THE PEOPLE'S JOKER: Queer Comic Book Parody Previously Blocked By Warner Bros. Receives US Release Date
Saga - 12/25/2023, 8:10 PM
Can't wait for this one, the first one was amazing. Is it to much to ask for the purple suit tho? :(
RedFury - 12/25/2023, 8:11 PM
Interesting to see Arthur in makeup, but without the green hair dye. Makes me wonder if they decided to scrap the hair dye look, or if there's a plot related reason for it.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/25/2023, 8:13 PM
i keep me a hammer, no nails
moved out da condo, da L
AmySabadini - 12/25/2023, 8:14 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - I remember my first stroke.
lazlodaytona - 12/25/2023, 8:29 PM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - Ok Oldboy
BiggieMac4Sauce - 12/25/2023, 8:14 PM
gucci drip down to da socks *gucci drip*
drove da hell cat outta hell *skrrr*
Forthas - 12/25/2023, 8:15 PM
This could be a real disappointment!
lazlodaytona - 12/25/2023, 8:24 PM
See, Philips understands smart promotion on social media. We know little to almost nothing about the plot and we are biting nails for more! Unlike Gunn who wants to use social every other hour to confirm or deny, tease the fans with info, or sharing pics of comics. There's nothing wrong with doing those things but for god's sake bro, it doesn't have to be every day. 2025 is over a year away. Leak some info once every two months until the release date of Superman starts to get closer.
I trust in Philips and I am very much looking forward to this. Phoenix isn't known for sequels and he's picky about which films he does. If he agreed to this 2nd JOKER? More than likely it'll be great.
JollyR - 12/25/2023, 8:25 PM
I wasn't really into the first one cause the joker was barely in it. Instead of an origin it could've just been a joker movie and now the sequel could be that...but instead it's a musical???
lazlodaytona - 12/25/2023, 8:33 PM
@JollyR - but the first film wasn't about comics. it never was a comic book movie.
It's a character study of an individual who society consistently fails so he snaps and takes on a version of the clown he plays for his job. He just happens to call himself JOKER. Yeah, Bruce is in it, but the age gap is so far apart the batman/joker dynamic could not be possible.

