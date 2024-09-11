JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Detailed Spoilers For Todd Phillips' Sequel Have Been Shared Online

Joker: Folie À Deux had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last week, and some of the reviews that followed when the embargo lifted contained (or hinted at, anyway) a few major story details.

Now, a video review of the movie has been shared to YouTube which pretty much serves as a full breakdown of the plot, including all of the songs that feature, how Lady Gaga's "Lee Quinzel" factors in to the film, which characters from the first movie return (though we knew most of them already), and the shocking ending which seems to be one of the most divisive aspects of Todd Phillips' sequel among critics.

We're still a few weeks out from the release of Folie À Deux, so we're not going to delve into the spoilers in any great detail here. We'll just say that there is at least one big surprise relating to Miss Quinzel, and while the denouement does indeed appear to be a pretty definitive end to this story, there are a couple of intriguing developments that could lead to... more Jokers.

Here is your final spoiler warning: You can watch the video for yourselves here.

If you do decide to watch, please refrain from discussing what's revealed in too much detail in the comments section, as others may choose to skip the review.

Something to smile about. Get tickets NOW for Joker: Folie à Deux - only in theaters and @IMAX, October 4. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/RNDCQOjY5U — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) September 9, 2024

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

The Joker sequel arrives in theaters on October 4.