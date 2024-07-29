POLL: How Do You Feel About Robert Downey Jr. Returning To The MCU AS Doctor Doom?

In one of the most divisive CBM developments in recent memory, Marvel Studios announced that Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. will indeed return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during this past Saturday's San Diego Comic-Con panel - but not as Iron Man.

Coming off a recent rumor that the Oppenheimer actor might be set to play a Tony Stark Variant who went down a dark path and became Doctor Doom, we got confirmation that he will indeed debut as the iconic villain in Avengers: Doomsday (formerly titled The Kang Dynasty).

RDJ was introduced as "Victor Von Doom," but we still don't know for certain what the plan is for this take on the character. Will he be an evil multiverse version of Stark, or the Doctor Doom who just happens to bear a striking resemblance to the Armored Avenger?

Either way, there is zero chance Downey Jr. keeps the mask on for the duration of two Avengers movies. Prosthetics could always be utilized to alter his appearance, but if this is the route they take, surely casting a new actor in the role makes more sense?

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Both films will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

