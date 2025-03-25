Ben Affleck Reflects On Playing The DCEU's Batman And Moment He Realized, "Oh Sh*t, We Have A Problem"

On the 9th anniversary of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's release, Ben Affleck has reflected on his time as the Dark Knight and the moment he realised they'd made a mistake with the hero's portrayal.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 25, 2025 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman
Source: GQ

Initially, the news that Ben Affleck would play the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice drew a mixed response from fans. The actor proved his detractors wrong with the 2016 movie, but it received negative reviews and underperformed at the box office. 

Still, he went all in on the DCEU and made a cameo appearance in Suicide Squad before returning in Justice League. Affleck's experience working with filmmaker Joss Whedon on the movie's reshoots soured him on the role, and he ultimately decided to walk away from his and Geoff Johns' version of The Batman

While he was somehow talked into returning for The Flash and an eventual Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, the latter project was scrapped when DC Studios was formed and James Gunn decided Batman would be recast for the DCU.

For whatever reason, Affleck has made it clear he has little to no interest in working with the filmmaker, so there's zero chance of him donning the cape and cowl for The Brave and the Bold

Talking to GQ for The Accountant 2, Affleck reflected on his time as the Caped Crusader. "I had a really good time. I loved doing the Batman movie. I loved Batman v Superman," he admitted. "And I liked my brief stints on The Flash that I did and when I got to work with Viola Davis on Suicide Squad for a day or two."

"In terms of creatively, I really think that I like the idea and the ambition that I had for it, which was of the sort of older, broken, damaged Bruce Wayne. And it was something we really went for in the first movie."

Affleck then went on to share his take on where it all went wrong for his Batman. "What happened was it started to skew too old for a big part of the audience. Like even my own son at the time was too scared to watch the movie," the actor explained. "And so when I saw that I was like, 'Oh shit, we have a problem.'"

"Then I think that’s when you had a filmmaker that wanted to continue down that road and a studio that wanted to recapture all the younger audience at cross purposes," he added, alluding to Zack Snyder's clash with Warner Bros and how that ultimately led to two different versions of Justice League. 

"Then you have two entities, two people really wanting to do something different and that is a really bad recipe."

Affleck's version of The Batman was supposed to pit the hero against Desthstroke, while The Flash's scrapped post-credits scene revealed that he was trapped in a different reality.

Neither story will come to fruition now, and his time as the character ended on something of a bum note thanks to the Scarlet Speedster's goofy take on the Gotham City crimefighter. Based on these remarks, at least Affleck enjoyed that experience. 

As always, you can share your take on these remarks in the comments section. 

JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/25/2025, 11:26 AM
Batman v Superman is an awesome film. I love it, one of my favorite Superhero movies. Even with its problems.

Aside from Doomsdays design, the end battle with him is cinema gold.

Soundtrack is gold too.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/25/2025, 11:29 AM
Ben Affleck gave us the best live-action Batman we’ve ever seen. It’s not even close.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/25/2025, 11:30 AM
@Lisa89 - Agree
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/25/2025, 11:32 AM
@Lisa89 -
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 3/25/2025, 11:35 AM
@GeneralZod - Even Keaton disagrees... or is he just trying to turn his head?

User Comment Image
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/25/2025, 11:35 AM
@GeneralZod - I mean he is the GOAT, but Affleck did a really great interpretation.
CholoScorpion
CholoScorpion - 3/25/2025, 11:30 AM
A really goot attempt of Batman in mediocre movies.
AnEye
AnEye - 3/25/2025, 11:31 AM
An interesting Batman in a terrible movie unfortunately.

HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/25/2025, 11:33 AM
Not a good film but still an entertaining film. like most Roland Emmerich films pre 2013 or so. They butchered the characterisation of just about every single hero, and villain. The whole film existed as WB's efforts to try and catch up with Marvel.

They failed.

Still. It's an entertaining film you can just switch off to, and ignore all the really, really bad stuff.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/25/2025, 11:35 AM
@HagridsHole1 - I love the film. What is the "really bad stuff?"
Cass
Cass - 3/25/2025, 11:33 AM
There is surely a great fan-edit of Batman vs Superman out there somewhere that is much better than what we got. I’m certain there’s a great film in there. Minimising Lex, Doomsday and any Martha shouting.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 3/25/2025, 11:36 AM
Yeah, this wasn't the Batman little kids expected to see. Slaughtering bad guys by the bushel.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/25/2025, 11:38 AM
Honestly as I’ve said , the idea of doing an older , broken & damaged Bruce on a journey of redemption essentially and becoming a hero again on paper is a good idea but I just don’t think it was executed well…

Anyway , I do think Afflecks opinion and read on the clash between the studio and Snyder is right to a degree and certainly was a factor in his exit.

God , I hope we get a documentary on the DCEU one day because the BTS is more fascination then what was on screen.

