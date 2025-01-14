CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD's Runtime Revealed - And It's Cap's Shortest Movie To Date

With exactly one month left until Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters, the movie's final runtime has been revealed and it looks set to be the Star Spangled Avenger's shortest movie yet.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2025 02:01 PM EST

We're one month away from Captain America: Brave New World arriving in theaters and tickets for the movie are expected to finally go on sale later this week. 

In the meantime, we have word on the runtime for the latest chapter in the Multiverse Saga courtesy of AMC Theaters. Captain America: Brave New World clocks in at 1 hour, 58 minutes (118 minutes), making it the shortest Captain America movie to date. 

Captain America: The First Avenger was 124 minutes, Captain America: The Winter Soldier was 136 minutes, and Captain America: Civil War - an Avengers movie in all but name - was 147 minutes. 

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier follow-up is believed to have undergone quite a few changes in post-production, with reshoots adding and removing characters.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently alluded to that in an interview confirming his Serpent Society villain has been left on the cutting room floor:

"It releases in February. I wish it the best, but I am not a part of that film. [What happened?] Well, does my NDA still apply if I'm not in the film anymore? Truth be told, any answer I gave would only be my opinion on it. The script went through a lot of rewrites and reshoots so what I was there to do, essentially my role got either repurposed or completely erased."

"So I did do a bit of an audition to possibly pop into another role, I believe, or the repurposing of my role, I'm not exactly sure on what it was, but they ended up going in a different direction with it. And yeah my understanding was there were just a lot of rewrites and a lot of reshoots, and they know they've got a finished product that hopefully they're happy with, and hopefully it's successful, but it will be sans Seth Rollins."

Captain America: The First Avenger managed to squeeze a lot of story into its 124 minutes, so this movie being 6 minutes shorter isn't cause for concern. Ultimately, what's important is that it does right by Sam Wilson during his first solo outing on the big screen.

Check out a one-month countdown promo for Captain America: Brave New World in the player below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/14/2025, 2:38 PM
Disney and Marvel Studios are Box Office Juggernauts No Stopping them. Both HOLD ALL Box Office Records at the Box Office. Starting with Avatar and Avengers: Endgame next.

Here Check for yourself. Truly Mind-Blowing what Disney and Marvel Studios accomplished.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/chart/ww_top_lifetime_gross/?ref_=bo_lnav_hm_shrt

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/14/2025, 2:46 PM
@AllsGood - money is amazing
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/14/2025, 2:48 PM
@AllsGood - Eat shit. 🙃
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/14/2025, 3:07 PM
@DarthAlgar - NO WB/DC movies until number 30 Aquaman $1,152,028,393. Next The Dark Knight Rises at 35 $1,114,975,066.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/14/2025, 3:16 PM
@DarthAlgar - Next at 54 The Dark Knight with $1,009,053,678. WB/DC has only 3 movies that hit 1 Billion at the Box Offie.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/14/2025, 3:18 PM
Oh wowwww.

Some megacorporation with nearly infinite spending due to aid by BlackRock can make dreck that appeals to the lowest common denominator.

Avatar wouldn't have made as much money without the overpriced tickets that covered the cost of 3-D glasses ownership or rental.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 1/14/2025, 3:29 PM
@AllsGood - it is at this point I remind you that McDonald's is the best selling restaurant.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/14/2025, 3:34 PM
@UltimaRex - WOW! I Never heard that Excuse before.

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 2:39 PM
Hmmm interesting , is it confirmed for sure since I think AMC puts placeholder runtimes until closer to release?.

However if is true then we’ll see since I always say it doesn’t matter how long or short the runtime is but how they utilize it and for what…

Anyway hope this turns out well , it seems good imo so I’m looking forward to it!!.

Razorface1
Razorface1 - 1/14/2025, 2:42 PM
Yeah but its also Sams longest movie to date!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/14/2025, 2:42 PM
Smart move, shorter the film, the more screenings it can have throughout the day. Did box office wonders for The Marvels.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 1/14/2025, 2:43 PM
I just hope it's good. I've seen some good 3 hour movies lately, and some even better movies at 90 min. It's Captain America 4 - let's get in and out in under 2 hours. If it HAS to be 2 hours or more - better be worth it.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/14/2025, 2:49 PM
@foreverintheway - tiktok brain rot
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 1/14/2025, 2:59 PM
@bobevanz - not the tiktok generation. Stand By Me, Rambo, Anchorman, Happy Gilmore, Big Daddy, Lucy. All movies pre-tiktok, all better than 3/4 Thor movies (plus other titles). I love plenty of 3+ hr long movies, extended cut etc. None of the recent Marvel movies have been great - maybe trim some of the fat. Just my opinion.
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/14/2025, 3:03 PM
@foreverintheway - I agree with both points. 3 hour epics are something to behold, but Disney has shown that their superhero movies are nothing more than popcorn flicks. No need to draw them out.

