.

AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 1/24/2025, 1:05 PM
You mean to tell me there was nobody else?
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/24/2025, 1:06 PM
User Comment Image
His contract is up after SW.
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 1/24/2025, 1:08 PM
If the performance is well received, he can stay on as the voice performance for the character (a la James Earl Jones) whilst someone takes over the physical performance.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 1:20 PM
@MurfDyson - I wouldn’t mind that

If we ever do see a pre-disfigurement Victor , he could just look like someone else particularly if we don’t get a new Tony post SW.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/24/2025, 1:09 PM
These dummies think we wanted the actors back but we wanted the characters. Evil versions of the IG avengers played by the same actors is not going to fill the gap.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/24/2025, 1:09 PM
Get out the checkbook.

Or get Alexander Skarsagaard.
User Comment Image

Otherwise we're gonna get as much Doom as we got Tony Stark post-Civil War (so only the big event two-parters every 5 years or so).
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 1/24/2025, 1:10 PM
i don't think they get RDJ to do this with such an iconic character for just a one and done, when they would have to re-establish him again with a new actor in following movies. if this Doom is just "Evil Stark" then why not just simply do Evil Stark. i don't buy it.

it would also screw the next actor if RDJ's version is a hit and they have to follow it up with their own different take.

i also think this gives credence to the idea that we'll never see Doom's face. i think Doom will be mostly a mo-cap of shining armor.

RDJ gets to keep getting those sweet checks and doesn't have to do as much heavy lifting as the lead actor.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 1:20 PM
Honestly , the chances (as much as I or others can hope) of us getting another actor as Doom post SW are slim to none so if the price of having Victor around is that we have Downey in the role then so be it.

I do wonder then what this would mean for Tony in the MCU post SW…

If the universe is soft rebooted with the likes of the FF having seemingly always be there then it would be odd for Tony & Victor to have the same face (especially if nothing about the Iron Man is changed).

However , if some heroes or such are aware of the “soft reboot” then it would just be odd and unnecessary convoluted imo for Downey to be both.

Either way it’s messy and I would rather Marvel just stay away from that.

Granted this could be complete BS or something that for whatever reason doesn’t happen but we’ll see.

User Comment Image
JayLemle
JayLemle - 1/24/2025, 1:21 PM
Oh! That cover art for "Iron DOOM" is one of my favorite pieces in all the 30+ years I've been collecting comics.

Now, onto the subject. I don't think it'd be wise to have RDJ play DOOM too many times. I mean, I personally LOVE the fact he's returning as DOOM. It'll be awfully distracting to the folks that already hate the fact RDJ is DOOM. For such an iconic character and actor though, I agree with the author that it'd be a waste if it's even a two'fer-and-done. It looks like Feige & Co are making sure that doesn't happen.

Just... keep it balanced, Marvel. Maybe even to a minimum. You've already upset a good deal of your fanbase. Best not to keep making them mad.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/24/2025, 1:22 PM
Off topic:
@RorMachine

Kaitlyn Dever cast in Godzilla X Kong sequel .

https://deadline.com/2025/01/godzilla-x-kong-sequel-kaitlyn-dever-1236265739/

