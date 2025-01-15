DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer Breakdown: 10 Biggest Reveals, Easter Eggs, Spoilers, And Comic References

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has been a long time coming, but it sure was worth the wait. Similar yet slightly different from the version which leaked online following D23 last year, it promises an action-packed, bloody new adventure for the Man Without Fear. Marvel Television is clearly being careful not to give too much away about the 9-episode series. However, there are still plenty of big reveals and hints at what's to come, including appearances from characters like Bullseye, The Punisher, and Muse. In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into the Daredevil: Born Again trailer to bring you a breakdown of all the biggest moments, reveals, potential plot spoilers, comic book references, and Easter Eggs. To check them out, simply click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

12. Unlikely Allies? Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk meet in a diner for a tense exchange which, at times, borders on being friendly. It seems the longtime enemies have reached a truce, of sorts. Fisk's new role as Mayor likely makes him untouchable, though it appears Matt is at least open to the idea that the Kingpin of Crime has turned over a new leaf (the lawyer isn't entirely convinced and rightfully so based on the flashes of Fisk violently brawling with someone which intercut with this meeting). The biggest talking point has to be Fisk admitting that it's "not entirely unpleasant" seeing Matt again. It's a backhanded compliment, sure, but these two may not go to war in this series...at least not yet.



11. Friends Reunited Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll weren't initially expected to reprise their roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again. The creative overhaul changed that, thankfully, and both characters can be seen alongside Matt. This appears to be from the same sequence we saw being shot in set photos and videos, meaning we're no closer to knowing how big of a role they'll play in the series. However, Karen does later show up in what appears to be a courtroom setting. And yes, the fact she's dressed in black has us a little worried about what becomes of Foggy. Either way, we don't expect them to have a huge role in this first season.



10. Mayor Fisk Wilson Fisk is now New York City's Mayor and, if that crowd shot is anything to go by, he's adored by the Big Apple's citizens. It's unclear how Daredevil: Born Again will address the fact that Kingpin has spent time behind bars. It would probably be easy enough for a throwaway line to reveal his name was cleared, but a criminal in office? Stranger things have happened in the MCU. Rumour has it Fisk will win support by cracking down on the street-level vigilantes who have caused him such a headache over the years. Based on our next slide, though, Matt may not be too bothered by that...



9. Daredevil, No More In the original version of Daredevil: Born Again, Matt was going to give up being a vigilante for almost the entire first season of the show. Marvel Studios realised that was a terrible idea, though it seems this plot point remains. Asked by Fisk why he gave up being a vigilante, Matt says "A line was crossed." Did he cross the line or is the hero perhaps referring to Bullseye's attack? We don't anticipate him giving up the mantle for long, though he can be seen in a makeshift outfit later in the trailer. Still, if Daredevil is no more at this stage, it would make sense for the lawyer to not necessarily oppose Fisk's plan to stamp out dangerous vigilantes.



8. Bullseye Wilson Bethel is back as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter and is back up on his feet while being marched through prison by a team of guards. Daredevil season 3 took the villain down a weird route by making him a Daredevil imposter, though we expect Marvel Studios to bring him more in line with his comic book counterpart here (even if his classic comic book costume has been traded for a far more grounded effort). Bullseye can later be seen on the attack and, while we don't necessarily anticipate him playing a huge role in Born Again, the new Marvel Television deserves credit for not leaving this cliffhanger unresolved.



7. A New Love Interest It seems Matt and Karen are firmly in the friend zone because this trailer teases a new love interest: Heather Glenn. In the comics, the socialite helped Matt finance his law firm thanks to a helping hand from her father, industrialist Maxwell Glenn. As Daredevil, the lawyer discovered he'd fallen under the control of the Purple Man and become involved in a criminal conspiracy. The hero did his best to exonerate him, but when he failed to do so, Heather's father died by suicide. Matt eventually tired of his girlfriend's partying and alcohol abuse and, after they went their separate ways, she fell deeper into alcoholism and also took her own life.



6. Muse Muse is a deranged serial killer with an artistic flair. He looks like he's stepped straight off the page and goes one-on-one with Daredevil here, suggesting he'll be a physical threat to 'ol Hornhead. We also catch sight of his eye-catching graffiti and, as set photos have suggested, all signs point to him being out for Mayor Wilson Fisk's blood. If, for example, his family were killed by the Kingpin, how is Daredevil going to feel about stepping in to stop a quest for vengeance he has also been on in the past? Those bodies hanging from the ceiling could change things, of course.



5. That Looks Familiar... Wilson Fisk and Vanessa Fisk are briefly shown enjoying a meal together and, in the background is that familiar white portrait...which still has blood splattered on it from the season 3 finale. Its presence here not only confirms that Netflix's Daredevil is canon but that Marvel Studios no longer plans to treat that series as something that only might have happened. Daredevil: Born Again does take place on Earth-616 and we do expect some small changes...after all, Kevin Feige is unlikely to be kept beholden to some of the previous Marvel Television's dumber ideas.



4. The Punisher Jon Bernthal's return as The Punisher is arguably one of the biggest reasons to be excited about the revival. While his solo series didn't fire on all cylinders, the actor is fantastic in the role and deserves a place in the MCU. We don't see much of him here, though Matt tracks his old "frenemy" down to his base where the bearded Frank Castle throws the lawyer up against some lockers, hatchet in hand. Matt requests he put it down, and he does so...in the locker right next to the Man Without Fear's head. Needless to say, we can't wait to see more of these two sharing the screen as allies.



3. White Tiger You may not realise this, but that's Hector Ayala fighting those thugs on the subway (something we're able to confirm thanks to the leaked D23 trailer). Hector later suits up as White Tiger in this sneak peek, albeit with a little more black on his costume than the fully white version from the comics. Around his neck is the power-granting amulet which we know is eventually passed to his niece, Angela del Toro, the next White Tiger. On a sadder note, the actor who plays White Tiger here, Kamar de los Reyes, passed away in December 2023 after battling cancer.



2. New Suits Matt didn't suit up until the Daredevil season 1 finale and then wore the same suit in most of season 2 and The Defenders before ditching it for his homemade black version for the whole of season 3. We've since seen him in the classic yellow costume in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and this trailer teases even more alternate looks. Five cowls are shown, with two of them different shades of red and the others white, yellow, and black. The red suit featured in set photos is showcased during some intense fight scenes and appears to be what he'll wear for most of Daredevil: Born Again. Expect him to rock some other new looks as well based on this tease.

