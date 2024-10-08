THE DARK KNIGHT Director Christopher Nolan Vetoed JOKER's Original Ending But Was Ignored For FOLIE À DEUX

Despite everything that's been going on with Joker: Folie à Deux this week, a case can easily be made for 2019's Joker being one of the best comic book movies ever made.

It certainly left a lasting impression, anyway, with a nail-biting final act featuring Arthur Fleck becoming "Joker" and gunning down talk show host Murray Franklin. His actions inspired Gotham City's disenfranchised to rise up and riot, leading to the murders of Thomas and Martha Wayne.

As for Arthur, he was freed from captivity and gleefully watched the chaos unfold while smearing the blood on his face into the shape of a smile (we'd later learn Joker was captured and sent to Arkham).

There have been rumblings for years that original plans called for Arthur to use a knife to cut a smile across his face. Now, that's been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. Here's an excerpt from the trade's story:

"Some have noted the film is a very expensive punchline, a repudiation of the very audiences who showed up for the first film. Ironically, the ending of the film features a man carving a smile on his face (out of focus and slightly off camera)." "According to one source, the original ending of the first movie featured Phoenix’s Joker carving his face in front of a crowd of his supporters. But The Dark Knight filmmaker Christopher Nolan killed that idea, as only his Joker (Heath Ledger) carved his face." "But Nolan is no longer at the studio, and thus there was no resistance."

Regardless of whether you think Nolan was being reasonable with that demand, the fact he was able to change the ending of another filmmaker's movie doesn't sit quite right. Still, if Joker: Folie À Deux's final moments were meant to be a redo...well, it didn't quite land.

As we're sure you're aware, [SPOILER WARNING] Arthur is stabbed and killed by a fellow inmate during the movie's closing moments. Laughing, that prisoner then cuts a smile in their face, with the insinuation being that they're The Joker.

The fact Phillips planned that ending for Joker also casts doubt on his claims Arthur was never meant to hold that mantle.

In our review of the movie, we concluded by saying, "Lady Gaga shines and Joaquin Phoenix brings more of the same to Joker: Folie à Deux, a wholly unnecessary sequel with no new ideas and nothing to say. It doesn’t work as a movie or a musical. What a waste of $200 million."

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). The movie also features Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker.

Joker: Folie À Deux is now playing in theaters.