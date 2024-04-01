JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX First Trailer Rumored To Debut During CinemaCon Next Week

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX First Trailer Rumored To Debut During CinemaCon Next Week JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX First Trailer Rumored To Debut During CinemaCon Next Week

We had heard that the first trailer for Todd Phillips' Joker sequel might be just around the corner, and the teaser is now expected to debut during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel next week...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 01, 2024 03:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Joker

We recently heard that a first look at some footage from Joker: Folie à Deux might be just around the corner, and we may now have an exact debut date for the first teaser trailer for Todd Phillips' sequel.

According to insider Daniel Richtman and the usually very reliable Trailer Track, the teaser will screen during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel on Tuesday, April 9.

If accurate, there's a good chance we'll get official confirmation ahead of the event, and possibly even a brief glimpse of some footage.

Reactions to a test-screening of the movie recently found their way online, and while the version that screened is said to have "some editing and script issues that need to be resolved," all of the reactions we came across were very positive.

This first round (via Joey Monda) keep things pretty vague, but are no less intriguing.

"The film is super bloody, chaotic, aggressive, surrealistic, but somehow true to its essence. Gaga and Joaquin are on the same level in performance."

"The musical aspect is not presented in a conventional way. They sing, of course, but it works in a different pattern. Very risky, but f*cking genius."

“Overall, the film seeks to balance itself to captivate both critics and the general public."

A more in-depth report was also shared by JoBlo.com, and some may consider these details a bit more spoilery.

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn is said to be "equal to Phoenix or even more central." Arthur Fleck supposedly never refers to her as Harley, "but a nickname derived from it." Both characters reportedly "perform songs as a duet, and some are just her singing. Songs are a mix of old and new."

Also: "Famous characters appear in it. Some changes to lore since these movies are standalone from certain other DC franchises.”

This last part is very interesting. Can we expect some other familiar DC Comics characters to appear? We find it hard to imagine The Dark Knight himself showing up, but maybe some more of his villains from Arkham Asylum? We should have a better idea of what to expect after the first trailer, which is expected to hit next month.

While some fans are a little resistant to the idea of a follow-up to Phillips' dark psychological thriller being a musical, others have embraced the concept. We're still not sure exactly how these songs will be implemented into the story, but rumor has it that the narrative will be split between Harley and Fleck's skewed perspectives, so there's a chance the musical numbers will simply be part of the characters' delusions (Fleck imagined his entire relationship with Sofie Dummond in the first film, after all).

Whatever form the songs take, we have heard that the soundtrack will be "heavily inspired" by classic Liza Minelli musicals such as Cabaret, New York, New York, and That's Entertainment. This isn't really too surprising, since Lady Gaga is a big Minelli fan.

We still don't know if the pop megastar is actually writing the soundtrack, but we'd say there's a decent chance she'll pen at least one song for the movie.

In addition to Phoenix and Gaga, Joker 2 will see the return of Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond, along with new cast members Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey in undisclosed roles.

The Joker sequel won't take place in the same world as the main DCU, and will be known as an "Elseworlds" project, along with Matt Reeves' The Batman movies, J.J. Abrams' Superman film, and Constantine 2 (if they happen).

Joker: Folie à deux is set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.

JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Will Be A Jukebox Musical With Over A Dozen Very Well-Known Cover Songs
Related:

JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX Will Be A "Jukebox Musical" With Over A Dozen "Very Well-Known" Cover Songs
JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Test-Screening Reactions Land - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Test-Screening Reactions Land - Possible SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheRationalNerd
TheRationalNerd - 4/1/2024, 3:14 PM
It'll definently break trailer records for this year, that's for sure!
garu
garu - 4/1/2024, 3:17 PM
I totally forgot cinemacon was next week! STOKEED LET'S GOOO
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/1/2024, 3:29 PM
Isn't it finished? Show the whole thing. What are you afraid of?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 4/1/2024, 3:32 PM
I cannot wait to see this. LOVED the 1st JOKER film. So practical, amazing story outline, and believably real (like the time period they shot the film in). Nobody's going on a talk show at this day and age with a weapon without being detained or arrested.

And I believe Lady Ga-Ga will kill it. Yes, Harley, especially in the films, has been portrayed as an absolute off-the-wall goofball who kills people (she was awesome kicking but in Birds of Prey). Just like Phoenix, I believe Ga-Ga will show a realistically life-version of Dr. Quinzel.

I rarely share fan-made trailers but this one is awesome:

?si=H3Vd4421FL7bFfeS
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/1/2024, 3:35 PM
Hopefully it's more like this
User Comment Image
and less like this sh1t
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/1/2024, 3:37 PM
I say this every year, but next year I'm going!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/1/2024, 3:48 PM
Cool!!.

I didn’t care much for the first one personally but I am somewhat intrigued by this due to the musical element & cast so I hope it turns out better than the original for me atleast.

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/1/2024, 3:50 PM
I am looking forward to seeing the trailer on the strength of the first movie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder