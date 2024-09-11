JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - Detailed Spoilers For Todd Phillips' Sequel Have Been Shared Online

Following the world premiere of Joker: Folie À Deux at this year's Venice Film Festival, detailed spoilers for Todd Phillips' sequel have been shared online...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 11, 2024 11:09 AM EST
Joker: Folie À Deux had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last week, and some of the reviews that followed when the embargo lifted contained (or hinted at, anyway) a few major story details.

Now, a video review of the movie has been shared to YouTube which pretty much serves as a full breakdown of the plot, including all of the songs that feature, how Lady Gaga's "Lee Quinzel" factors in to the film, which characters from the first movie return (though we knew most of them already), and the shocking ending which seems to be one of the most divisive aspects of Todd Phillips' sequel among critics.

We're still a few weeks out from the release of Folie À Deux, so we're not going to delve into the spoilers in any great detail here. We'll just say that there is at least one big surprise relating to Miss Quinzel, and while the denouement does indeed appear to be a pretty definitive end to this story, there are a couple of intriguing developments that could lead to... more Jokers.

Here is your final spoiler warning: You can watch the video for yourselves here.

If you do decide to watch, please refrain from discussing what's revealed in too much detail in the comments section, as others may choose to skip the review.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

The Joker sequel arrives in theaters on October 4.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Featurette Points To The Movie Being An Epic Love Story; New IMAX Poster Released
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/11/2024, 11:40 AM
A half hour is still too long for me to dedicate to this
BART
BART - 9/11/2024, 11:42 AM
I wish I could get excited for this but musicals and having a sequel to another Joker movie without Batman is hard sell for me. I still hope everyone enjoys it though
SATW42
SATW42 - 9/11/2024, 11:42 AM
Also, how do you make a post about a 100 percent spoiler review and then, essentially, tell people not to talk about it because they might not watch said review?

Then what would people talk about? Random Joker thoughts? The presidential debate?

How about if you don't want spoilers, you don't click on a spoiler article, and you CERTAINLY don't go to the comment section of a story, that is exclusively about spoilers.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/11/2024, 11:46 AM
@SATW42 - I would ordinarily agree, but in this case, I didn't want to just spill all the details in the article because we're still weeks away from release, and the studio prob wouldn't appreciate it. But year, discuss away I guess.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/11/2024, 11:42 AM
I don't understand?? So what is the spoiler?

Did Josh write this shit??
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/11/2024, 11:48 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - Did you read the article?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 9/11/2024, 12:14 PM
@MarkCassidy - [frick]s sake, my bad 🤦‍♂️. I Missed that link. 🤦‍♂️

Damn, you got me here 👊
Vigor
Vigor - 9/11/2024, 11:50 AM
Holy shit a half hr video. Can someone summarize ???
BART
BART - 9/11/2024, 11:56 AM
That's what I was waiting for too....
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/11/2024, 11:57 AM
@Vigor - yeah I hate this age of video media on everything. I read faster than people talk and prefer not having to listen to people try to be entertaining in a video. If I’m trying to get news and not trying to be entertained I prefer to be able to read it!! Half hour video could be a 2 minute read
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/11/2024, 11:57 AM
@Vigor - It's sounds like shit
Vigor
Vigor - 9/11/2024, 12:02 PM
@NonPlayerC - bbbbingo
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/11/2024, 12:13 PM
Hard pass. Now going to back to youtube to roast that one user again, because her counter attack was, "well you won this time, but Joker 2 is coming and it will be even better and top d&w"
User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/11/2024, 12:23 PM
@RegularPoochie - I doubt it'll break 1 billion

