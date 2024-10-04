JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Spoilers: Here's What Happens To Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn - Will A Spin-Off Follow?

Unsurprisingly, Joker: Folie à Deux puts a unique, not particularly comic-accurate new spin on Harley Quinn Lee Quinzel. However, she's perhaps more in line with the source material than the trailers have let on.

When Arthur Fleck meets Lee, she claims that her mother had her locked up in Arkham Asylum and that she too grew up poor near where he lived. In reality, Lee went to grad school for psychiatry, lives with her wealthy parents, and chose to have herself committed so she could meet "Joker."

Arthur eventually confronts her and she claims to be pregnant; however, when that's brought up again later, all signs point to it being yet another lie from Lee.

When Arthur confesses at his trial that Joker is just a persona he created, she disowns him and leaves the courthouse. Encountering her after escaping, she's in a full face of smudged clown makeup, a harlequin-inspired costume, and even has a new shorter haircut. She's now Harley Quinn.

Lee leaves before a brokenhearted Arthur is arrested and, as you'll have read in our recap of the sequel's ending, things don't end well for him.

As for Lee, we don't get to see her again but it seems as if she's now ready to unleash the sort of chaos on Gotham Coty she'd hoped Joker might. Whereas Arthur puts that persona aside, Lee embraces her new moniker and could be a serious threat moving forward.

Does that mean we're getting a spin-off? While we're sure Warner Bros. Discovery would like one, Joker: Folie à Deux's negative reviews and likely disappointing opening weekend probably close the door on that happening.

Filmmaker Todd Phillips has strongly hinted that he's done with DC after this movie, though Gaga has been quoted as saying, "I definitely don’t feel done with Lee as a character. She’s got so much to say. What an interesting gal."

We'll see what happens after awards season...

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. This follow-up was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters.