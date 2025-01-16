THUNDERBOLTS*: A First Look At (Part Of) Sentry's Costume May Have Leaked Online

Though there's a chance this is not legit, a first look at the belt buckle of Sentry's costume in the upcoming Thunderbolts* movie may have leaked online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 16, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Though it was probably one of the worst-kept secrets in superhero movie history, we recently got confirmation that Lewis Pullman's "Bob" will indeed suit-up as Sentry in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* later this year.

The first trailer only showed Bob in his civilian clothes, but multiple sources have confirmed that Pullman will don a costume at some point in the movie, and a first look at part of the suit may have leaked online.

Click here to take a look.

The image only reveals the belt buckle (which featured in some recent promo art), but it also gives us a first glimpse of the suit, which has the same black/navy and gold color scheme as the character's comic book costume.

Is this legit? It's hard to say. It would be easy enough to fake an image like this, but we have seen similarly-cropped promo art in the past that did turn out to be the real deal (we'll know for sure if these X accounts start getting hit with takedown notices).

The image does match a recent description of the full suit (via MTTSH).

"The material has a metallic sheen. Key features of the suit include a Collar and Chest: A high, black collar contrasts with the gold of the suit, extending into black accents around the shoulders and upper chest. The belt has a large circular buckle with an embossed "S" design in gold and black. The golden suit extends down the legs, with reinforced black knee and shin guards that blend seamlessly into black boots. These boots look sturdy and add a practical, armored touch."

We still don't know for certain what role Bob/Sentry will play in the movie, but there's speculation that Val (Julie Louis-Dreyfus) will attempt to harness his incredible powers and use him as a weapon against her enemies. There's a chance he will be turned against the rest of the team after initially joining their ranks, but we don't expect him to become a full-on villain.

Test-screenings for Thunderbolts* were reportedly held late last year, and the reaction was said to be very positive overall.

Among other things, reports indicated that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is the main focus of the movie (no big surprise given what we saw in the trailers), which director Jake Schreier recently confirmed.

"She's front and center. Yelena is in a certain place at the beginning of the film, and how she finds her way out of that place, and who she finds herself out of that place with, is at the heart of the story."

“It’s exciting to think of movies like Ronin or Reservoir Dogs, where you have a group of people that has no reason to trust each other," he added. "Could they even learn to work together? What sort of conflicts would arise?”

We're still not sure what the addition of that asterisk to the title signifies, but a recent rumor claimed to shed a little more light on the mystery. It could be considered a spoiler, so click here if you want to know more.

Marvel Studios and a crew of indie veterans who sold out present Thunderbolts*, an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits. The film also returns to the screen Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), in addition to some exciting new faces.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts*with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers. Marvel Studios’

Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

thereeljoefish
thereeljoefish - 1/16/2025, 8:56 AM
Whut?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/16/2025, 9:00 AM
"The image does match a recent description of the full suit (via MTTSH)."

...She literally just describes the comic costume...
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 1/16/2025, 10:02 AM
@TheFinestSmack - this, LMFAO!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/16/2025, 10:13 AM
@TheFinestSmack - it's crazy how hard they boot lick these fake scoopers
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/16/2025, 9:00 AM
User Comment Image
once again marvel steals from the syder cut
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/16/2025, 9:08 AM
This was a waste of time, for a sec even thought it was a Josh article
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/16/2025, 9:10 AM
Even if that belt buckle image IS a true leak the images shows so little in so poor res it is meaningless when it could end up being changed a lot in post anyway from what it was when filmed/picture taken.

In other words, kinda pointless scoop even it is is legit other than maybe down the line able to be used to validate the scooper in question DOES have BTS sources.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/16/2025, 9:12 AM
Here's the full red band trailer for Until Dawn: In Name Only
PC04
PC04 - 1/16/2025, 9:14 AM
For real?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 9:18 AM
I could perhaps see it being real given the texture of the material which seems like you would see in the MCU but we’ll see.

I’m more interested in how they adapt the character in this as of now…

I could see Val using OXE as a shell company in order to create her own superhero for the government (remember that rumor of a international superpower arms race in the MCU we got?) post The Blip hence The Sentry.

Bob or Robert Reynolds could be a test subject in this version (maybe even the only one that survived) but due to his mental health issues or The Void , he’s been kept imprisoned in this facility since he’s too powerful and priceless to be killed.

The Sentry’s comic history is rather complicated and convoluted so I’m cool with them streamlining it this way.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/16/2025, 9:23 AM
I think the Hulk will show up at the end setting up for World War Hulk(s) movie.

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/16/2025, 10:14 AM
@AllsGood - they can't do a Hulk movie. Universal has the rights
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/16/2025, 9:35 AM
Ofcourse it matches some scooper's description, as it looks like most MCU suits. The symbol is odd, but I guess they have to differentiate it from Adam Warlock
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 10:13 AM
@bkmeijer1 - they probably also don’t want any more comparisons to Superman.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/16/2025, 9:35 AM
I just want a return to form for the MCU.

Please let the next couple shows and movies be good 🤞
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 10:17 AM
@xfan320 - to each their own but I think the firm has been there like it was in earlier phases but the output has grown which has led to it being more noticable I guess

Post EG has had some of my favorite projects and I’m glad they have experimented more even if inconsistent in quality (which was the case in previous phases too but people just have rose tinted glasses for them imo)

Even their worst projects imo have had some good in them.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/16/2025, 9:53 AM
Why isn't his hair blonde?
The1st
The1st - 1/16/2025, 10:02 AM
@GiverOfInfo - Cuz Hollywood. Same reason Barry Allen in some cases has blond hair or is nuts.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/16/2025, 10:05 AM
@GiverOfInfo - the originally wanted this guy for the role,
User Comment Image
I don't think they had any intention of staying true to the soucre material with this character.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/16/2025, 9:53 AM
I didn't know people hating MCU costumes was a thing lol went to that thread and that's all I saw
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/16/2025, 10:09 AM
@MyCoolYoung - At this point I can understand the anger, the suits are all starting to look the same with the overuse of line work and texture patterns to make them feel high tech. even the new superman suit looks like it's been marveled
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/16/2025, 10:12 AM
@MyCoolYoung - there’s always gonna be people hating on any aspect of the MCU if it even gets some praise.

It’s the cool thing to do nowadays
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/16/2025, 10:09 AM

I'm still concerned that they will nerf the crap out of Sentry, like Drax and Gamora.
NGFB
NGFB - 1/16/2025, 10:14 AM
So excited about an article about a belt buckle!

