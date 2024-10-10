JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX Star Joaquin Phoenix Says There's A "Warmth" To Sequel's Controversial Ending - SPOILERS

Joker: Folie à Deux star Joaquin Phoenix has broken his silence on the sequel's shocking ending, and he believes there was a "warmth" to Arthur Fleck's final scene...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 10, 2024 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

If you haven't seen Joker: Folie à Deux yet, major spoilers follow.

At the end of Todd Phillips' highly divisive sequel, Arthur Fleck meets a shocking (yet perhaps inevitable) end when he's killed by another Arkham inmate after first taking responsibility for the crimes he committed in the first movie by renouncing his "Joker" persona and confessing during his trial.

The unnamed individual - who the audience is supposed to view as the real Joker - stops Fleck to tell him a joke, delivering a killer punchline with repeated stabs to the abdomen. As Arthur bleeds out, we see the inmate carve a smile onto his face in the background.

While speaking to IGN, star Joaquin Phoenix weighed in on the movie's controversial conclusion, and he feels Arthur's tragic final moments are not without "warmth."

"There's a warmth in that scene, which is nice. That's all that I was thinking about that I was after, is here's this young man who's telling me a joke and he's nervous to tell me the joke, I can tell that he's nervous, and I'm going to hear him out. And it's a pretty good setup."

Writer-director Todd Phillips also shared his thoughts on the ending.

"I like to think he died at peace in a way being himself. The kid says to him, 'You want to hear a joke?' And even though he thinks maybe it's (Lee) downstairs. We don't even know what's downstairs, but that sort of optimism that Arthur has, that's still in him. He's like, 'Well, yeah, okay, of course' because he knows that feeling of wanting to make somebody laugh."

"But I always think that's such a beautiful moment where it's like Arthur still has hope," he went on. "I think Joaquin is so beautiful in that scene. It's such a small nothing. I mean, beyond the death thing. That moment where he's looking at the kid and he's kind of giving the kid a polite laugh in the setup. He's showing appreciation for the comedy and appreciation for putting yourself out there. Something nobody ever did for him in the first movie in some ways."

Phillips has already admitted that Arthur was never The Joker, and was simply supposed to serve as an inspiration for the man who would eventually become Batman's nemesis. While this approach does seem to have worked for some, the sequel has been having a nightmare at the box office.

According to the latest updates, Joker 2 took in just $1.3 million in U.S. theatres on Wednesday, and we might be looking at one of the biggest second-weekend drops in quite some time.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the (second) highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

The movie is rated R for “some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity.”

Do you plan on seeing the Joker sequel in theaters, or have the reviews put you off? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/10/2024, 11:53 AM
The warmth of a fresh crap, sure.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/10/2024, 11:55 AM
That end is still ridiculous to me at establishing a new Joker! It makes him a follower! Someone who is impressionable. That is the type of people that Joker manipulates because of their weak minds. In that sense it is saying the person who becomes Joker is weak minded.
MahN166A
MahN166A - 10/10/2024, 12:29 PM
@Forthas -

I mean if The Killing Joke is any indication, was he not impressionable when he was pressured into taking on the Red Hood moniker to help a few mobsters ransack his chemical plant for money? The dude got his name from a deck of playing cards. He was inspired by someone to want to become a comedian, and carried on his dark level of humor once transformed from the vat of chemicals. In some shape or fashion, the man who would become the Joker even in his various origin stories was in some way impressionable.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/10/2024, 1:11 PM
@MahN166A - But in this case he is copying someone else almost like a copycat killer. What you are describing is him reacting to the symbols of things that are shaping his world view. That is different from someone telling him what world view should be.

