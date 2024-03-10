OSCARS 2024: OPPENHEIMER Wins Big Amid Ryan Gosling's Kenergy, MADAME WEB Jokes, And Naked John Cena

The 96th Academy Awards just finished up, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer winning in most of the major categories. We also had a brilliant performance of "I'm Just Ken" from Ryan Gosling, and more...

By MarkCassidy - Mar 10, 2024 11:03 PM EST
The 96th Academy Awards ceremony took place tonight, and despite a mixed response to host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue, it proved to be a pretty entertaining show overall.

As expected, Oppenheimer took home most of the major awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

“Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old," said The Dark Knight director during his acceptance speech. "I mean, imagine being there 100 years into painting or theater. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”

The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph picked up the first award of the evening for Best Supporting Actress, while Emma Stone nabbed her second Best Actress win for Poor Things. Other notable wins include Godzilla: Minus One for Best Visual Effects, and The Boy and the Heron for Best Animated Feature.

There were plenty of memorable moments between the presentations, with a show-stopping performance of Barbie's "I'm Just Ken" from Ryan Gosling, some funny Batman banter with Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger calling out Michael Keaton in the audience, and John Mulaney making fun of Madame Web's infamous "He was in the Amazon..." trailer line while presenting the award for Best Sound.

"For years, movies didn't have sound and then they figured it out... without sound we wouldn't have been able to hear classic lines like ... 'he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders just before she died.'"

At one point, Peacemaker star John Cena walked on stage completely naked (with a well-placed envelope) to mark the 50th anniversary of a streaker later identified as Robert Opel running across the stage at the Academy Awards while flashing a peace sign.

You'll find a full list of winners and nominees in each category below.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Cord Jefferson, American Fiction

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers' Lounge (Germany)

WINNER: The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

WINNER: The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Live-Action Short

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White, and Blue

WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

WINNER: WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Original Score

Laura Karpman, American Fiction

John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot, music and lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, music and lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from American Symphony, music and lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhaze" (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, music and lyric by Scott George

WINNER: "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

WINNER: Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

WINNER: Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

WINNER: Holly Waddington, Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

WINNER: Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

SonOfAGif - 3/10/2024, 11:32 PM
The Oscars and The Superbowl are the same. Celebrity puff piece interviews and over the top performances while forgetting what the event was really for. So sad to see what has become of the mainstream media in the last decade.
ModHaterSLADE - 3/10/2024, 11:32 PM
One hell of a year for Nolan. Good for him and the cast and crew.
Forthas - 3/10/2024, 11:34 PM
The Creator was robbed. As good as the CGI on Godzilla Minus One was, it does not hold a candle to the CGI in The Creator. This makes the Academy look like it does not pick based on achievement.
bobevanz - 3/10/2024, 11:39 PM
@Forthas - making Godzilla Minus One on a budget of 20 million DESERVES the best visual effects. It wasn't even close, and this needed a win to send a message
Forthas - 3/10/2024, 11:43 PM
@bobevanz - The Creator had an $80 Million budget. the same message would have been sent either way!
bobevanz - 3/10/2024, 11:45 PM
@Forthas - meh that's 4x their budget, my point stands. Maybe he'll win for his Jurassic Park sequel
Forthas - 3/10/2024, 11:53 PM
@bobevanz - We don't know the breakdown for CGI vs other costs. For all we know they could have both spent $10 million on CGI and the rest of cast salaries. It is not like Godzilla Minus One had a cast that commanded more than a million each. It seems like you admitting that Creator was better and are using the perceived cost as justification to take it away from The Creator.
Forthas - 3/10/2024, 11:54 PM
@bobevanz - BTW I think Jurassic World is not a good fit for Gareth Edwards.
LilJimmy - 3/10/2024, 11:36 PM
Ouch. Dakota Johnson’s career is over.
dracula - 3/10/2024, 11:41 PM
The power of Barbinheimer remains strong

Barbie won the box office

Oppenheimer won the year
Forthas - 3/10/2024, 11:42 PM
This year's Oscars could have been one for the ages with several battle of titans if Dune Part 2 had not been delayed...

You would have had...

Oppenheimer vs Dune (Best Picture)
Christopher Nolan vs Denis Villeneuve (Best Director)
Ludwig Göransson vs Hans Zimmer (Best Score)
Hoyte van Hoytema vs Greg Frazier (Best Cinematography)

All I can say is...thank God that did not happen!
AmazingFILMporg - 3/10/2024, 11:42 PM
Nolan leaving WB is the best decision of his career!🔥💪🖖
bobevanz - 3/10/2024, 11:44 PM
I had 17 out of 23. So glad for RDJ, Nolan, and Cillian. Overjoyed for Minus One, I'm really shocked Emma Stone won. Her performance was really good but I thought she was fourth best behind Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, and Carey Mulligan. I'm also glad the Anerican Fiction called out Hollywood for making one 200m dollar movie instead of ten 20m budget movies or fifty 4m dollar movies.
bobevanz - 3/10/2024, 11:47 PM
Big budgets are fine, but you need to make all different kinds of movies with various budgets. You can't make 4 blockbusters a movie, only to make your money back on one. The movie bubble has popped, just like the 70's. The strike will alter Hollywood forever
Wyatt2 - 3/10/2024, 11:56 PM
No surprise that zionist Hollywood awards a movie venerating one of their own for inventing a weapon to nuke a civillian population twice. They absolutely loved this movie. Unfortunate but unsurprising. Ditto for Emma Stone winning for a movie normalizing pedophilia.

Nolan was great as always though, and gave one of the best speeches. He has just the right amount of self awareness.

However the highlight was definitely the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito moment where they singled out Keaton's Batman, and his reaction was golden. It was like watching Keaton play Bruce in a movie. Loved it.





https://twitter.com/DCFilmNews/status/1766991424770208114/mediaViewer?currentTweet=1766991424770208114¤tTweetUser=DCFilmNews
regularmovieguy - 3/11/2024, 12:03 AM
@Wyatt2

“No surprise that zionist Hollywood awards a movie venerating one of their own for inventing a weapon to nuke a civillian population twice.”

You either didn’t watch Oppenheimer or completely misunderstood it. The casual antisemitism makes you look even more stupid.
dracula - 3/11/2024, 12:06 AM
@Wyatt2 -

Have you seen oppenheimer, doesn't exactly glorify him. Obviously portrays him as a great man, but also kind of a weak man. The movie is also very clearly anti bomb. either way still great film.

Havent seen the emma stone movie.

This award has been a long time coming for Nolan, he is the Kubrick of this generation

Wonder if they will ever make the Triplets movie. Funny thing Eddie Murphy is suppose to be the 3rd brother, he actually turned down the role of robin before it was cut from batman 89
NinnesMBC - 3/11/2024, 12:03 AM
I wanted Lily Gladstone to win Best Actress, but beyond that I am satisfied with the evening and winners.

Just happened to see last night Zone of Interest so I can see why it won in it's categories.

Godzilla: Minus One was like the underdog so seeing it come out on top was cool. (The Creator still remains a fave movie of mine)

The Boy and The Heron was an unexpected win but there's nothing bad about losing to Hayao Miyazaki. And ATSV did end on a cliffhanger so that could've played against it.

Messi the dog from Anatony of a Fall (another good nominee) was adorable through the night.

Hopefully one day Colman Domingo will get his Oscar, because he was incredible in Rustin.

