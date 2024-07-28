AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Confused Response To Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Casting

Last night, we got confirmation that Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, and the actor's Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow has now shared her reaction to the news...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2024 02:07 PM EST

There were rumors that Robert Downey Jr. might be set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a Tony Stark Variant who went down a dark path and became Doctor Doom, and last night during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel, we got confirmation that the fan-favorite actor will indeed debut as the iconic villain in Avengers: Doomsday (formerly titled The Kang Dynasty).

Despite the rumor, this news still came as a pretty big surprise, as most fans were under the impression that this was more an idea that had been tossed around than a set-in-stone plan.

While there's definitely some excitement for RDJ's return and curiosity about his take on Doom, the announcement was met with a mixed response (to say the least), as many fans were looking forward to the introduction of the actual Victor Von Doom.

This also runs the risk of confusing more casual fans - as even other MCU actors are wondering what exactly is going on.

In response to Downey Jr.'s Instagram post, the actor's Iron Man co-star Gwyneth Paltrow wrote: "I don't get it, are you a baddie now?"

To be fair, Paltrow doesn't exactly keep up to date with the developments and intricacies of the MCU, and has even admitted to forgetting which Marvel movies she’s appeared in.

We still don't know for certain what the plan is for Downey Jr.'s Doom. An evil multiverse version of Stark seems like the most likely route to go, but there's a chance he could play the Victor Von Doom who just happens to bear a striking resemblance to the Armored Avenger.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statemnet after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at Downey Jr.'s photos below, and let us know what you make of this development in the comment section.

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/28/2024, 2:32 PM
I know she's an out of touch Hollywood flake, but for once, I share her confusion.
*sniffs her candles*
JackBurton1
JackBurton1 - 7/28/2024, 3:32 PM
@Feralwookiee - I know someone who worked with her on two different films(set person).They've told me for years that she was one of the dumbest actors they've ever come across.Said she gives a new meaning to airhead.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/28/2024, 2:33 PM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2024, 2:43 PM
@Nomis929 - my guy
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/28/2024, 2:34 PM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/28/2024, 2:39 PM
@WhateverItTakes - User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/28/2024, 2:37 PM
Makes no sense to me
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/28/2024, 2:42 PM
She's always confused but this time we can hardly blame her.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/28/2024, 2:42 PM
Based post. Superbly meta.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/28/2024, 2:44 PM

Gwyneth being confused seems like her normal state of affairs.

Last week, she went into Starbucks and got outwitted by a muffin.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/28/2024, 2:45 PM
They’ll prob reboot the universe after Secret Wars, merging The F4 and Deadpool universes while also bringing the X-Men into the mix. We’ll prob get another Doom, i don’t see Downey still in the MCU as Doom after both Avengers movies.
This might be Marvel trying to detach Iron Man from Downey so they can recast him after SW.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/28/2024, 2:49 PM
I’m expecting Evans to show up as Cap Hydra helping Downey Doom. We might get all the OG Avengers variants as villains, maybe the MCU version of the Dark Avengers lead by Doom.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/28/2024, 2:52 PM
I feel like him being cast as the Beyonder would have been better. A Tony Stark variant who used Kang Tech combined with his own to transcend space and time and eventually came to obliterate the council of Kangs. I feel like they are doing this with Doom but him being Victor Von Doom is strange. But if they cast other MCU heroes as various different characters from that doom universe it could work. Maybe making Chris Hemsworth a Johnny Blaze variant and so on.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/28/2024, 3:22 PM
@SonOfAGif - that's even worse
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/28/2024, 2:57 PM
“cash in and cash out..
i am not looking for clout 🤷🏾‍♂️”
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/28/2024, 3:00 PM
@YouFlopped - User Comment Image
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/28/2024, 3:02 PM
User Comment Image
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/28/2024, 3:04 PM
I ain’t never thought of RDJ as a baddie. Wonder if he getting flewed out too
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2024, 3:08 PM
Brave New World isn't getting much buzz. Agatha isn't getting much buzz. This is getting ALL the buzz. Even the First Family can't distract from this news. None of us know what they have up their sleeves but we are all curious. This is a smart decision by Marvel.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/28/2024, 3:12 PM
@DarthOmega - It's genius marketing. People will line up to go see F4: First Steps just to get a glimpse of Doom. Agatha will be a sleeper hit in my opinion. They are building toward something and I feel like it's the resurrection of The Scarlet Witch to get her ready for the incoming battle.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 7/28/2024, 3:30 PM
@SonOfAGif - I'm very excited for F4. I like the little leaked videos they showed. The tone is perfect and I like the cast. I gotta be honest, I don't think Agatha will do all that well but I hope I'm wrong.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 7/28/2024, 3:10 PM
I can appreciate the thematic symmetry of having your greatest hero becoming your greatest villain, but if they really wanted to go that route, just have RDJ play a villainous Iron Man. If they are following the framework of the 2015 Secret Wars, it'll be interesting to see this version of Stark's interactions with Dr Strange (who not only has a sworn duty to protect the multiverse, but also pretty much made his Stark a sacrificial lamb)

But having a Tony variant become Dr Doom makes me wonder what plans are there for Doom post Secret Wars (cause there is no way in hell you have RDJ as Doom after this and shelving Doom would be criminal), and if he is actually playing Victor Von Doom who just looks like Tony, then I'm going to be annoyed beyond belief, because that's just a cheap way to keep fan interest.

Either way, it'll probably still be the most comic accurate Dr Doom we've gotten so far lol
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/28/2024, 3:11 PM
UNRELATED: Yo watched DP 3 twice now, did I miss something or is someone able to explain how in Deadpool 3 which we know takes place before Logan since that’s set in 2029, during the the TVA scene with the evil English guy he tells Wade that his Universe is dying AFTER Logan had been killed.

Hence why DP travels back to his “current” timeline to dig Wolverine up to convince the TVA he’s still alive. But how can he travel back to his current timeline if we know Logan takes please several years later? And by bringing him to his timeline (2024 which is also confirmed in the film) how can this Wolverine just be cutting about when the Fox Wolverine is also still meant to be alive?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2024, 3:15 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - I mean we know that they can travel to any point in the timeline future and past so I just assumed he traveled to 2029

Also crazy that in 5 years that Logan dies thinking about it
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/28/2024, 3:15 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Deadpool was hopping back and forward through time correcting things. Deadpool knew Logan died because he went forward in time with the device for a "team up" and got pissed that Logan got an epic movie. So when he steals the tempad he travels back to the future because he destroyed cables time device.
billnye69
billnye69 - 7/28/2024, 3:11 PM
She's just like Alex Jones, selling useless trash products to stupid people. Oh well.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2024, 3:13 PM
I mean , The Russo’s in this video introduce him as Victor Von Doom so I’m assuming he just happens to have Tony’s Face.

?si=5LCcm7Hz9yVln4BP

Also the way they phrase it definitely seems like he’s from another universe.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/28/2024, 3:13 PM
Whatever happened to that Henry Cavill casting? People were saying that he was Doom or Captain Britain, whatever came of that?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/28/2024, 3:13 PM
@WruceBayne - or was it just more of MTTSH nonsense?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2024, 3:16 PM
@WruceBayne - have you seen Deadpool & Wolverine yet?.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/28/2024, 3:17 PM
@WruceBayne - Probably (can't remember specifically)
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/28/2024, 3:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I have not. But I do remember rumblings about him being a SPOILER FOR ANYONE WHO HASNT SEEN DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE!








He was supposedly a Logan variant. I don’t know if it’s true or not.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/28/2024, 3:13 PM
Off the subject, but as hair styles go, did Charlie Cox lose a bet?

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 3:16 PM
@BillyBatson1000 - Holy shit 😂
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 7/28/2024, 3:23 PM
@FireandBlood - whoever did that, Bernthal's going to go around to his place and tune the guy up.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/28/2024, 3:16 PM
That’s right, Gwyneth.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 7/28/2024, 3:21 PM
Wait until she learns that she's been cast as the new Dark Phoenix.
Scarilian
Scarilian - 7/28/2024, 3:21 PM
Ah, Gwyneth Paltrow - I remember when she and Brie Larson used Stan Lee's death as a method of marketing and promoting themselves.

Really unsure why people have a level of respect or interest in either of them.
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 7/28/2024, 3:23 PM
I understand her confusion it’s stupid
CaptainCheese
CaptainCheese - 7/28/2024, 3:27 PM
I can't believe I'm saying this. Gwyneth Paltrow is right. It's confusing plus stupid.
1 2

