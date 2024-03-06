THE PEOPLE'S JOKER: Vera Drew's Queer Comic Book Parody Gets A Chaotic New Trailer

THE PEOPLE'S JOKER: Vera Drew's Queer Comic Book Parody Gets A Chaotic New Trailer THE PEOPLE'S JOKER: Vera Drew's Queer Comic Book Parody Gets A Chaotic New Trailer

The People's Joker, a queer coming-of-age comic book parody that was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2022, has set new theatrical release dates...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 06, 2024 08:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Joker

"Come see how she got these (emotional) scars..."

Vera Drew's The People's Joker, a queer coming-of-age comic book parody that was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2022 after just a single screening over alleged “rights issues,” has set some new theatrical release dates and debuted a new trailer.

The mixed-media satire follows an aspiring clown (played by Drew) struggling with her gender identity while dreaming of being cast in a TV sketch show among a cast of Jokers and Harlequins.

The film, which contains multiple references to the Clown Prince of Crime and other Batman-related properties, was reportedly pulled after Warner Bros. served a cease and desist to both TIFF and Drew due to copyright infringement, even though the opening title card clearly states: “This film is a parody and is at present time completely unauthorized by DC Comics, Warner Brothers or anyone claiming ownership of the trademarks therein (eg. Joker, Batman etc.).”

Even so, the studio's reaction probably shouldn't have come as too big a shock when the trailer proudly proclaims the project to be “an illegal comic book movie about a transgender clown named Joker.”

The movie's premiere is set for April 5 at IFC Center in NY, but it has now booked dates in theaters in Los Angeles, Austin, Texas; Denver, Colo., San Francisco; Seattle, Wash.; Washington, D.C.; and more (full listings can be found here).

Check out the new trailer below along with the official poster.

According to the official synopsis, the “absurdist semi-autobiographical dark comedy stars Drew as a painfully unfunny aspiring clown called Joker the Harlequin. Her character grapples with her gender identity while unsuccessfully attempting to join the ranks of Gotham City’s sole comedy program in a world where comedy has been outlawed. Uniting with a ragtag team of rejects and misfits, Joker the Harlequin forms an illegal anti-comedy troupe that puts her on a collision course with the devious caped crusader controlling the city."

DC Comics Will Retell The Caped Crusader's Origin Story Like Never Before In BATMAN: DARK AGE Series
Related:

DC Comics Will Retell The Caped Crusader's Origin Story Like Never Before In BATMAN: DARK AGE Series
WB Gave JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX A $200M Budget Amid Reports That CEO David Zaslav Is Looking To Sell The Studio
Recommended For You:

WB Gave JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX A $200M Budget Amid Reports That CEO David Zaslav Is Looking To Sell The Studio
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

TheShape9859 - 3/6/2024, 8:35 AM
🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮
FlopWatchers5 - 3/6/2024, 8:37 AM
if i was DC i would be pissed 😂
EgoEgor - 3/6/2024, 8:59 AM
@FlopWatchers5 - They don't care that much it seems. Lets face if, if WB wanted to stop the movie they could've put it in legal hell.

HashTagSwagg - 3/6/2024, 8:39 AM
They actually said the line
BlackStar25 - 3/6/2024, 8:39 AM
Lmfaooo. Looks funny
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/6/2024, 8:46 AM
I am enraged that this exists! Why can't things be exactly how their first appearance in comics are and never ever deviate or grow from that first issue.

How dare people adapt things that I like into media that different people may enjoy
BringFFtoMCU - 3/6/2024, 8:50 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - You're an adult child.
Ryguy88 - 3/6/2024, 8:51 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - I dont think anyone other WB cares about a homemade movie with a budget of $1000.
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/6/2024, 8:57 AM
@Ryguy88 - I now care because I know it exists, it makes me so gosh darn ANGRY.

I can't help but blame the woke mob
ItsNotForMeWahh - 3/6/2024, 9:14 AM
@BringFFtoMCU - Is that your way of wanting someone to call you daddy? I don't play into that perverse side of life. I will pray for you to find Jesus
Ryguy88 - 3/6/2024, 9:16 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - what's your other account on here?
MarkCassidy - 3/6/2024, 8:49 AM
Looks okay... I like the different styles. Some funny parts in the trailer. Prob stream it.
TheVandalore - 3/6/2024, 9:16 AM
@MarkCassidy - i was interested until this article. I appreciate you.
BobGarlen - 3/6/2024, 8:49 AM
It looks cheaper than an Asylum direct-to-dvd knock-off.
BringFFtoMCU - 3/6/2024, 8:49 AM
And why are we promoting this garbage?
MarkCassidy - 3/6/2024, 8:55 AM
@BringFFtoMCU - Just to annoy you.
AquaClunge - 3/6/2024, 9:00 AM



💀 I'm playing, but this looks terrible 😭
EgoEgor - 3/6/2024, 9:07 AM
Meh. Just not from me. It seems like a very niche parody aiming for a small audience.
marvel72 - 3/6/2024, 9:10 AM
Yeah I won't be wasting my time, you've got more chance me doing a Ms.Marvel, The Marvels and Madame Web Movie Marathon.
r1g0r - 3/6/2024, 9:13 AM
I'd rather swallow my own vomit.

Which, coincidentally, is what this resembles.
mountainman - 3/6/2024, 9:19 AM
That dude in the main role isn’t selling it at all.
EgoEgor - 3/6/2024, 9:23 AM
Is this movie gonna have a Streisand effect because of the WB/DC's cease and desist? Would this even have any marketing penetration? I don't think anyone would've noticed this if not for that.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder