We May Know When AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Robert Downey Jr. Will Make MCU Debut As Doctor Doom - SPOILERS

There's a lot of buzz surrounding the news that Robert Downey Jr. has been cast as the MCU's Doctor Doom and, according to a new report, the former Iron Man will make his debut as the villain next year...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2024 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Secret Wars
Source: The Insneider

Not too long ago, a hard-to-believe rumour started floating around online about Robert Downey Jr. potentially returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom. It felt like a misinterpretation of previous claims, particularly as there's been chatter about the actor playing a villainous Iron Man Variant for several years now. 

Well, during a splashy Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, Downey was indeed unveiled as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars' Doctor Doom. 

Jeff Sneider was first to share that news earlier this year and has dropped a few interesting updates in his latest piece on The InSneider

It sounds like Marvel Studios was eager to cast Javier Bardem as Galactus, but when he ran into a scheduling conflict with the upcoming F1 movie, they reportedly decided against chasing other A-List names and went with the much cheaper Ralph Ineson.

Those savings are now heading to Downey who looks set to make nine figures for his MCU return. 

Sneider adds that the deal only closed at the beginning of next week and confirms the plan is still for us to first meet Downey's Doctor Doom in the mid/post-credits scene for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

It remains unclear whether this version of Marvel's First Family will have a history with the Doom Variant who takes centre stage in the next Avengers movies, though it's certainly possible he hails from their world. Either way, The Fantastic Four: First Steps feels like an appropriate place to introduce one of that team's greatest foes, even if they've never crossed paths before. 

We learned at Comic-Con that the Fantastic Four will appear in Doomsday and Secret Wars, so assuming they're given a big enough role, there's still time to delve into Doom's hatred for Reed Richards and the villain's complicated feelings for Sue Storm. 

While Downey will presumably head to The Fantastic Four: First Steps set to shoot this scene, it's possible the Russos might film it when production on Avengers: Doomsday begins early next year. 

"It’s incredibly exciting," The Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman said on Saturday night. "I’m a huge fan of Robert Downey Jr., of course, and there’s no one bigger. And I have heard about it for a while, and I had to keep that secret for a while. But it’s really exciting! I kept it under wraps."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25, 2025, with Avengers: Doomsday following in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars set to arrive in May 2027.

Robert Downey Jr. And The Russo Brothers' MASSIVE Payday For Next AVENGERS Movies Has Been Revealed
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/30/2024, 11:07 AM
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 11:35 AM
@Nomis929 - Downey doing this? I don't even know.....
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/30/2024, 11:50 AM
@lazlodaytona - I'm not a fan. Obviously.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 11:55 AM
@Nomis929 - yeah, I don't have the knowledge of Marvel like most but, to me, it's like Christopher Reeves dying as Supes then returns to play Bizzaro, Hank Henshaw, or flippin Brainiac.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 11:56 AM
*Reeve.
Damn autocorrect
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/30/2024, 11:09 AM
Still hoping he pops up in some fashion in Brave New World and Thunderbolts too, even just in credits scenes.


Also really want Brave New World to tie in the events of Wakanda Forever.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 11:37 AM
@thewanderer - so, iron man can't be gone forever. Who plays him if Downey is someone else now?
thewanderer
thewanderer - 7/30/2024, 11:39 AM
@lazlodaytona - why can’t he play both?

That said, I don’t think Iron Man comes back at this point.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 11:51 AM
@thewanderer - but that's like saying Superman or Batman died in the DCU and is never coming back.

Iron Man is that important to the MCU. maybe not the comics, but the cinematic verse? Up there with Wolverine and Spiderman.
DrSmoonk
DrSmoonk - 7/30/2024, 11:09 AM
Why are you talking about the future in the past tense?

“ Sneider adds that the deal only closed at the beginning of next week”….

I know why. Because you don’t proof read your crap articles.

Pure utter failure as a “journalist/writer”.

Imbecile behaviour. Do better. Failure.
professorsexy
professorsexy - 7/30/2024, 11:36 AM
@DrSmoonk - who do you think you are speaking to someone like that? You wouldn’t ever say that to someone in real life. Gross behaviour that you think that’s appropriate.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 11:40 AM
@professorsexy - I agree 100% with u. Proved ass-hats who sit in their grandma's basement slamming everybody online still exists

@DrSmoonk
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/30/2024, 11:57 AM
@DrSmoonk -

It's a multiverse thing. Don't ask too many questions.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/30/2024, 11:10 AM
Stark survived the gauntlet in his universe but was left mentally and physically disfigured....
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/30/2024, 11:27 AM
@ProfessorWhy - why would he change his name?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/30/2024, 11:31 AM
@ProfessorWhy - *sigh*
I hate him coming back at all in ANY role and feel it totally cheapens Tony's sacrifice.
That said, this sounds so bad that you're probably right. Smh
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 11:23 AM
@FireandBlood - For sure, casting aside seemed a given Doom would be setup in F4 (even if only and end credit) to appear in the Avengers movies.

The only question that remained is if Doom would be the MAIN antagonist or not in Secret Wars or if that would be a Beyonder version of Kang (Doom being a part of the bad guys v the good guys at the dictate of the creator of battle world).

Still possible he technicaly won't be the main big bad even if the one we interract with most and ultimately will help take down the Beyonder (or other main big bad).

