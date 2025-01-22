RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Lead Characters Have Been Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

Following the news that Doctor Strange will be absent from Avengers: Doomsday, a new rumor claims to reveal the movie's lead characters and there's some fantastic news for fans of a certain superhero team.

By JoshWilding - Jan 22, 2025 03:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The next Avengers movies haven't had the easiest of journeys to the big screen. Original plans called for them to be released in the same year, with Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania) writing The Kang Dynasty and Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) tasked with Secret Wars.

Jonathan Majors' personal and legal issues combined with the largely negative response to the Ant-Man threequel meant Kang the Conqueror was dropped as the MCU next big bad. 

The return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writer Stephen McFeely later transformed Avengers 5 into Avengers: Doomsday - where Robert Downey Jr. will be the lead villain as Doctor Doom - and both Loveness and Waldron's scripts have been scrapped. 

At last July's San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps' leads will play a key role in the next Avengers movie. We don't know how much of Marvel's First Family we'll see in Doomsday, but a new rumour suggests they'll be a major part of this battle with Doom.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the 2026 release will primarily focus on the Fantastic Four with Earth-616's Avengers not far behind. For fans who have complained about the foursome not being a crucial enough part of Victor Von Doom's story, this should come as a relief.

Plus, with previous reports suggesting Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be one of the movie's leads, we're one step closer to finally getting that dream team-up.

Earlier today, Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed Kang being pushed to one side means Doctor Strange will no longer appear in Avengers: Doomsday. While we'd guess the Fantastic Four was always set to appear, it makes sense for them to have a bigger role now Doom is the main antagonist. 

"[Kevin] Feige and I have kept in touch. We're pals," Downey said last year. "Favreau, Feige, and I have kept in touch. I'm close with the Russo Brothers; we have other business we're doing. Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'"

"Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom."

"I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.'" I can't say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible," the actor added. 

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027. 

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/22/2025, 3:48 PM
WAKE ME UP...WHEN JONATHAN MAJORS END!
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 3:48 PM
If this rumor is true then doomsday is starting to materialize. I always saw it as a two part story. Perhaps when it was kang Dynasty that was the intent

But this is shaping up to be more of a fantastic four 1.5.
Kinda like how captain america civil war was essentially avengers 2.5

They're investing hugely into fantastic four as an IP. Which gives me so much confidence they will also do xmen proper when it's their turn
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 4:14 PM
@Vigor - I think it and Secret Wars were meant to be 2 part in which I could have even seen Kang be the main character in the first part where all his motivations and such come to light like Thanos in IW Or how I think Doom will be in Doomsday.

People forget that before IW ,Thanos was only in Avengers ,GOTG 1 and AOU which were cameos at best.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/22/2025, 3:58 PM
Wait wait wait... the Fantastic four as lead characters in a movie where Dr Doom is the main villain......... Holy F*cking sh*t!!! I never ever ever would of guessed that would be the case. Mind blown
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/22/2025, 3:58 PM
No newcomers from phase 4 leading
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/22/2025, 4:05 PM
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/22/2025, 4:08 PM
What If?!! ...we thought RDJ was Iron Man, but he was actually DOOM ALL ALONG???? 🤨
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/22/2025, 4:17 PM
Looks Steve Rogers Captain America is BENCHED for both movies but will be Captain HYDRA in Civil War.

ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/22/2025, 4:20 PM
Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, Thor, Shang-Chi, Captain America

That's a great Avengers team right there
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/22/2025, 4:26 PM
If Doctor Doom is the big bad of Avengers:Secret Wars then Mr Fantastic should be the one to defeat him.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/22/2025, 4:41 PM
If true then while it would be cool to have FF in the forefront , it does make me concerned about impact & effectiveness…

We would have seen this version of the Fantastic Four just a movie prior and Doom will be introduced in this film (perhaps a cameo in First Steps at most if this iteration is from the same world which I hope) so idk if the impact of their rivalry ,specifically Reeds & Victors would be there for the audience since they wouldn’t really have spent any time with these versions together or know their history.

However , good writing & acting can make you invested in anything but still they would have to be really strong imo to sell all that but we’ll see.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 1/22/2025, 4:50 PM
good luck.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/22/2025, 5:05 PM
You're gonna need it.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/22/2025, 4:55 PM
This makes sense story wise, but it could pose a problem for this movie if FF isn’t well received.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/22/2025, 4:56 PM
Ah yes, the list is only revealed after an expected major player is not in it at all. What a coincidence
SATW42
SATW42 - 1/22/2025, 5:00 PM
guys, I can't stress this enough. I feel like I've beaten this horse so firmly to death.

Doom will not be front and center in F4 but will have numerous name drops to establish him and that he's a bad dude and a major presence. The stinger will probably reveal him and that he's made his way to Earth 616 and it will be clear to the audience this is not good.

Doomsday is going to be a smaller story centering around Peter Parker coming to grips with the fact that a guy who calls himself Doom looks exactly like Tony Stark. The movie will be about a coming Incursion. Doom will have "the answer" Peter will side with him because he has nobody after the spell and the likeness to Tony will be too much for him not to fall into his spell so to speak. The Fantastic Four will be trying to convince our earth 616 crew that Doom is not to be trusted. The Earth 616 crew will be kind of caught in the middle, and Strange isn't around to help sort things out. Ultimately Dooms Plan will be revealed, that he wants one universe to rule over all. Peter: How could you Mr Stark" Doom" I. AM. DOOM!!!" and his plan is successful.

Next up Secret Wars. This really isn't hard. As soon as it was announced to be Doomsday and that Peter was a central character, I knew where this was going.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/22/2025, 5:03 PM
@SATW42 - I dont think that will happen with Peter because he already got burned by that with trusting Mysterio

Plus fury was a skrull that whole time

It would be like retreading old ground if they had Peter be duped again
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/22/2025, 5:08 PM
Hooooo, boy! Just look at all these MCU tickets that Disney will have to eat!