Of Topic: Is the cat in your avatar yours?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/14/2025, 3:25 PM
@foreverintheway - I agree more and more with the 2 hr mark being about as long as most movies should be. If I am there for 2.5 to 3 hours it better be REALLY good. I start falling asleep if they are too long and not riveting enough.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/14/2025, 2:49 PM
They better have something on par with TWS or else this will flop harder than The Marvels
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/14/2025, 2:50 PM
Correct me if I'm wrong but when studios release films around February doesn't it usually indicate they have little faith in it's success?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/14/2025, 2:56 PM
@DarthAlgar - The main sign of a studio's lack of faith in a movie is when the review embargo lifts. If it doesn't lift until a day or less before release, then there's definitely a problem with it.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/14/2025, 2:58 PM
@DarthAlgar - Yes, on the very weekend the first Deadpool and Black Panther released. Must have little faith.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 1/14/2025, 2:58 PM
@DarthAlgar - Not really. The first Black Panther and Deadpool did just fine on the same weekend.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 1/14/2025, 3:05 PM
@DarthAlgar - Black Panther came out in February and did just fine. So have others around those dates. The Batman did well in March of 2022.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/14/2025, 3:08 PM
@WakandanQueen - Relax, douchebag. It was a legit question.

Of course you would rush to chance of bringing up Black Panther. 🙄
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/14/2025, 3:09 PM
@ThorArms - Fair enough.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/14/2025, 3:09 PM
@WakandanQueen -
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/14/2025, 3:12 PM
@DarthAlgar - I gave a legit answer to your legit question. And Black Panther is literally the most successful example to release on the same calendar weekend. Don't know why you're acting up.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/14/2025, 3:15 PM
@DarthAlgar - In some cases sure but this is not that case. They know it won't do record breaking numbers but will still do pretty well
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/14/2025, 3:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yea, Sony's dead Spider-Man-less Spider-Man-villain-verse flopped on that date. And? Even The Marvels, which was a massive flop and the most proper example of fans not giving a [frick] for a MCU movie did better on its opening weekend than Madame did on its whole run. Think it's the least relevant out of all the examples.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/14/2025, 3:16 PM
@WakandanQueen - The sarcasm maybe 🤷🏾
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/14/2025, 3:17 PM
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/14/2025, 3:20 PM
@DarthAlgar - January and February.
mountainman
mountainman - 1/14/2025, 3:34 PM
@DarthAlgar - February doesn’t seem like as much of a box office black hole as say January or September are, but this was originally scheduled during that first weekend of May last year. First weekend of May used to be when the MCU stuck their tentpoles. Maybe their analytics said this would perform better this time of year vs in the more packed summer season I don’t know. But the first Deadpool and Black Panther both did well with this time release so I bet the performance of this movie depends on how much the GA likes it and how much word of mouth it gets.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/14/2025, 2:57 PM
I was expecting around the more regular 130-135 minutes, but hey, not far off. Pacing matters. Have always dug Mackie and Sam Wilson, so hope I get a cool new movie out of this. Lots of interesting threads in this one; big bad President Red Hulk, Adamantium and the Celestian Hand, Carl Lumbly, the supporting players, the fact we're gonna get some solid idea about where the world in our Sacred Timeline stands currently, potential Avengers set-up, aerial action. Rob Edwards being revealed as a writer for this has me very curious.
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/14/2025, 3:10 PM
@WakandanQueen - I think the treads you point out will either make or break the movie, particularly the dead Celestial and the Adamantium.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 3:12 PM
@WakandanQueen - there was a recent rumor like literally a day or 2 ago that this movie would be 2 hrs and 15 but I guess that wasn’t true.

I wasn’t familiar with Rob Edwards but was surprised to see he was one of the writers behind Treasure Planet (a movie I love) aswell as Princess and The Frog which I haven’t seen besides some late 80’s-early 90’s sitcom work.
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/14/2025, 3:06 PM
I guess after they edited the worst bits out from the test screenings and Disney said no more reshoots that is all that was left. If you account for the titles, the credits, the footage we have already seen, and the usual post or mid credits setups how much is left?
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 1/14/2025, 3:06 PM
A movie that lasts around 110 minutes is fine by me.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/14/2025, 3:07 PM
Marvel is shifting from long run times in solo films due to The Eternals and leaving that for the ensemble films.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/14/2025, 3:15 PM
Don't you mean it's Sam shortest movie?

Captain America isn't in this.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/14/2025, 3:17 PM
I really like Anthony Mackie so I want this to be a win for him