This is what I loved about Ledger's take, he had a world view and he spent the entirety of the Dark Knight film trying to bring people into that world view. If he was inspired by someone else then that means there is nothing unique about him. In fact, other people in the world of Todd Phillip's Joker were running around dressed like clowns and cuasing havoc and were inspired by Fleck. What makes a future Joker any different?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/10/2024, 11:57 AM
I actually wouldn't have minded the ending if the rest of the movie was better. I'd be on board with the idea of Fleck being the inspiration for the real Joker, but Phillips didn't do the work needed to give that big reveal the proper impact.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/10/2024, 11:59 AM
Joker: Folie à Deux there's A "Warmth" To Sequel's.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 10/10/2024, 11:59 AM
Haven't seen it yet, but having the actual Joker be inspired by someone that is known publicly just loses a huge part of The Joker's allure as a villain, as it would for most villains.
Zorromuerto
Zorromuerto - 10/10/2024, 12:12 PM
@IAmAHoot - I'm a massive Joker fan. He's my all-time favorite villain. I'm not entirely opposed to someone inspiring the Joker and the real Joker murdering the pathetic version that began a movement. It maintains some level of mystery about who this guy really is, but I'm completely against an emotional bait-and-switch at the expense of fans, especially within the backdrop of a musical.

Hell, even a weird Joker musical could work, but not this way.
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 10/10/2024, 12:02 PM
I really don't know what to say about this movie. But watching it made me feel like Todd Phillips got lucky with the first one.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/10/2024, 12:02 PM
I thought it was awful, personally.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/10/2024, 12:03 PM
Phillips made this movie to troll the fans that made the 1st one such a sucess. He's the real joker! Touché. Got the studio to cough up a hell of alot of cash in the process.

The real joke is quite meta when you look at it. Still a trash movie.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/10/2024, 12:07 PM
@Conquistador - The Joke is on Phillips than. After Monday actuals, Warner’s comic book sequel Joker: Folie à Deux opened even worse than initially reported, with a $37.6M
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/10/2024, 12:11 PM
@AllsGood - How? he and the stars got paid up front! The dude is laughing at the whole situation on his yacht, doing blow and getting his dick wet buy all kinds a funky bitches.

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 10/10/2024, 12:28 PM
@Conquistador - SURE! You really think that's all Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix cared about was getting paid? While now have the worse comic book movie on their Resumes?

User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 10/10/2024, 12:33 PM
@AllsGood - Hangover 2 and 3? lol. Joaqin hates doing sequels, so i'm 100% sure they offered him a shit load to come back. £200 million budget before marketing?? that production budget was no where to be seen on screen, it was all in their pockets! hahaha
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/10/2024, 12:41 PM
@Conquistador - He's reportedly retreated to his farm, is drinking heavily and shouts at anyone who asks if he's okay.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/10/2024, 12:09 PM
I didn't dislike the movie as much as most of the public seem to (I give it a 7 out of 10 or a B-) but that ending really UPSET me.

One of the BEST things about the first movies is that Arthur gave in and went full tilt crazy as the Joker and took revenge on all the people wrong him. While it was morally wrong for him to do so, it was a bit cathartic to see him do so. And I think that was one of the reasons why people liked the first one.

But i nthis movie, For him to renouncing his "Joker" persona in this movie, and never got back on the people who had did him wrong, especially the ARKHAM GUARDS, was such a let down.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/10/2024, 12:46 PM
@Nomis929 - it's like if they made the first movie and Arthur doesn't kill anyone and just dies at the end. Shit was so pointless.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/10/2024, 12:11 PM
What a disappointment
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 10/10/2024, 12:13 PM
I would have forgave the rest of the movie if the ending paid off. But no. It was one of the worst endings of all time. The movie could have been a 10/10 and that shit would have still brought it down to a 5. Complete disrespect.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 10/10/2024, 12:16 PM
Man! I don't think I even want to see this movie when it hits VOD.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/10/2024, 12:33 PM
He was also just caught on a hot mic during the premiere telling Lady Gaga during the standing ovation that the movie is "horrible".
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 10/10/2024, 12:39 PM
Ah yes. The warm feeling of a fresh corpse.

EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 10/10/2024, 1:01 PM
JOKER 2 is joker 1 in reverse: "I used to think my life was a comedy, but now I realize, it's a [frick]ing tragedy"

View Recorder