Resurfaced Interview With Rumored Kang Replacement Colman Domingo Reveals He Wants To Play A Marvel Villain

Earlier this week, a rumour found its way online suggesting Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo is the frontrunner to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

The Loki star was fired from the role after being found guilty on one count of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree by a New York jury. Now, a resurfaced interview from 2022 has gone viral in which Domingo expresses his desire to play a villain in the MCU.

"When it comes to Marvel and DC, I'm like, 'I think I'm ready now,'" the actor said. "I'm worked out, fit, I think I want to play a villain. I just want to be the villain. I don't want to be the good guy. I actually want to do some really nasty, dirty work."

The response to Domingo potentially playing Kang has been overwhelmingly positive and, if Marvel Studios is truly committed to the villain being this Saga's big bad, then it's hard to think of anyone better to pit Earth's Mightiest Heroes against in Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars.

It's been a busy year for Domingo; as well as lending his voice to movies like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, he's also received widespread acclaim with roles in Sing Sing, The Color Purple, and Rustin.

It's widely believed that the original plan was for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's Kang the Conqueror to return as The Beyonder. However, with both upcoming Avengers movies being rewritten by Michael Waldron, it seems the plan has changed.

Recently, we've been hearing the idea is for Kang to take a backseat and not return until Secret Wars. Whether Marvel Studios will acknowledge the character's recasting is hard to say, though it would arguably be simpler for Domingo to show up as an older, ultimate Kang Variant who has wiped his lesser Variants out of existence (an easy task when they're all in the same place at the Council of Kangs).

Avengers 5 is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars to follow on May 7, 2027.

Check out Domingo's comments in full in the player below: