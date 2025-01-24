RUMOR: Marvel Studios Wants AVENGERS Star Robert Downey Jr. To Continue Playing Doctor Doom After SECRET WARS

With Marvel Studios forced to scrap plans for Jonathan Majors to serve as the Multiverse Saga's big bad, this year's San Diego Comic-Con saw Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return finally confirmed...as Doctor Doom!

The decision to cast the Iron Man star in that role has split opinions; however, between enlisting one of the MCU's biggest box office draws and the return of the Russo Brothers, it's clear Kevin Feige hopes to recapture the success found by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Downey is rumoured to appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene but will take centre stage in the aptly named Avengers: Doomsday. From there, we anticipate him playing a similarly significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars, the Multiverse Saga's finale.

Despite rumblings that Marvel's First Family will be among Doomsday's lead characters, there's been some disappointment that Downey's turn as Victor Von Doom likely takes the villain off the table for future instalments of The Fantastic Four franchise.

Well, not only might we see more of Doom beyond Secret Wars but a new rumour suggests Downey plans to stick around as the iconic villain. Marvel Studios reportedly wants the actor to continue playing the villain after that 2027 movie, a sign that there are perhaps tentative plans in place for Doom beyond just this Saga.

It would be a real shame for Doom to be a one-and-done baddie sidelined after battling Earth's Mightiest Heroes, particularly as the comics have seen him continue his rule over Latveria even after his attempts to take over the world have failed.

Of course, just because this is what Marvel Studios' wants, it doesn't necessarily mean that Downey will feel the same. Then again, this could lead to the return of the Iron Man franchise, albeit with Doom serving as the "Infamous Iron Man" as he did after the comic book Secret Wars.

One character we won't see sharing the screen with Doom next year is Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. In a recent interview, the actor confirmed he'll be absent from Avengers: Doomsday before saying, "Is that a spoiler? F*** it!" He'd later say that plans changed after Majors' firing and the former Sorcerer Supreme's absence from the movie is down to "the character not aligning with this part of the story."

On the plus side, Strange will be "in a lot" of Avengers: Secret Wars, the Russos' follow-up to Doomsday and the movie is expected to usher in a new era of MUC storytelling. We'd bet on that having something to do with him and Clea heading off to deal with an Incursion at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.