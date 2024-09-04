JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX IMAX Poster Takes Joker And Harley Quinn To An Iconic Gotham City Location

The review embargo Joker: Folie À Deux lifts later today and IMAX has shared an eye-catching new poster for the movie which harkens back to one of Joker's most iconic scenes (it's like you can hear that song just looking at it isn't it?).

While we're hoping for some equally memorable needle drops in the sequel, the main focus is likely to be on the live singing performances delivered by stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

"For me, it was kind of about unlearning technique and forgetting how to breathe and allowing the song to come completely out of the character," Gaga said in Venice earlier today. "It gives the characters a way to express what they need to say."

Phoenix added, "Part of the joy at least for me was taking these songs that were standards and trying to find a way that they were specific to the characters.”

It wasn't only about singing, though; the duo - who play Arthur Fleck/Joker and Lee Quinzel/Harley Quinn in the movie - also had to learn complicated choreography, including for a waltz in the rain. "We all really thrived in the moment and in the chaos of it all," Gaga said. "We had to find it every day. What was the truth of the scene, what was the honest moment."

"You can learn a song, learn a routine for a dance," the singer noted, "but that’s not always the most honest thing to do on camera."

Check out the new Joker: Folie À Deux poster below along with some highlights from the cast and crew's visit to Venice for the sequel's world premiere. And yes, tickets go on sale next Monday!

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux arrives in theaters on October 4.