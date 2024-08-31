JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - The Whole World Is Watching Arthur Fleck In New Sneak Peek Teaser

With only a few days to go until the world premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, Warner Bros. has debuted a brand new TV spot with plenty of new footage!

By RohanPatel - Aug 31, 2024 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

Ahead of its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival next week, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a brand new 30-second TV spot for  Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux, offering up some fresh new footage from the highly-anticipated DC tale.

The film returns Joaquin Phoenix (Napoleon; Inherent Vice) to his Academy Award-winning role as Arthur Fleck and partners him up with fellow Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is BornHouse of Gucci) for an all-new musical adventure that promises to be even darker than the original billion-dollar blockbuster.

While plot details remain relatively scarce, the latest plot synopsis reveals, that the film, which boasts a 138-minute runtime, will find "Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

In addition to Phoenix and Gaga in the leading roles, Primetime Emmy-nominee Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2Atlanta) will also reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, while the supporting cast consists of Academy Award-nominee Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of InisherinEdge of Tomorrow), 2x Academy Award-nominee Catherine Keener (The 40-Year-Old VirginThe Adam Project), Jacob Lofland (The SonMaze Runner: The Death Cure), Steve Coogan (Tropic Thunder; Philomena), Ken Leung (Rush Hour; Old), Harry Lawtey (IndustryThe Pale Blue Eye), Leigh Gill (Joker; Game of Thrones) and Sharon Washington (Joker; Michael Clayton).

Joker was one of the biggest hits of 2019, grossing over $1.079 billion on an estimated $55 million production budget. Hopes are even higher for the sequel, especially after adding Lady Gaga to the mix, so there's a very good chance we could be seeing the second $1B comic book movie of 2024 in a few weeks, if all goes according to plan.

Watch the new TV spot below:

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes “Joker: Folie À Deux,” the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning “Joker,” which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”).

“Joker: Folie À Deux” finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) and Catherine Keener (“Get Out,” “Capote”), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from “Joker.”

MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/31/2024, 9:20 AM
I don’t think so
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/31/2024, 9:50 AM
@MisterDoctor217 - I disagree
TCronson
TCronson - 8/31/2024, 9:46 AM
Looks incredible.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/31/2024, 9:50 AM
@TCronson - I agree
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/31/2024, 9:52 AM
This film; story, drama, charismatic acting, making a small-scoped world into a better setting, very little CGI, and music.

Gonna be quite the ride .... If all goes according to plan 🃏
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/31/2024, 10:13 AM
What is with Phoenix’s voice at times in that promo?.

At the beginning , he sounds southern and when he says “ you don’t think this is me” he sounds out of breath…

I’m sure it’ll make more sense in the film but something that just stood out to me here.

Anyway , i do like them focusing more it seems on his dual identity in this since it’s been stated in the synopsis to be a big part of the film but haven’t seen it till now..

I do think Arthur thinks people are behind him but they actually love “Joker” , Gaga’s Harley included.

View Recorder