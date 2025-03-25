BANE Creator Graham Nolen Calls ABSOLUTE BANE An "Abomination"

The biggest version of Batman apparently comes with the biggest version of Bane. Bane co-creator Graham Nolen has seen the design, and he is not happy.

By ChandlerMcniel - Mar 25, 2025 05:03 PM EST
Graham Nolen, the co-creator of Bane, has seen the design for Absolute Bane from Absolute Batman #9 and he hates it. Before reading his comments, take a look at Absolute Bane below. 

In a post on X, he called the design an abomination. His full quote reads, “As the designer /co-creator of Bane…this is a terrible abomination.” That is a very strong opinion from the creator of the character. Someone on X then asked him if the head is the main thing he doesn’t like about it, to which he replied, “We can start there.” In the same thread, he was asked if anyone else has ever done Bane justice in their interpretations of the character. He replied, “Of course. Many have, and done excellent interpretations. This is not one of them.”

His words may come off as harsh, but the design for Absolute Bane has sent a lot of comic readers reeling. When compared to the rest of his body, Bane’s head is very, very small. It will be interesting to see if the artist that designed Absolute Bane, Nick Dragotta, has anything to say about Nolen’s comments.

The art in the Absolute Batman series has been jarring for many readers, but it is intentionally drawn to be this way. Batman is depicted as absolutely massive, significantly larger than any other iteration of Batman to date. The only comparable version is the Batman from The Dark Knight Returns, but this Batman is still much bigger than that one. 

The whole point of the Absolute comics is to reimagine characters with key elements of their origin taken away from them. In Absolute Batman, Bruce’s mother is alive, he has no money, and Alfred is an MI6 agent. His rogues gallery including Riddler, Killer Croc, and Catwoman are all his best friends. In Absolute Superman, Kal-El comes to Earth as a young man who witnessed the collapse of Krypton and still remembers his home planet. He isn’t anywhere near as strong as the usual version of Superman, and his cape is made out of some kind of nanotechnology that is also infused with an AI. Lois Lane is a corporate military agent and the Kents are barely around. In Absolute Wonder Woman, Diana is not raised on Themyscira because Themyscira has been completely destroyed. Instead, she is raised on an island full of monsters, and her adoptive mother is actually Circe. She rides a pegasus that has no flesh, but does have a skeleton that also feeds on magic. 

Clearly, the Absolute Universe is very different from the mainstream version of the characters within it. To some, the changes are just too much. To others, the changes create new storytelling opportunities for characters that may have grown stale in their minds. 

What do you think of the design for Bane? Let us know in the comments!

DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/25/2025, 5:30 PM
Rereading the Knightfall saga. Sick of Bane being portrayed as the size of the hulk in recent years.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/25/2025, 5:31 PM
@DudeGuy - or going from very skinny to The Rock with a dose of Venom.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/25/2025, 5:33 PM
@DudeGuy - I couldn’t agree more. I love his original design, and think some have done good adaptations. This and the Arkhamverse are the worst, I think. Oh, and the Batman and Robin movie.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/25/2025, 5:32 PM
He ain’t wrong. The whole art style of this comic series is absurdly weird and not well proportioned. I just hope I’m not walking down the street where someone is reading this and they Chuck Dixon my ass. If you know, you know.


IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 3/25/2025, 5:32 PM
Weren’t the original covers when bane was first introduced (and thus induced kids to buy comic) just as over the top in their exaggeration of bane ?
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 3/25/2025, 5:39 PM
@IronGenesis - True but that was more so Kelly Jone’s doing. He had a pretty exaggerated style and would usually give Batman 18 inch long horns and a 20 foot cape too boot
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 3/25/2025, 5:40 PM
@IronGenesis - actually, kinda... sometimes. Between Sam Kieth, Stephen Platt & Mark Texaria, comic characters were HUGE.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/25/2025, 5:33 PM
I dislike the spikey Batman most of all
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/25/2025, 5:35 PM
@ProfessorWhy - I can’t speak to the writing in this book series, as I haven’t read it. I have watch some YouTubers reviews. Anywhoodles, I just don’t like their art style at all. I’m sure some do.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 3/25/2025, 5:36 PM
reminds me of a goomba from that Mario movie in the 90s
ToldYaSo
ToldYaSo - 3/25/2025, 5:39 PM
I sense there were shrooms in the artist's room.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 3/25/2025, 5:42 PM
I will say, it’s still better than anything The Rippaverse has put out.

View Recorder