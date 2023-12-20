New Details Emerge About Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga Plans Heading Into AVENGERS 5

We have some new details about Marvel Studios' plans for the continuing Multiverse Saga, including how they plan to approach storytelling heading into the next two Avengers movies. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Dec 20, 2023 12:12 PM EST

Even before Jonathan Majors was fired as the MCU's Kang the Conqueror, there was already a great deal of speculation among fans about where the Multiverse Saga is taking them as the next Avengers movies near. 

On the one hand, we have a Multiversal epic like Deadpool 3. However, other movies and TV shows - Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again, for example - look set to tell much smaller-scale, likely self-contained stories which feel somewhat inconsequential to the impending threat of a war with Kang and his Variants. 

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, Marvel Studios is looking to tell a wide range of stories in this Saga that don't necessarily all tie into what's down the line. 

Among those are supposedly "arcs like Devil Reign, the rise of the Midnight Suns, the coming of Mutants," all of which we're guessing lay the groundwork both for what comes after Avengers: Secret Wars and ensuring Marvel Studios has plenty of new characters to pit against Kang. 

Perez would later hint that World War Hulk is among those projects, though we remain unsure how a story that big can be squeezed in before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Avengers 5. Then again, we wouldn't be surprised to see yet another wave of release date delays. 

"Not every film in the Infinity Saga focused on the Infinity Stones or Thanos, and it'll be the same across 5 and 6," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said earlier this year. "But we're gearing up. People will get a taste of this in a big way in Quantumania as we lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which I'm extremely excited for."

"You know, I'm coming up on 23 years at Marvel. That's a long time. It's not quite half my life, but it's almost half my life. [Laughs] Many of us have been together for a decade or more. And we only do it because we are so excited and in love with the potential for what we can do ahead."

"The storylines that weave together through Phase 5 and 6 into Secret Wars and the opportunities that the multiverse brings storytelling-wise, it's a whole new aspect to the MCU," the executive concluded.

Do you think the Multiverse Saga can be salvaged as we head deeper into this era of storytelling? 

KennKathleen - 12/20/2023, 12:26 PM
Bring back Kang!!! A hero did Crack, a villain did smack! Brang back Kang!!!!
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 12:28 PM
@KennKathleen - I support this. Do Kang and do him right. THEN move on. Would be pussy move to cancel the story idea smh
vectorsigma - 12/20/2023, 12:26 PM
DP3 will not save Marvel
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 12:27 PM
@vectorsigma - it needs to make $2b to do it
vectorsigma - 12/20/2023, 12:31 PM
@worcestershire - ill be happy if it succeeds, but will be happier if it does not as marvel is insulting the fans with these mediocre outputs
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 12:37 PM
@vectorsigma - personally, I can’t get myself to be happy with failings of someone else and negativity. I like utopia, positivity. But who am I kidding lmao. If it’s a shit movie, it’ll fail on its own, if it’s good then it’ll earn more than $2b, which I’m expecting it to. Actually, Disney expects it to, with a budget of almost $500m
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 12:38 PM
@vectorsigma - regardless, I’m excited to watch it!!
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2023, 12:27 PM
Not every film in the Infinity Saga we're about the stones but the Infinity Saga was able to successfully tell a cosmic narrative conjoined with the Earth narrative and merged the two beautifully. We have so much going on that the only two connected storylines have been Loki 1 and 2, Wandavision, Ms. Marvel, The Marvels, and Multiverse of Madness. The rest have been all over the place. With Wong making cameos to say "Hey we are connected!"
vectorsigma - 12/20/2023, 12:30 PM
@SonOfAGif - and no avengers cappers for the end of a phase. This is their big mistske.

Even phases 1-3 had mediocre movies, but the cappers really maintained interest
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2023, 12:34 PM
@vectorsigma - Look how important Thor The Dark World was for Avengers Endgame. They made the lower quality films feel grand in the end.
dracula - 12/20/2023, 12:28 PM
Bet the end of the next saga will be Avengers VS X Men
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 12:29 PM
@dracula - what would the story be? We already got heroes fighting heroes in civil war. Another one doesn’t peak my interest.
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2023, 12:39 PM
@worcestershire - Dr. Doom orchestrated the Sentinel program but somehow pinned it on the members like Nick Fury, Carol Danvers, Reed Richards, King M'Baku, and others as having endorsed the program causing the X-Men to feel isolated and being hunted by the very Avengers they have fought by. And Scarlet Witch joins the X-Men because she herself has been an Avengers target on multiple occasions.
mountainman - 12/20/2023, 12:41 PM
@dracula - AvX without the mutant decimation, birth of Hope, and the Schism of the team wouldn’t be a good representation.
worcestershire - 12/20/2023, 12:43 PM
@SonOfAGif - but Professor X can just as simply read minds and stipulate that it was an inside job and somehow bring the teams together, no? I mind manipulation is his whole thing. And we got large scale battle in endgame, maybe them working together to fight common enemy in same film would work better? Like Godzilla vs Kong.
SonOfAGif - 12/20/2023, 12:29 PM
It's not hard to salvage the Multiverse Saga. Start with The Avengers Beyond Time. Where The Beyonder was waiting beyond space and time hidden watching and orchestrating key moves to allow one of his variants to bridge the Multiverse together but was locked out by He Who Remains. But thanks to Loki the Multiverse is an open sandbox for The Beyonder 's goal of one true universe. He battles Loki for the throne through different universes with different heroes from different eras of Marvel history try to help Loki stop the Beyonder before every universe is destroyed. Then continue it in Secret Wars.
KaptainKhaos - 12/20/2023, 12:31 PM
It's absolutely hilarious that all these Simple Jacks are constantly screeching for a World War Hulk Movie when everything that is supposed to have set up the event already came and gone.

WWH is NEVER going to happen and if it does they're going to screw it up
AllsGood - 12/20/2023, 12:34 PM
WORLD WAR HULK Coming Sooner than Later.

SonOfAGif - 12/20/2023, 12:37 PM
@AllsGood - I'd rather see World War Hulk as What if Season 3 and span it across 8 episodes.
vectorsigma - 12/20/2023, 12:37 PM
@AllsGood - lol, see @KaptainKhaos post
hainesy - 12/20/2023, 12:38 PM
The whole thing needs a reset. People are tired of superhero movies and new characters don't work. End it with the "street level" Spider-Man 4 and then take a 5 year break before re-starting a brand new non-cannon MCU with Fantastic Four. Re-cast Thor, Iron-Man, Captain America, Black Panther and go from there. And stop the whole "put a chick in it and make her gay" stuff. Make comic book movies for the target market - young men and old men who haven't grown up yet. Strong male heroes are why guys ready comics.

