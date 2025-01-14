CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Runtime Revealed - And It's Cap's Shortest Movie To Date

We're one month away from Captain America: Brave New World arriving in theaters and tickets for the movie are expected to finally go on sale later this week.

In the meantime, we have word on the runtime for the latest chapter in the Multiverse Saga courtesy of AMC Theaters. Captain America: Brave New World clocks in at 1 hour, 58 minutes (118 minutes), making it the shortest Captain America movie to date.

Captain America: The First Avenger was 124 minutes, Captain America: The Winter Soldier was 136 minutes, and Captain America: Civil War - an Avengers movie in all but name - was 147 minutes.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up is believed to have undergone quite a few changes in post-production, with reshoots adding and removing characters.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently alluded to that in an interview confirming his Serpent Society villain has been left on the cutting room floor:

"It releases in February. I wish it the best, but I am not a part of that film. [What happened?] Well, does my NDA still apply if I'm not in the film anymore? Truth be told, any answer I gave would only be my opinion on it. The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased." "So I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role, I believe, or the repurposing of my role, I'm not exactly sure on what it was, but they ended up going in a different direction with it. And yeah my understanding was there were just a lot of rewrites and a lot of reshoots, and they know they've got a finished product that hopefully they're happy with, and hopefully it's successful, but it will be sans Seth Rollins."

Captain America: The First Avenger managed to squeeze a lot of story into its 124 minutes, so this movie being 6 minutes shorter isn't cause for concern. Ultimately, what's important is that it does right by Sam Wilson during his first solo outing on the big screen.

Check out a one-month countdown promo for Captain America: Brave New World in the player below.

In 1️⃣ month, experience Marvel Studios' #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld, only in theaters February 14. pic.twitter.com/jpYiRX4APm — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 14, 2025

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.