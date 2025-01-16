SUPERIOR AVENGERS Will See Doctor Doom Unleash His Own Team - Including Onslaught, Killmonger, And More!

Doctor Doom reigns supreme in One World Under Doom, a status quo-shattering event overtaking the Marvel Universe starting next month. But while the world may be under his thumb, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are not.

In response, Doom will assemble an all-new Avengers team worthy of his new world order - deadlier, meaner, and all-around superior to any Avengers team that’s come before. We'll discover their secrets and witness them in action this April in Superior Avengers, a six-issue limited series written by rising star Steve Foxe (New Champions) and illustrated by acclaimed artist Luca Maresca (Venom War: Lethal Protectors).

Comprised of new versions of twisted Marvel supervillains, the Superior Avengers include Abomination, Doctor Octopus, Ghost, Killmonger, Malekith, and Onslaught. Are they really who they claim to be? Where did they come from? And, most importantly, whose side are they really on?

Here's the official description for Superior Avengers #1:

And there came a day, unlike any other, when Doctor Doom ruled the world...and he needed an Avengers team all of his own! Kristoff Vernard, son of Victor Von Doom, has been tasked with building the newest iteration of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes! But who are these would-be heroes? And how did they come to be the Superior Avengers? Find out in a tale unlike any other in the landscape that is One World Under Doom!

"Introducing any new character to the Marvel Universe - let alone an entire cast of them- is both an honor and no small terror," Foxe explains, "so when editor Wil Moss reached out about developing an intense, secretive team of Avengers for One World Under Doom, I knew I had to swing for the fences."

"The Avengers that readers are going to meet here may have familiar names, but you’ll quickly come to learn why they consider themselves superior to other teams," he continues. "This book features some of the most ruthless, wide-scale action I’ve ever written at Marvel, and I’m so thrilled to be telling this story alongside Luca Maresca."

Maresca adds, "Doctor Doom is one of my favorite villains, and I can't wait for fans to learn the story of his new Avengers. In designing these characters, I tried to keep as many elements of their classic versions as possible. In clothing or equipment, they always have some reference to their source character. I was very excited to co-create new Marvel characters."

"Giving them a life and a new identity is something I love to do, and as the story progresses, I’m excited to peel back their layers, deepening them and baring their soul! Readers are in for some big surprises..."

Check out One World Under Doom artist R.B. Silva's main cover for Superior Avengers #1 below along with Maresca's original character designs.

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #1 (OF 6)

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 4/16