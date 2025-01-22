RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Lead Characters Have Been Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

The next Avengers movies haven't had the easiest of journeys to the big screen. Original plans called for them to be released in the same year, with Jeff Loveness (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania) writing The Kang Dynasty and Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) tasked with Secret Wars.

Jonathan Majors' personal and legal issues combined with the largely negative response to the Ant-Man threequel meant Kang the Conqueror was dropped as the MCU next big bad.

The return of directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writer Stephen McFeely later transformed Avengers 5 into Avengers: Doomsday - where Robert Downey Jr. will be the lead villain as Doctor Doom - and both Loveness and Waldron's scripts have been scrapped.

At last July's San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that The Fantastic Four: First Steps' leads will play a key role in the next Avengers movie. We don't know how much of Marvel's First Family we'll see in Doomsday, but a new rumour suggests they'll be a major part of this battle with Doom.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, the 2026 release will primarily focus on the Fantastic Four with Earth-616's Avengers not far behind. For fans who have complained about the foursome not being a crucial enough part of Victor Von Doom's story, this should come as a relief.

Plus, with previous reports suggesting Tom Holland's Spider-Man will be one of the movie's leads, we're one step closer to finally getting that dream team-up.

Earlier today, Benedict Cumberbatch confirmed Kang being pushed to one side means Doctor Strange will no longer appear in Avengers: Doomsday. While we'd guess the Fantastic Four was always set to appear, it makes sense for them to have a bigger role now Doom is the main antagonist.

"[Kevin] Feige and I have kept in touch. We're pals," Downey said last year. "Favreau, Feige, and I have kept in touch. I'm close with the Russo Brothers; we have other business we're doing. Susan and I were sitting down with Feige at one point and he said, 'It just keeps occurring to me that if you were to come back...' and Susan was like, 'Wait, wait, come back as what?'"

"Then we both realised over time that it was another thing that just disproves any doubt anyone could ever have about that guy, a very sophisticated creative thinker, about how can we not go backwards, how can we not disappoint expectations, how we can continue to beat expectations? And he brought up Victor Von Doom."

"I looked up this character and I was like, 'Wow.' Later, Kevin goes, 'Let’s get Victor Von Doom right. Let's get that right.'" I can't say too much, but what is going on there right now is so beyond my expectation of what was possible," the actor added.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in May 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive in May 2027.