The Russo Brothers Directing AVENGERS 5 & SECRET WARS - The Right Move Or A Step Backwards For The MCU?

We recently learned that Joe and Anthony Russo are in talks to helm Avengers 5 and Secret Wars, but do you see the filmmakers returning to the MCU as a good thing, or a step backwards?

Feature Opinion
By MarkCassidy - Jul 21, 2024 08:07 AM EST

Earlier this week, the news broke that directors Joe and Anthony Russo are in talks to helm Avengers 5 (still untitled after dropping The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The Russo Brothers are no strangers to the MCU, having previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Not only are these movies some of the most popular Marvel Studios releases yet - with Infinity War and Endgame, in particular, arguably representing the pinnacle of quality for the franchise - but they show how adept the filmmakers are at juggling multiple characters and subplots.

This surely makes them an ideal fit for these next two Avengers films... right?

The news of the Russos' MCU return was met with a mostly positive reaction, but there are those that feel this represents a step backwards, with Disney/Marvel simply defaulting to what they know has worked in the past.

This may well be the case. After all, several other directors were previously attached to helm Avengers 5 before stepping away, and follow-up reports indicate that Kevin Feige reached out to a number of filmmakers that haven't been named in the trades before ultimately circling back to the Russos.

It's also worth mentioning that the Russos' non-MCU projects haven't exactly been major hits with audiences or critics - although we can't imagine they've lost their knack when it comes to working within the Marvel Studios system to craft a banger of a superhero flick.

Marvel Studios has not had an easy time of things over the last couple of years, with the likes of Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels underperforming (we're being kind about the latter) at the box office and also getting mixed/negative reviews - something that was practically unheard of in the glory days of the MCU.

With this in mind, can anyone really blame Feige and co. for attempting to recapture some of the old magic by bringing the tried and tested Russo Brothers back into the fold?

What do you make of this development? Are you glad to see the Russos return, or would you prefer if the studio took a risk by bringing on a new voice for these next big MCU event films? 

Vote in the poll below.

Create a Poll

Despite Jonathan Majors' firing, Kang is still expected to appear in Avengers 5, although we can't see the character playing nearly as big a role in the story. We got word that Marvel/Disney had severed ties with Majors almost immediately after the news that he'd been found guilty broke, which would obviously seem to suggest that they were waiting for the verdict before making their decision. However, some insiders believe that the studio was never going to move forward with Majors as Kang, regardless of the outcome of the trial.

The trades don't mention anything about a new actor taking over as Kang, but do note that the movie "could potentially include multiple antagonists."

Deadline did recently mention some intriguing plot details.

"Sources close to the project say more than 60 MCU characters could reprise their roles, including everyone from Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch to Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu and Karen Gillan. Unlike the first four films in which there was a core group that consisted of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Hemsworth and Ruffalo, many of the characters in this film would have equal footing, making it more of an ensemble feature instead of a handful of characters leading the team."

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/21/2024, 8:46 AM
Script is more important.
RichardGrayson
RichardGrayson - 7/21/2024, 8:47 AM
There is no downside to this. They directed marvels best movies. Hell yeah they should come back, anyone passed about this needs to stfu. Let’s just hope they don’t focus too much on all these shitty new characters they’ve introduced. Focus on the fan favorites
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 7/21/2024, 8:53 AM
Bringing back the master-minds behind their two biggest blockbusters is an absolute no-brainer for Disney/MARVEL. The entire MCU has been (to put it mildly) unsteady and wobbling ever since we last saw Steve and Peggy slow-dancing to close-out ENDGAME. The Russos "get" MARVEL. And until they fail with a MARVEL property, you gotta' lean-on and trust their past body of work. 🤓
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 7/21/2024, 8:55 AM
It's not a step backwards imo, if they also get Markus & McFeely back. The movies they made together are amongst the best comic book movies, and are great movies in general.

Their stories and characters had me on the edge of my seat, and the world they lived in felt real and not uber sci-fi. The last few phases have been missing that for the most part.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2024, 8:56 AM
Lol, with no cbm hype, superhero fatigue and a mediocre lineup???? Good luck to that.

Marvel will just rely on toby, andrew and holland to save the ship
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/21/2024, 8:59 AM
Joss Whedon is the only name i want announced at sdcc
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/21/2024, 9:00 AM
There probably could have been more interesting choice out there and I would like an Avengers movie with different flavor than the four we had so far, but I have nothing against Russos. All of their previous MCU movies are in my personal TOP-10 of the franchise and as long as they are given a strong script, I'm sure they will deliver.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/21/2024, 9:04 AM
I personally would have preferred new blood (though I say that as someone who has enjoyed the post EG projects to varying degrees) but I can understand them going back to The Russos…

It’s better to go back to proven formula then go with something that is more risky especially in regards to these Avengers films that are already an big endeavor due to their scale and scope.

Plus , it’s a mutually beneficial agreement too since this can help people regain more confidence & trust in Marvel after their few recent hiccups and also help out The Russo’s who while they have their own production company haven’t had the same level of critical and commercial success lately with their directorial efforts in Cherry & The Gray Man (even though I found the latter enjoyable).
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/21/2024, 9:06 AM
To be fair tho, the Russo’s need a win. The projects they’ve brought out post Endgame have been - mid? Especially with how hyped up they were after leaving Marvel.

This is a good move. Feige and the Russo’s work well together. They’ve made at least 4 of the top 5 MCU movies. I’m all in for it.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/21/2024, 9:14 AM
If it ain't broke don't fix it
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/21/2024, 9:14 AM
Some have been calling the Russo brothers directing the next Avengers movies “safe”, but maybe “safe” is what Marvel needs right now.
GameOn
GameOn - 7/21/2024, 9:15 AM
I feel like for a movie of this scale, the only names I’d have no real hesitations about are the Russo brothers, Steven Spielberg, and James Cameron.
B1ackManta
B1ackManta - 7/21/2024, 9:20 AM
It’s like when they brought Joss Whedon on for Justice League. I wouldn’t recommend
kazuma
kazuma - 7/21/2024, 9:23 AM
@B1ackManta - Can't really blame Joss Whedon for that movie. He was given 2 months to rewrite, reshoot, and reedit an entire movie, that he had zero say in the pre production.
It's safe to say that if he was given a JL movie from the start, it would've been a lot better.
SirDuckAlot
SirDuckAlot - 7/21/2024, 9:25 AM
A lot of the characters that they are going to work with are pretty shitty so I don't have a lot of hope.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/21/2024, 9:26 AM
10 steps back fa sho

