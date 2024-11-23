CLAYFACE Movie From Writer Mike Flanagan Rumored To Be Moving Forward At DC Studios

Last year, a trade report mentioned that The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan had pitched DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran on a solo Clayface feature, and the project is now rumored to be moving forward.

According to Daniel Richtman, Flanagan has completed the script and shooting is scheduled for next spring.

Flanagan has been vocal about wanting to be involved in a Clayface project in the past, describing his hypothetical take as a “standalone horror/thriller/tragedy.” Plot details are still a mystery, but last we heard, Flanagan's idea reimagined the character as a good guy.

Next Point News' Apocalyptic Horseman also weighed-in with the following.

To be clear, Flanagan only wrote Clayface. He will not direct due to his Exorcist film which has conflicting dates https://t.co/NtGBGwHMsk — Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) November 22, 2024

We're not sure if the Clayface movie will be part of the DCU or Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse/Epic Crime Saga, but we have heard that the villain might also show up in The Batman Part II.

We have no idea how a character like Clayface would factor into Reeves' relatively grounded interpretation of the Dark Knight's world, but we assume his shape-shifting abilities would be dropped and Basil Karlo (if that's the version of the character they go with) would be significantly reimagined.

Interestingly, Alan Tudyk recently revealed that he will voice Clayface in James Gunn's animated Creature Commandos series.

As for The Batman Part II, THR recently indicated that the movie could be hit with another delay, but for now, filming is still expected to commence next year.

It's worth noting that co-writer Mattson Tomlin recently stated that cameras are set to begin rolling in 2025, and his comments suggested that the sequel will be worth the wait.

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher," Tomlin told ScreenRant.

"It's the sequel to the first one," he continued. "But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other. In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

Plot details are still under wraps, but everyone from the first film (who survived) is expected to return, along with some characters from the Penguin. We have also heard rumors that both Dr. Tommy Elliot/Hush and Dick Grayson/Robin might be introduced.