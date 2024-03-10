OSCARS 2024: OPPENHEIMER Wins Big Amid Ryan Gosling's Kenergy, MADAME WEB Jokes, And Naked John Cena

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony took place tonight, and despite a mixed response to host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, it proved to be a pretty entertaining show overall.
As expected, Oppenheimer took home most of the major awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.
“Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old," said The Dark Knight director during his acceptance speech. "I mean, imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”
The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph picked up the first award of the evening for Best Supporting Actress, while Emma Stone nabbed her second Best Actress win for Poor Things. Other notable wins include Godzilla: Minus One for Best Visual Effects, and The Boy and the Heron for Best Animated Feature.
There were plenty of memorable moments between the presentations, with a show-stopping performance of Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" from Ryan Gosling, some funny Batman banter with Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger calling out Michael Keaton in the audience, and John Mulaney making fun of Madame Web's infamous "He was in the Amazon..." trailer line while presenting the award for Best Sound.
"For years, movies didn't have sound and then they figured it out... without sound we wouldn't have been able to hear classic lines like ... 'he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders just before she died.'"
At one point, Peacemaker star John Cena walked on stage completely naked (with a well-placed envelope) to mark the 50th anniversary of a streaker later identified as Robert Opel running across the stage at the Academy Awards while flashing a peace sign.
You'll find a full list of winners and nominees in each category below.
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro
Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)
WINNER: The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Documentary Feature
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Best Live-Action Short
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White, and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Original Score
Laura Karpman, American Fiction
John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Best Original Song
"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren
"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
"Wahzhaze" (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon
Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer
WINNER: Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon