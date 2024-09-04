JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Director On Potential Threequel & Exploring Other DC Characters - Possible SPOILERS

Joker: Folie À Deux director Todd Phillips has weighed-in on the chances of a third film, while also appearing to hint at a pretty major plot spoiler...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 04, 2024 10:09 AM EST
Joker: Folie À Deux had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival today (some reactions have been shared, but critics are still under embargo), and main cast members Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga along with director Todd Phillips were on hand to answer questions about the movie for a post-screening panel.

Phillips was asked if he'd have any interest in helming a third Joker film, to which he responded: "Did you see the movie?" This was met with laughter, as the filmmaker continued by noting that Arthur/Joker's story has now been told.

While this is far from a blatant spoiler, Phillips' comments have understandably led to speculation that Arthur Fleck will be killed off at the end of Folie À Deux. Spoilers have not leaked, but early test-screening reactions did mention that the ending is sure to be highly divisive, and we have also heard that this movie is significantly darker than its predecessor.

Phillips went on to say that while he doesn't necessarily have much interest in exploring another character in this universe, his decision would likely depend on the actors he's given the opportunity to work with.

Phoenix was also asked about his dramatic weight loss to play the title character, and he doesn't think he'll put his body through that process again.

“I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that. But this time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time,” Phoenix said. “So it felt a bit more difficult, but it is safe. But you’re right, I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me.”

Have a look at the video clip for yourselves below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

“Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Reactions From Venice Hail It As Movie Of The Year And...A Huge Disappointment
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Poster Sees Arthur Fleck Put On A Happy Face; TV Spot Officially Reveals Harvey Dent
valmic
valmic - 9/4/2024, 10:55 AM
Hes a good filmmaker, im curious to see what he does next. We have enough Joker.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/4/2024, 10:55 AM
So I take it he dies at the end of this one.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/4/2024, 11:20 AM
@HashTagSwagg - one can only hope! I’m just not a fan of it. Saw the first one and it just did a lot to annoy me. One I don’t like the joker to have a true origin story, always liked how he told his story as an unreliable narrator always changing it. Nolan did a good job of that telling two or three different ways he got his scars. Original Red hood stories always alluded to this with him questioning his honesty at or sanity at the end. There’s other things like a kid Brice Wayne and him maybe being the son of Thomas. I don’t know, just not for me. I feel like I’d have liked it if it wasn’t called the joker and everyone’s names were changed. It’s a good movie just a perverted view of how I like Gotham to be portrayed as a whole
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/4/2024, 11:10 AM
Yeah , seems like Arthur doesn’t make out of this one…

User Comment Image

Honestly , I’m good with Phillips not doing anymore DC films and moving onto something else though I still think these more character focused projects have a place in their Elseworlds brand.

Imagine a Lex Luthor or Clayface film?.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/4/2024, 11:11 AM
I guess a project in the DCU is next. Will be great im sure.

