CLAYFACE Movie From Writer Mike Flanagan Rumored To Be Moving Forward At DC Studios

CLAYFACE Movie From Writer Mike Flanagan Rumored To Be Moving Forward At DC Studios

A new rumor is claiming that Mike Flanagan's Clayface movie is now moving forward at DC Studios, and is expected to begin shooting next spring...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 23, 2024 09:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Last year, a trade report mentioned that The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan had pitched DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran on a solo Clayface feature, and the project is now rumored to be moving forward.

According to Daniel Richtman, Flanagan has completed the script and shooting is scheduled for next spring.

Flanagan has been vocal about wanting to be involved in a Clayface project in the past, describing his hypothetical take as a “standalone horror/thriller/tragedy.” Plot details are still a mystery, but last we heard, Flanagan's idea reimagined the character as a good guy.

Next Point News' Apocalyptic Horseman also weighed-in with the following.

We're not sure if the Clayface movie will be part of the DCU or Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse/Epic Crime Saga, but we have heard that the villain might also show up in The Batman Part II.

We have no idea how a character like Clayface would factor into Reeves' relatively grounded interpretation of the Dark Knight's world, but we assume his shape-shifting abilities would be dropped and Basil Karlo (if that's the version of the character they go with) would be significantly reimagined. 

Interestingly, Alan Tudyk recently revealed that he will voice Clayface in James Gunn's animated Creature Commandos series. 

As for The Batman Part II, THR recently indicated that the movie could be hit with another delay, but for now, filming is still expected to commence next year.

It's worth noting that co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently stated that cameras are set to begin rolling in 2025, and his comments suggested that the sequel will be worth the wait.

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher," Tomlin told ScreenRant.

"It's the sequel to the first one," he continued. "But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

Plot details are still under wraps, but everyone from the first film (who survived) is expected to return, along with some characters from the Penguin. We have also heard rumors that both Dr. Tommy Elliot/Hush and Dick Grayson/Robin might be introduced.

THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Reveals Whether He Was Ever Asked To Return As Jim Gordon In THE PENGUIN
Related:

THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Reveals Whether He Was Ever Asked To Return As Jim Gordon In THE PENGUIN
BANE And DEATHSTROKE Live-Action Movie In Development At DC Studios
Recommended For You:

BANE And DEATHSTROKE Live-Action Movie In Development At DC Studios

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/23/2024, 9:57 AM
This is the DCEU all over again. No direction in sight, just random projects that have nothing to do with each other, most of which will never see the light of day. Just a waste of time and resources.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/23/2024, 10:03 AM
@TheJok3r - to be fair, the DCEU actually did start off fairly cohesive. It's after Justice League that a lot of stuff just goes in its own direction but they mostly just kept exploring what was already established in those first few movies (Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Flash) sans the Shazam stuff that never got around to connecting as cohesively.

Also, I call bullshit on this... I doubt it's actually a thing
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2024, 10:58 AM
@TheJok3r - Strangely enough, if you just shelve a lot of early DCEU films, they would have had a pretty decent Phase One:

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012)
Green Lantern (2011)
Man of Steel (2013)
Wonder Woman (2017)
Aquaman (2018)

All you'd need after those would be a Flash origin film and then a Justice League movie bringing them all together, maybe recast Bale with Affleck like they did and retcon Dark Knight Rises, introduce Martian Manhunter in the Justice League film as part of a plot involving White Martians and viola you have a great cinematic universe.

Sure Green Lantern was a stinker and Aquaman wasn't much better, but it probably wouldn't have mattered as long as Justice League had stuck the landing.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/23/2024, 11:04 AM
@ObserverIO - DC's biggest issue back when they launched the DCEU, and their biggest issue now, is their lack of focus. They're always trying to do too much, with little to no planning. Any start to a shared DC universe should start and focus on their 5 main characters: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, & Flash. Once each of these characters has a franchise off the ground, then move onto other, lesser known characters. Why is Gunn making a Swamp Thing movie instead of Wonder Woman or Flash ? Why is Green Lantern being limited to a TV series ?
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/23/2024, 10:03 AM
Clayface movie? Just use him in a Batman movie.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/23/2024, 10:44 AM
@marvel72 - THIS!
User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 11/23/2024, 10:05 AM
Would be strange to have two concurrent clayfaces in both the reevesverse & dcu. Gonna assume this is the one we see in Creature Commandos, and that The Batman II tackles the Court of Owls. Maybe i’m completely off base but that would make sense imo
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2024, 11:10 AM
@tmp3 - See comment below. Eve Karlo is basically Reevesverse Clayface. I don't think we'll go beyond Karlo making herself look remarkably similar to other people using costume and make-up.

I can't see Reeves doing the full-on Matt Hagan metahuman Clayface, so it's probably fair game because it looks like he doesn't have plans for Clayface beyond the Eve Karlo character. I don't think she's getting superpowers. I don't think anyone's getting superpowers in The Batman Crime Saga.
Slotherin
Slotherin - 11/23/2024, 10:06 AM
Also, it's weird to me how few articles seem to touch on the fact that we got a version of Clayface in Penguin...
Eve had the makings... Her last name was Karlo, she had wigs and costumes to change her look and at the end of the series she was employed by Oz to emulate his mother...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2024, 10:12 AM
@Slotherin - true

I guess that’s one way to do a grounded Clayface
Namaste815
Namaste815 - 11/23/2024, 10:14 AM
Could be good.

Plus I dig Mike Flanagan.
Thing94
Thing94 - 11/23/2024, 10:22 AM
User Comment Image
Order66
Order66 - 11/23/2024, 10:23 AM
If you’re not familiar with Mike Flanagan, he’s basically the Taylor Sheridan of spooky and horror tv shows/films. He is amazing.
SDCA27
SDCA27 - 11/23/2024, 10:31 AM
Lmao I also have some swampland in FL that you should check out
TheLobster
TheLobster - 11/23/2024, 10:35 AM
As cool as this sounds solely because of Flanagan, I really hope this isn’t true.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2024, 10:48 AM
@TheLobster - why not?
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/23/2024, 10:45 AM
Why not just use him in a Batman film? Really not a villain demanding of a solo
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/23/2024, 10:48 AM
Mike Flanagan is SO good. Wish he was directing too.
Fares
Fares - 11/23/2024, 10:59 AM
So Alan Tudyk is THE clayface of the DCU? Seems like an odd casting to me if they're gonna go with a serious version of the character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/23/2024, 11:04 AM
@Fares - Tudyk is someone who is very talented , he can do both comedy & drama.

He’s said this Clayface is a homcidal maniac and nothing like the Harley Quinn he plays.

?si=11_UWR4gZR6brQX7

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder