THE PEOPLE'S JOKER: Vera Drew's Queer Comic Book Parody Gets A Chaotic New Trailer

"Come see how she got these (emotional) scars..."

Vera Drew's The People's Joker, a queer coming-of-age comic book parody that was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2022 after just a single screening over alleged “rights issues,” has set some new theatrical release dates and debuted a new trailer.

The mixed-media satire follows an aspiring clown (played by Drew) struggling with her gender identity while dreaming of being cast in a TV sketch show among a cast of Jokers and Harlequins.

The film, which contains multiple references to the Clown Prince of Crime and other Batman-related properties, was reportedly pulled after Warner Bros. served a cease and desist to both TIFF and Drew due to copyright infringement, even though the opening title card clearly states: “This film is a parody and is at present time completely unauthorized by DC Comics, Warner Brothers or anyone claiming ownership of the trademarks therein (eg. Joker, Batman etc.).”

Even so, the studio's reaction probably shouldn't have come as too big a shock when the trailer proudly proclaims the project to be “an illegal comic book movie about a transgender clown named Joker.”

The movie's premiere is set for April 5 at IFC Center in NY, but it has now booked dates in theaters in Los Angeles, Austin, Texas; Denver, Colo., San Francisco; Seattle, Wash.; Washington, D.C.; and more (full listings can be found here).

Check out the new trailer below along with the official poster.

Official Trailer for THE PEOPLE'S JOKER - a trans coming of age comic book parody, brought to you by fair use



It begins April 5 at IFC Center in NY and flies (like a bat!) into 30+ cities after! Live Q&As in NY, LA, SF, Chicago, and Dallas!



Ticket link & dates below and in bio!



Opening April 5 at @IFCcenter via @AltInnocence, with more dates to be announced.



Poster designed by @hydesister.

According to the official synopsis, the “absurdist semi-autobiographical dark comedy stars Drew as a painfully unfunny aspiring clown called Joker the Harlequin. Her character grapples with her gender identity while unsuccessfully attempting to join the ranks of Gotham City’s sole comedy program in a world where comedy has been outlawed. Uniting with a ragtag team of rejects and misfits, Joker the Harlequin forms an illegal anti-comedy troupe that puts her on a collision course with the devious caped crusader controlling the city."