STAR WARS Actor John Boyega Responds To The Possibility Of Replacing Jonathan Majors As MCU's Kang

STAR WARS Actor John Boyega Responds To The Possibility Of Replacing Jonathan Majors As MCU's Kang STAR WARS Actor John Boyega Responds To The Possibility Of Replacing Jonathan Majors As MCU's Kang

Speculation continues to run rampant about what the future holds in store for Kang the Conqueror following Jonathan Majors' firing, but Star Wars actor John Boyega makes clear he doesn't want the role!

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 19, 2023 09:12 AM EST

Yesterday, news broke that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Loki star Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of on one count of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree by a New York jury. 

The actor now faces up to a year behind bars and will be sentenced next February. 

Hours after he was found guilty, Disney and Marvel Studios confirmed Majors has been fired from his role as Kang the Conqueror. It's now unclear how the studio intends to proceed, though several reliable sources have claimed Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is being referred to as "Avengers 5" internally. 

That seems to suggest Kang will be dropped as the Multiverse Saga's big bad, though it's hard to figure out how the time-traveller can just be written out of the MCU and replaced so close to the next Avengers movie being released. 

Common sense says a different actor will be chosen to play Kang moving forward; while the nature of the Multiverse and Variants means that can be explained in-universe, there's really no need when the change can be handled in the same manner as Mark Ruffalo replacing Edward Norton as The Hulk, for example. 

Someone who has taken themselves out of the running, though, is Star Wars actor John Boyega. He's a fan-favourite choice to take over as Kang from Majors but, in a newly discovered response to a fan on Twitter/X last month, he made it clear he has no interest in doing so. 

Boyega probably has little interest in joining another huge franchise, particularly one that's faced more than its fair share of struggles in 2023. This has been a rough year for the MCU, though we can't discount the possibility the British actor simply doesn't want the stigma that comes with picking up where Majors left off. 

Not only will that be a big ask given how good he was as Kang, but there's bound to be a great deal of scrutiny surrounding whoever agrees to play a villain that simply hasn't struck a chord with fans and moviegoers alike these past few years.

Some would like to see Doctor Doom usurp Kang. However, we're hearing that any such move means Fantastic Four will have to undergo major changes and, even then, Victor taking centre stage is going to feel very sudden. 

Who do you think could replace Majors as Kang?

Rumored Details On Jonathan Majors' Firing And AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY 5
Related:

Rumored Details On Jonathan Majors' Firing And AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY 5
LOKI And DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Writer Michael Waldron Officially Writing AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY And SECRET WARS
Recommended For You:

LOKI And DOCTOR STRANGE 2 Writer Michael Waldron Officially Writing AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY And SECRET WARS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Gabimaru - 12/19/2023, 9:05 AM
"Possibility" oh josh just to make clicks huh
worcestershire - 12/19/2023, 9:06 AM
@Gabimaru - what’d you expect lol

Also, I don’t like Jon as the replacement. Get an older, seasoned actor to replace Jonathan. Then finish the story and move on to the next!
GhostDog - 12/19/2023, 9:06 AM
Why would he after his SW situation? Some of these fans ask the dumbest questions.
worcestershire - 12/19/2023, 9:07 AM
@GhostDog - damn, that too
harryba11zack - 12/19/2023, 9:08 AM
good. now cast him as cyclops.
HeWhoBeatsDames - 12/19/2023, 9:09 AM
Thank [frick] for that
UniqNo - 12/19/2023, 9:11 AM
He would have been good i think, but yeah, especially how his past relationship with Disney was, i don't blame him.
GhostDog - 12/19/2023, 9:14 AM
Breaking news!!!

Steve Harvey has just been cast as the new Kang
IShitYourPants - 12/19/2023, 9:16 AM
@GhostDog - LOOOOOOOOL
IShitYourPants - 12/19/2023, 9:15 AM
So can Kang only be played by a black actor now?

Also why recast? Just bury the story and give us Doom, Magneto, Dormammu, or another great villain already. Kang was such a dumb choice to follow up after Thanos
DudeGuy - 12/19/2023, 9:16 AM
Ray Fisher’s available 😉
IShitYourPants - 12/19/2023, 9:17 AM
@DudeGuy - he can play the variant "He Who Complains"
DrReedRichards - 12/19/2023, 9:18 AM
PartyKiller - 12/19/2023, 9:18 AM
Stephen Amell should be the new Kang.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder