POLL: How Do You Feel About Robert Downey Jr. Returning To The MCU AS Doctor Doom?

During Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, we learned that Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU... as Doctor Doom!

By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2024 04:07 PM EST

In one of the most divisive CBM developments in recent memory, Marvel Studios announced that Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. will indeed return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during this past Saturday's San Diego Comic-Con panel - but not as Iron Man.

Coming off a recent rumor that the Oppenheimer actor might be set to play a Tony Stark Variant who went down a dark path and became Doctor Doom, we got confirmation that he will indeed debut as the iconic villain in Avengers: Doomsday (formerly titled The Kang Dynasty).

RDJ was introduced as "Victor Von Doom," but we still don't know for certain what the plan is for this take on the character. Will he be an evil multiverse version of Stark, or the Doctor Doom who just happens to bear a striking resemblance to the Armored Avenger?

Either way, there is zero chance Downey Jr. keeps the mask on for the duration of two Avengers movies. Prosthetics could always be utilized to alter his appearance, but if this is the route they take, surely casting a new actor in the role makes more sense? 

We know you guys will have some strong opinions on this one, so be sure to vote in the poll below and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Have another look at Downey Jr.'s photos below.

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Confused Response To Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Casting
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY - Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Confused Response To Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Casting
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Refuses To Answer Question About Kang's MCU Future Ahead Of SDCC Panel
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Refuses To Answer Question About Kang's MCU Future Ahead Of SDCC Panel
Doomer
Doomer - 7/29/2024, 4:20 PM
disappointed
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/29/2024, 4:23 PM
@Doomer -

I'll vote disappointed.

I love RDJ, but him coming back as Doom is disappointing as far as the character being adapted goes.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2024, 4:25 PM
@Doomer - uh oh. Doom is disappointed.

I'm fully onboard with multiverse saga until it concludes. So if this is a Tony variant born Victor von doom, then so be it. I also know rdj is an excellent actor and can pull off a vastly different characters personality. One thing Tony and Victor have in common is EGO.

I'm only worried about the rumor rdj would have the helmet off a lot. That's not Doom to me
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/29/2024, 4:43 PM
@TrentCrimm -

User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/29/2024, 4:21 PM
Is he going to do the accent?
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2024, 4:36 PM
@Ryguy88 - black widow didn’t have accent in movies don’t see it happen
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/29/2024, 4:21 PM
And grow 8 inches?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/29/2024, 4:23 PM
Conflicted.

The potential is there, but as of yet I'm just being hopefully pessimistic.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 4:52 PM
@DrReedRichards - I hope they still have some history ir interactions between this Doom and Reed even if they aren’t each others versions

Plus Pedro and RDJ playing off each other could be cool.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 7/29/2024, 5:08 PM
@TheVisionary25 -

I sure as hell hope so, 'cause making him a Stark variant (or at the very least Stark-adjacent) is already more than enough. I thought we were past the MCU's Stark-centrification post-Age Of Ultron, and I hope Feige and co remember to focus on other characters as well.

But with the Russos and McFeely there, I'm hopeful. Just not 100% on board yet.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 5:14 PM
@DrReedRichards - that’s fair

I just hope he’s not a Stark variant but moreso a version of Victor (which he was introduced as) that just happens to have Tony’s face
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/29/2024, 4:23 PM
I can't believe they chose him by accident. There has to be more to it than just because it's rdj
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/29/2024, 4:38 PM
@WhateverItTakes - fans want to see him come back , marvel desperate think they have characters die in end game return will make movies definite success
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/29/2024, 4:39 PM
@dragon316 - I don't want to see him as all I see is stark. It's off-putting. They would never cast Jackman as someone else so why this
JonC
JonC - 7/29/2024, 5:17 PM
@WhateverItTakes - there is a storyline where Doom switches bodies with Tony to get access to his wealth and resources.
User Comment Image
JonC
JonC - 7/29/2024, 5:18 PM
@JonC - User Comment Image
JonC
JonC - 7/29/2024, 5:19 PM
@JonC - its a What If storyline
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/29/2024, 4:24 PM
There's only really only one answer to this poll, but something tells me it will be the one least chosen... lol
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/29/2024, 5:20 PM
@Itwasme - If there's anything this community is known for, it's patiently waiting to make up their mind until after a movie or show is released.
User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 7/29/2024, 4:24 PM
User Comment Image
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/29/2024, 4:25 PM
This is a gemma chan type situation

I see why DC stayed away from comic con 😂
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 4:27 PM
@YouFlopped - How?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/29/2024, 4:41 PM
@TheRogue - don't engage him he needs attention. His daddy is still out getting cigarettes
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/29/2024, 4:59 PM
@TheRogue - probably referring to her portraying two characters in the MCU. Like Michelle Yeoh or [SPOILER] in D&W
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/29/2024, 5:03 PM
@bkmeijer1 - Yeah but he said that like it was bigger or a problem or something
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/29/2024, 5:26 PM
@TheRogue - yeah I didn't get that part either. No idea what DC has to do with this
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/29/2024, 4:25 PM
Hard to say

RDJ is a great actor but he's Iron Man how can you see him in the MCU as Doom

and if it's some kind of Evil Tony Stark who becomes Doom even worse
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 7/29/2024, 5:21 PM
@WakandaTech - If he is playing a Tony Stark Variant that becomes Doom, that will be the worst. I can be okay with him playing Victor Von Doom as long as they drastically change his look, but the voice is unmistakable. I think Marvel expected fans to think this was the greatest thing ever, but it doesnt seem to be a popular choice so far.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2024, 4:30 PM

Hey, things have gone mostly bad with multiple bad movies and a handful of lousy D+ shows over the last 3.5 years.

And the MCU has decided not to play it safe. This is the most balls out crazy insane blockbuster movie news grabber to hit the entire industry in years.

Will it work? I guess in the next 3-4 years, we will all find out.

WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/29/2024, 5:22 PM
@DocSpock - "I guess in the next 3-4 years, we will all find out."

Won't even have to wait that long. Doomsday's currently slated for summer 2026, hardly two years out.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/29/2024, 4:31 PM
How can you not be disappointed by the MCU Dr Doom being a Stark variant with a different name? We coulda had the actual Victor Von Doom built up over time starting in FF and growing into a truly great follow up villain to Thanos and instead we are going to the most popular actor in the history of the MCU to bolster engagement via gimmick. Feige botched this role. It may be a fun time, the Avengers realizing they are fighting a evil version of their old pal....but it won't be the comic accurate Victor the fandom deserves. Just kinda epitomizes where we are at with this franchise creatively.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/29/2024, 4:33 PM
@natebest

Hey bro. There are new ads that stay on my screen even as I scroll. I have a vpn and ad blocker so I’m not sure what the reason is. Is it something going on with the site?
NateBest
NateBest - 7/29/2024, 4:59 PM
@HulkisHoly - I've updated the site to show a minimal set of ads (2-3) for users when logged in, but no ads in the actual content (versus what the general visitors see with multiple ads, including ads within the content/articles, etc.).

I'm working to walk the fine line of making it worthwhile to register, but also cover the costs associated, because every user to the site incurs hosting and bandwidth costs.

I'm working on also adding a small monthly subscription option that would get rid of all of the ads. I think that would be the best of both worlds as it would cover costs without the need for advertising, but I don't know how popular it would be... I'm still working on the pricing model for it.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/29/2024, 4:34 PM
I'm guessing the stockholders/shareholders approved of this.
Fares
Fares - 7/29/2024, 4:35 PM
I can only know once I see the movie. My main concern is whether Doctor Doom is going to become as much of a recurring Villain as Loki in the MCU, or just have a 2-film appearance like Thanos. With RDJ playing the character, I'd be surprised if it's the former.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2024, 4:42 PM
@Fares - I think we could have something like RDJ play Doom in these 2 films

I think bkmeijer said it best that we only have 2 years since Doomsday comes out and if they have pivoted away From Kang then having RDJ play this variant from another universe will be the quickest one to build him up since we have a connection to him

Post Secret Wars , we could get a main new MCU Doom who could be a recurring antagonist.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/29/2024, 4:35 PM
Still confused AF. If they wanted to give him an evil twist they could've just adapted Superior Iron Man like the comics.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/29/2024, 4:35 PM
He could even give an Oscar worthy performance but it would still remain a creatively bankrupt idea.

That could STILL work.


But still...
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/29/2024, 4:59 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Gives me hope that since they're closing out the saga with a Doom, it means Apocalypse is the big bad of the Mutant saga. Especially with how poorly he was done at Fox.
User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/29/2024, 5:02 PM
@MCUKnight11
Along with Dark Phoenix, he always was.

We saw AoA Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine, could mean something, ya never know!