The amount it is costing to have RDJ back however can't see any way he will stick around AFTER Secret Wars and likely get a recast Variant of Doom in the mutant saga at some point after the reboot. HOPE so anyway as don't want Doom thrown out before ever being fully in an F4 film and would prefer he is around as a recurring threat throughout the next saga.
AC1
AC1 - 7/30/2024, 11:47 AM
@Apophis71 - yeah my guess would be after these movies are over they'll recast and Doom will just keep his mask on and maybe they'll be ambiguous about whether he's the same variant or not
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/30/2024, 11:13 AM
When? Bro i nees you to put this info in the titles of the article please ..i love you but comon man
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/30/2024, 11:16 AM
@FireandBlood - makes total sense. Although I do kinda hope every movie from now until Doomsday gets a Doom credit scene
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/30/2024, 11:14 AM
This was a no-brainer.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 7/30/2024, 11:16 AM
I still don’t get it. But I am looking forward to seeing Chris Evan’s return as magneto, or mole man.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/30/2024, 11:24 AM
@TheNewYorker - Yeah, the MCU could be like a traveling theater group, with each actor playing a number of characters. If Tom Holland ever leaves, perhaps Jeff Bridges could step into the Spider-Man role 🤔
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 11:29 AM
@TheNewYorker - I'm still on the fence over it, when it was only a rumor was completely against the idea but as it is what it is willing to see how it goes.

The way I am prefering to think (in order to put aside for now my concerns) is there was so many calling for RDJ back in Secret Wars I kinda prefer it is this rather than a return of his GOOD Iron Man, thus risking undermining the end of his perfect arc, or an evil Variant of Iron Man which could tarnish the Iron Man legacy even more if handled poorly (even if some will view his Doom as an evil Iron Man).
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/30/2024, 11:17 AM
I know I'll probably get gigged for this but I like that contemporary suit hooded cloak combo over a medieval serf tunic. A little darker green so it's less Kermit the Frog, but it works for me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 11:25 AM
@Reeds2Much - I always liked this look

User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 7/30/2024, 11:50 AM
@TheVisionary25 - the cloak and tunic from that version is great, but I don't like the sleeves or how he's literally just wearing regular trousers and and shoes underneath. Also I rewatched this movie the other day for the first time in probably over a decade and just realised they literally never explain where his robe actually comes from, apparently that's just part of his wardrobe in this universe 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 11:53 AM
@AC1 - that’s fair

If anything , I would keep the cloak and tunic

Also do you not have a robe , I thought everyone did lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 11:19 AM
Bardem as Galactus would have been cool but Ralph Ineson might be an even better choice honestly…

?si=UUgeV6ANqZHEw9ub

He could have been a good Doom too but alas.

Anyway , Shakman was asked if Doom would show up in FF and he was unsurprisingly cagey about it so I could see us getting a credits scene of RDJ’s Victor…

It would be great if him and Reed already have a history and due to the events in the film , he becomes aware or gains access to the multiverse.

Just the scenes between him and Pedro would be great!!.
RedFury
RedFury - 7/30/2024, 11:22 AM
It would be great if they dedicated a post credit scene in all of the upcoming films until Doomsday showcasing Doom or something to do with him. Not that they NEED too; but I feel doing something like they did with Thanos would go a long way in adding hype, and establishing how heavy of a hitter he's going to be.

As long as it makes sense thematically of course.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 7/30/2024, 11:23 AM
Still seems like terrible casting, but hopefully it will all make sense
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/30/2024, 11:29 AM
This shit makes me roll my eyes so [frick]ing bad, man...
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 7/30/2024, 11:32 AM
Evans returned for Human Torch in MCU and no one bats an eye, but people freaking out on RDJ? As if Hollywood itself doesn't have enough actors that look alike.

It's not that hard to accept, that your grand-grand-...-grandchild could even look like Nicolas Cage so why are we hung up on a character from the multiverse?

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 11:36 AM
@SpiderParker - I think that’s just Nic Cage

We all know he’s immortal

I’m onto you Cage!!.
Polaris
Polaris - 7/30/2024, 11:38 AM
@SpiderParker - You really think a cameo is comparable to being the main villain in 2 Avengers movies? Or that they didn't cast RDJ precisely because he is recognizable as Iron Man?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 11:49 AM
@Polaris - honestly , I think it’s a bit of both

He is being cast because he’s still for many the face of the MCU but he’s also a great actor that has a chance to play a different character now and can do saw given his range

It could be both a business and creative decision
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/30/2024, 11:39 AM
There’s jumping the shark, but I feel like this is straight up jumping the great White

F4 leaked footage was incredibly exciting though. Cannot wait for that one.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/30/2024, 11:41 AM
Imo the MCU lost whatever seriousness it had left with this casting. Gotta throw that hope of having hugh tobey robert and chris facing off against doom in secret wars out the window now
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 11:44 AM
So, I'm not a good study on Marvel. I LOVE their cinematic universe but I'm a DC guy deep down.

My question is:

Who's the most powerful villain to be feared in Marvel?

Dr. Doom
Magneto
Thanos
Galactus
?
Anyone else?
Mykull
Mykull - 7/30/2024, 11:52 AM

How will RDJ play Doom? Is Doom going to be without the mask for most of the film? He didn't like wearing the mask for Iron Man all that much.

