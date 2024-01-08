Jonathan Majors Says "I Was Reckless With Her Heart, Not With Her Body" When Asked About Jabbari's Injuries

Former MCU star Jonathan Majors sat down for his first interview since being found guilty last month of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, and some quotes have now been shared online.

By MarkCassidy - Jan 08, 2024 09:01 AM EST

Jonathan Majors took part in his first interview since being found guilty last month of assault and harassment of ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on Good Morning America today, and following Friday's brief preview, details of the full segment have been shared online.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki star was found guilty of two misdemeanour counts of harassment and assault, as well as not guilty on two additional charges of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree.

As expected, Majors maintained his innocence, and denied causing any injuries to Jabbari.

“That did not happen,” the actor said to host Lindsey Davis when she asked if he was responsible. When she followed up by asking how Jabbari sustained her injuries, he replied: “I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it.”

Majors went on to say that he was “absolutely shocked and afraid” when the guilty verdict was read out.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, ‘How is that possible?’ Based off the evidence — based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence — how is that possible?”

Majors claims he has "never hit a woman," but admits that his relationship with Jabbari was not a healthy one. “I was reckless with her heart, not with her body.”

Majors was dropped from his role as Kang in the MCU almost immediately after the verdict was announced. When asked if he believes his career is now over or if he thinks he will work in Hollywood again, the actor responded: "Yeah, I do... I pray I do."

In a statement in response to Majors’ interview, Jabbari’s attorney Brittany Henderson said, “It is not at all surprising that Mr. Majors continues to take no accountability for his actions. His denigration of our jury system is not dissimilar from the above-the-law attitude that he has maintained throughout this legal process. The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the Court.”

Majors will be sentenced next month. He faces up to a year behind bars, but is not expected to serve any jail time.

Related:

UniqNo - 1/8/2024, 9:42 AM
Ok, here we go!
GhostDog - 1/8/2024, 9:44 AM
This an SNL skit lol

He somehow got Meagan Good fine ass though...
TPO4305 - 1/8/2024, 9:47 AM
This whole trial is a witch hunt for someone to make a name for themselves, this is a waste of time for the judicial system go after real damn criminals
ClintThaHamster - 1/8/2024, 10:15 AM
@TPO4305 - "This whole trial is a witch hunt for someone to make a name for themselves"
This isn't a thing, but go off.
Izaizaiza - 1/8/2024, 10:25 AM
@TPO4305 - How would you know this? 🤔
UniqNo - 1/8/2024, 9:50 AM
How cassidy acting like wilding with that clickbait photo, he wasn't crying! lol

When the's full interview dropping?
marvel72 - 1/8/2024, 9:53 AM
@UniqNo - He was doing his Nick Fury impression.

This is his Hulk
Spoken - 1/8/2024, 9:53 AM
LOL, what a great actor.
marvel72 - 1/8/2024, 9:55 AM
regularmovieguy - 1/8/2024, 9:59 AM
Haven't seen someone meltdown this bad from a public relations perspective in a long time. He seems like an alien when he's not on-screen - like he doesn't know how to be genuine or authentic.
bobevanz - 1/8/2024, 10:26 AM
@regularmovieguy - he's faker than a 9 dollar bill
JohnPain - 1/8/2024, 10:01 AM


Romantically Wreckless Kang
HumanRubiksCube - 1/8/2024, 10:07 AM
amber heard opened the floodgates for these lying attention wh0res to try their luck, 0 accountability or thought given to how these type of situations effect a mans life as long as they get a payday
ClintThaHamster - 1/8/2024, 10:19 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - Zero accountability? Are you insane? Heard's out millions in damages and legal fees. Her reputation and career are destroyed. And she wasn't even in the wrong in that trial.
bobevanz - 1/8/2024, 10:26 AM
@HumanRubiksCube - she was an actual evil woman. This guy Is a piece of shit. That's the difference, Stay in your basement
V - 1/8/2024, 10:10 AM
They really need to replace this man with a variant in real life. He's done, overhyped to begin with as Kang, or any of his other roles. Can't wait to never hear about this again.
Matador - 1/8/2024, 10:14 AM
“I was reckless with her heart, not with her body.” - Jonathan "I wuz Kangz" Majors



He wrecked her both ways to Sunday.

KWilly - 1/8/2024, 10:15 AM
Michael B Jordan trying to delete his number be like...
HashTagSwagg - 1/8/2024, 10:17 AM
Wow, all the shit talk he got from fans wasn't an exaggeration, he really can't act for shit.
Matador - 1/8/2024, 10:21 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Shit has better delivery.

