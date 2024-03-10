OSCARS 2024: OPPENHEIMER Wins Big Amid Ryan Gosling's Kenergy, MADAME WEB Jokes, And Naked John Cena

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony took place tonight, and despite a mixed response to host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, it proved to be a pretty entertaining show overall.

As expected, Oppenheimer took home most of the major awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

“Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old," said The Dark Knight director during his acceptance speech. "I mean, imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”

The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph picked up the first award of the evening for Best Supporting Actress, while Emma Stone nabbed her second Best Actress win for Poor Things. Other notable wins include Godzilla: Minus One for Best Visual Effects, and The Boy and the Heron for Best Animated Feature.

There were plenty of memorable moments between the presentations, with a show-stopping performance of Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" from Ryan Gosling, some funny Batman banter with Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger calling out Michael Keaton in the audience, and John Mulaney making fun of Madame Web's infamous "He was in the Amazon..." trailer line while presenting the award for Best Sound.

"For years, movies didn't have sound and then they figured it out... without sound we wouldn't have been able to hear classic lines like ... 'he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders just before she died.'"

At one point, Peacemaker star John Cena walked on stage completely naked (with a well-placed envelope) to mark the 50th anniversary of a streaker later identified as Robert Opel running across the stage at the Academy Awards while flashing a peace sign.

You'll find a full list of winners and nominees in each category below.

Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

WINNER: The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

WINNER: The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Live-Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WINNER: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Original Score

Laura Karpman, American Fiction

John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhaze" (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George

WINNER: "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER: Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

WINNER: Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

WINNER: Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

WINNER: Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon