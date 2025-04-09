Brandon Sklenar Wants To Be BATMAN, Says DC Studios Recognizes His Popularity

Brandon Sklenar Wants To Be BATMAN, Says DC Studios Recognizes His Popularity

Brandon Sklenar wants to make a childhood dream come true by playing Batman and states someone at DC has called him to talk about it.

News
By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 09, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

There are quite a few names thrown around when fans are asked who should play the Caped Crusader in the DCU. Jake Gyllenhaal, Armie Hammer, Ben Barnes, Ben Barnes, and Alan Ritchson are some big ones, arguably the most commonly thrown around name is Brandon Sklenar. Known for his roles in Midway, The Offer, Green and Gold, It Ends With US, and 1923, Sklenar isn't quite a household name yet, but he's definitely known among Batman and DC fans. 

Sklenar is well aware of how popular a choice he is among fans to play Bruce Wayne, and he is one hundred percent on board with the idea. 

“I mean, for Batman? Let's keep running with that! That's something I've wanted to do since I was a little kid -- and I've never even talked about it -- It just started happening and I was like, ‘This is cool!’ And now, maybe, hopefully, it happens one day.”

Like many superhero fans, it seems as if playing the Dark Knight has been a dream of Sklenar's since he was a child. 

The more interesting part of the interview was when Sklenar seemed to hint that DC Studios, maybe even James Gunn himself, have reached out to him about playing Batman. When the interviewer said, “Has anyone…” then made a phone call gesture with his hand, Sklenar indicated someone has indeed called. 

“Yeah. I think there's some awareness of me on some level, probably. But yeah, I know they're a ways away from doing that. But yeah, obviously, the little kid in me, and the adult me is, like, "This is cool!" And I have a bunch of ideas. Anyway, it'd be cool.”

Clearly, it's all being held under lock and key, but his answer of “yeah” does seem to indicate that someone at DC has called him to at least chat about how he's so frequently fancast as Batman. 

However, Sklenar is also right when he says DC is a long way from casting Batman. As to not conflict with Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, Andy Muschietti's The Brave and the Bold, the DCU's first movie about Batman that will include his son Damian Wayne as Robin, will not be releasing until 2028 at the earliest. The DCU will be in full swing by that point with Superman, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Lanterns, Clayface, and more already being released. 

Alan Ritchson is another common fancast for Batman that has also been very vocal about his desire to play Batman. He's made several comments about it, but, in his most recent comments, he even teased what his Batman voice might sound like. 

"What's amazing to me about this rumor of the Batman or the Batman desire and the zeitgeist is the fact that James Gunn has personally announced publicly on his Twitter or X or whatever, 'LOL, he's not playing Batman. He is not playing Batman!' And this thing will not die. I get asked every day if I'm playing Batman. Yeah, would I play Batman? Yes. Would I pay handsomely to be Batman? You wouldn't even have to pay me to be Batman. I would, yeah, I would don the suit. 'Gotham is mine.' Look at that. I don't even have to practice. It just comes out naturally.”

What do you think about Brandon Sklenar as Batman? Who's better for the role, Ritchson or Sklenar? Let us know in the comments!

BANE Creator Graham Nolan Walks Back ABSOLUTE BANE Comments, Sort Of
Related:

BANE Creator Graham Nolan Walks Back ABSOLUTE BANE Comments, Sort Of
BANE Creator Graham Nolan Calls ABSOLUTE BANE An Abomination
Recommended For You:

BANE Creator Graham Nolan Calls ABSOLUTE BANE An "Abomination"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/9/2025, 9:48 AM
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/9/2025, 9:59 AM
@HammerLegFoot - exactly. No thanks. He's just a lesser Pattinson.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/9/2025, 9:48 AM
He’s the one! Even though a Gunn-Batman would probably be super corny.. Sklenar is great.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/9/2025, 9:59 AM
@TheNewYorker - would be a disappointing casting.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/9/2025, 9:48 AM
I miss when they posted pictures of they actors they were talking about
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/9/2025, 10:02 AM
I would much prefer Alan Ritcheson. But whoever they get i have faith in Gunn's casting... (if he gets final say)
BobGarlen
BobGarlen - 4/9/2025, 10:15 AM
Honestly, short of them choosing Pedro Pascal (Haha) I'm going to be open minded. Keaton, Affleck, Pattinson all did well and were all the most criticized choices for the role. I don't even really have all that much of a dog in this fight. I often say Henry Cavill, mainly because it would seriously disrupt the Snyder Cultist, and a little because I know he could do the role pretty well.
RockBottom
RockBottom - 4/9/2025, 10:18 AM
By all means I am with this casting if it happens.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/9/2025, 10:22 AM

Hollywood surprises no one by confirming that the bud lite girl guy has been cast as Batman.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder