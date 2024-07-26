Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Refuses To Answer Question About Kang's MCU Future Ahead Of SDCC Panel

Jonathan Majors received widespread praise for his work as Kang in the MCU, impressing fans and critics alike in Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

The stage was being set for the time-travelling villain to be the MCU's new big bad; however, when Majors found himself caught up in a trial which ended with him being found guilty of assault and harassment of his ex-girlfriend, his time as Kang understandably reached an abrupt end.

Throw in the fact the Ant-Man threequel wasted the "Conqueror" Variant and it's been obvious for a while that Marvel Studios will pivot away from the character in the remainder of the Multiverse Saga.

Talking to Screen Rant, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige completely dodged the question of whether Kang - played by a new actor - will still factor into Avengers 5 (formerly known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty).

"I've done a number of interviews in the last couple of days, and you're the first person to [ask]," he replied. "I give you credit for just outright asking the question, and I'll give myself credit for trying to invade it and avoid it entirely."

With any luck, Feige's Multiverse Saga plans will be revealed during Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con tomorrow.

In a separate conversation with CinemaBlend, the executive broke his silence on James Gunn's Superman (it's no secret Feige is a huge fan of Superman: The Movie) and clearly likes what he sees.

"I've seen the paparazzi shots that I'm sure everybody else has seen," he noted. "It looks great to me. James is the best."

Feige then went on to address the seemingly endless "Marvel vs. DC" debate and pointed out that the majority of moviegoers likely don't care about which company makes these movies; they just want great superhero content.

"I've always said yes. Because number one, I want to see great movies. And number two, I want there to be great movies in theaters for audiences to go to," he explained. "And in between our movies, be reminded that going to the movies is an incredible and singular emotional activity."

So the more great movies there are...Twisters this weekend is overperforming. I haven't seen it yet, but I can't wait to. So that's exciting," Feige continued. "And then when it comes to the distinguished competition, as they say, a lot of people don't know the difference. Somebody just said, ‘Congrats on Blue Beetle’ to me! [Laughs] People don't know."

DC Studios producing quality content won't be bad news for Marvel Studios. Instead, it's going to help a genre which many are attempting to sign a death warrant for due to so-called "superhero fatigue."

Let us know your thoughts on Feige's comments in the usual place.