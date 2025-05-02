CLAYFACE Rumored To Be Undergoing A Page 1 Rewrite - And It Sounds Like The DCU Is Already In Trouble

Sgt. Rock has essentially been scrapped by DC Studios, and now Clayface might be going back to the drawing board. We also have news on potential issues between James Gunn and HBO. Is the DCU in trouble?

By JoshWilding - May 02, 2025 04:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

Back in February, DC Studios enlisted Speak to Evil director James Watkins to helm Clayface. Given the filmmaker's horror background (if you haven't seen Eden Lake, make it a priority), all signs point to this potentially being one of the most messed-up comic book movies ever. 

However, Jeff Sneider is reporting today that Mike Flanagan only wrote a "skeleton" script for the movie, and with his focus shifting to the upcoming Carrie TV series, Clayface is reportedly getting a "Page 1 rewrite." 

Following up on his report on The Hot Mic, Sneider revealed that Sgt. Rock's budget was the reason for the movie's cancellation/postponement, not the "weather." It sounds like Luca Guadagnino initially had $70 million to play with, only for it to be reduced to $65 million (compromising the filmmaker's vision in the process).

It may have also been greenlit with Daniel Craig attached to star; when he pulled out, Guadagnino had to settle for The Penguin star Colin Farrell. 

DC Studios is led by writer/director James Gunn and veteran movie producer Peter Safran. However, their inexperience as studio heads is beginning to show, and time is running out for them to have a DCU movie ready to hit theaters in late 2026/early 2027. 

Despite Gunn's insistence that DC Studios is separate from Warner Bros. Pictures, he still has to answer to Warner Bros. Discovery bosses. During the podcast, Sneider strongly hinted that the DCU's future will be reevaluated after Superman's release this summer.

It seems there may be some frustration on Gunn's part as well, with HBO slow/reluctant to add superhero fare to the premium cable network. He may have even gone over Casey Bloys' head directly to David Zaslav to get Lanterns underway. 

When the DCU was first announced at the start of 2023, an ambitious film and TV slate was announced; only a few of those have come to fruition as we write this, bringing back memories of the DCEU slate reveal in 2014 that ultimately meant very little. 

Talking about Clayface earlier this year, Gunn said, "One of the things Peter and I talked about when we first got the script is if we were producing movies five years ago, like when we were doing Belko Experiment and all of that stuff, and somebody had brought us this horror script called Clayface about this guy, we would have died to have produced this movie."

"Because it was just a really excellent body horror script. And the fact that it's in the DCU is just a plus," he added. "Then we have Clayface: pure [frick]ing horror. Like totally real. Their version of that movie, it is so real and true and psychological and body horror and gross. It's definitely R-rated."

Clayface is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 11, 2026. 

Gambito
Gambito - 5/2/2025, 4:48 AM
They would greenlight a film based on a “skeleton” script? By Mike freaking Flannigan? Not buying it
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/2/2025, 5:00 AM
This is [frick]ing bollocks.

I mean I have been saying this from the get-go.

But all you whinners keep saying, “Gunn engaging with the fans is good, he is keeping us posted”

Yeah, keep you posted with bollocks that smell like bollocks.

It's a [frick]ing pattern here when DC tries to duplicate Pre-Marvel in terms of announcements etc.

But what they dont seem to get into their [frick]ing thick heads is Pre-Marvel was all planned out, scripts were approved, directors were lined up, and even if there was a hole here or there they still had a solid [frick]ing plan.

With that said, that worked for Marvel. If anything needs to be duplicated apart from having a solid plan, get things reviewed and approved.

Stop [frick]ing trying to catch up.

Focus on one project after the other, there is no [frick]ing rush.

For [frick]s Sake

Why do I need to get drawn into this [frick]ing shieeet every time?

[frick]ing Batman

[frick]ing Superman’s CGI face

[frick]ing St Rock

[frick]ing Clayface

For [frick]s Sake

[frick] [frick] [frick]

Gunn [frick]ing your getting your house in order.

Enough with the [frick]ing unclear announcements.

Let the focus be Superman, that is the [frick]ing plan, everything else should wait.

Make your [frick]ing pop with that.

Promote your [frick]ing dog

Promote your [frick]ingself being in all the pics

Promote the [frick]ing movie, when you get the chance.

[frick]ing promote the [frick]ing movie, is supposedly the beginning of the new [frick]ing DCU.

But [frick]ing hell mate, stop with these [frick]ing announcements and [frick]ing talking too much about a plan that is obviously [frick]ing all over the place.

For [frick]s Sake
newhire13
newhire13 - 5/2/2025, 5:04 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - 🙄 Calm your hormones
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/2/2025, 5:21 AM
@newhire13 - Nah mate, [frick] that.

It's [frick]ing annoying to read this shit every week.

For [frick]s Sake
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/2/2025, 5:05 AM
Gotta love this ''DCU is doomed before it even started'' narrative. Gimme a break
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/2/2025, 5:07 AM
The days of WB throwing $$$ at projects with a 0 chance of succeeding are long behind us. If Superman doesn't perform up to expectations in a couple of months, DC on film is dead. There's also rumors going around that WB is very close to pulling the plug on Batman II, but I guess we'll wait and see if anyone with more credibility starts reporting that.
quas95
quas95 - 5/2/2025, 5:12 AM
I'd be ok if this got cancelled. I rooting for them but do we need Clay face solo movie in DCU? I personally don't think so. I'd be worried if this was about lanterns or supergirl. Those seem like actual pillars to build a shared universe compared to a villain movie.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/2/2025, 5:15 AM
Unless Superman is a MASSIVE hit (and I think it could do very well), I'm expecting Gunn to step down by the end of the year so he can "focus" on the "creative." One step closer to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4, anyway.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 5/2/2025, 5:16 AM
D oomed
C orporate
U ndertaking
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/2/2025, 5:34 AM
This article should be tagged as an opinion piece since the is literally nothing based in fact. Pure speculation
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 5/2/2025, 5:38 AM
I really hope a lot of you use this sight like therapy... like you get all your negative, catastrophising thoughts out of your head and onto the comments section so you're free to be a happier, more positive person in IRL.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 5/2/2025, 5:40 AM
@theBlackSquare - A former member of this site made an hour long rant video about me last year on YouTube where they walked around their local town in the dark for an hour saying how much they hate me, so I’m not convinced. 😭
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 5/2/2025, 5:45 AM
@JoshWilding - Oh jees... but almost kinda flattering, no?! 😬

I genuinely hope they got the help they needed.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/2/2025, 5:44 AM
Ahh yes , the same Jeff Sneider who before Sinners was released kept insisting that he wasn’t hearing good things about the film and that’s just one example…

Maybe he is right but people shouldn’t be taking this as fact just yet without any proof whatsoever.
roboticJohnson
roboticJohnson - 5/2/2025, 5:52 AM
We'll see if this rumor is true or not, but honestly right now I don't think so, I mean, them greenlightning a clayface movie with just a skeleton script seems pretty weird. The other rumors sound more believable, the budget cut on sgt rock and the issues with hbo. I just hope we can get a good dc universe in live action at some point in our lives

