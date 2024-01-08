Jonathan Majors Says "I Was Reckless With Her Heart, Not With Her Body" When Asked About Jabbari's Injuries

Jonathan Majors took part in his first interview since being found guilty last month of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on Good Morning America today, and following Friday's brief preview, details of the full segment have been shared online.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki star was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

As expected, Majors maintained his innocence, and denied causing any injuries to Jabbari.

“That did not happen,” the actor said to host Lindsey Davis when she asked if he was responsible. When she followed up by asking how Jabbari sustained her injuries, he replied: “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.”

Majors went on to say that he was “absolutely shocked and afraid” when the guilty verdict was read out.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?”

Majors claims he has "never hit a woman," but admits that his relationship with Jabbari was not a healthy one. “I was reckless with her heart, not with her body.”

Majors was dropped from his role as Kang in the MCU almost immediately after the verdict was announced. When asked if he believes his career is now over or if he thinks he will work in Hollywood again, the actor responded: "Yeah, I do... I pray I do."

In a statement in response to Majors’ interview, Jabbari’s attorney Brittany Henderson said, “It is not at all surprising that Mr. Majors continues to take no accountability for his actions. His denigration of our jury system is not dissimilar from the above-the-law attitude that he has maintained throughout this legal process. The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the Court.”

Majors will be sentenced next month. He faces up to a year behind bars, but is not expected to serve any jail time.