JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX - The Whole World Is Watching Arthur Fleck In New Sneak Peek Teaser

Ahead of its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival next week, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a brand new 30-second TV spot for Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux, offering up some fresh new footage from the highly-anticipated DC tale.

The film returns Joaquin Phoenix (Napoleon; Inherent Vice) to his Academy Award-winning role as Arthur Fleck and partners him up with fellow Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born; House of Gucci) for an all-new musical adventure that promises to be even darker than the original billion-dollar blockbuster.

While plot details remain relatively scarce, the latest plot synopsis reveals, that the film, which boasts a 138-minute runtime, will find "Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

In addition to Phoenix and Gaga in the leading roles, Primetime Emmy-nominee Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2; Atlanta) will also reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, while the supporting cast consists of Academy Award-nominee Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin; Edge of Tomorrow), 2x Academy Award-nominee Catherine Keener (The 40-Year-Old Virgin; The Adam Project), Jacob Lofland (The Son; Maze Runner: The Death Cure), Steve Coogan (Tropic Thunder; Philomena), Ken Leung (Rush Hour; Old), Harry Lawtey (Industry; The Pale Blue Eye), Leigh Gill (Joker; Game of Thrones) and Sharon Washington (Joker; Michael Clayton).

Joker was one of the biggest hits of 2019, grossing over $1.079 billion on an estimated $55 million production budget. Hopes are even higher for the sequel, especially after adding Lady Gaga to the mix, so there's a very good chance we could be seeing the second $1B comic book movie of 2024 in a few weeks, if all goes according to plan.

Watch the new TV spot below:

Who do you think they see? Joker: Folie à Deux - only in theaters and @imax, October 4. #JokerMovie #FilmedForIMAX pic.twitter.com/R4S58GofuO — Joker Movie (@jokermovie) August 31, 2024