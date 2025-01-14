STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Drew Even Lower Viewership Numbers During First Week Than THE ACOLYTE

There didn't appear to be a huge amount of hype heading into Skeleton Crew's two-episode premiere but the Disney+ series received the lowest viewership of any Star Wars TV show during its first week...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 14, 2025 01:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

Exploring new parts of a franchise as beloved as Star Wars is no easy task. Would The Mandalorian, for example, have been as popular had it focused solely on bounty hunters rather than introducing Grogu and featuring appearances from the likes of Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano?

We'll never know, but with fans rejecting the High Republic era in The Acolyte, it was clear Skeleton Crew would have its work cut out for it (even with a post-Return of the Jedi setting).

The series - revolving around pirates and a group of kids who get lost in the Galaxy Far, Far Away - has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. However, that doesn't appear to have translated into strong viewership numbers. 

According to Nielsen's streaming data (via SFFGazette.com), Skeleton Crew receive the lowest viewership of any Star Wars TV show's premiere in its first week on Disney+. 

The two-episode premiere is said to have generated less than 382 million minutes watched (episode 1 clocked in at 46 minutes, while the second instalment was 29 minutes). That figure is 20% beneath The Acolyte and a long way off the likes of The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi

For context, The Mandalorian season 3 received 823 million minutes watched, Obi-Wan Kenobi had 1.026 billion minutes watched, and Andor's three-episode debut scored 624 million minutes watched. 

The Acolyte received 488 million minutes watched for its two-episode premiere, leaving Skeleton Crew in the same ballpark as The Book of Boba Fett (389 million minutes watched with a one-episode debut). 

How much does this matter? Well, these aren't official streaming numbers and should be used more as an indicator of how many people tuned in. Skeleton Crew viewership has clearly not been high, though, suggesting a second season will be off the table (so, fingers crossed tonight's finale doesn't end with yet another unresolved cliffhanger). 

Addressing potential plans for Skeleton Crew season 2 last year, Jon Watts said, "We 100% have an idea for a second season and know what we would do. [...] We have a built-in ticking clock of the kids and their age, and by the time we would get production going, we know what age they would be. So, we would be writing towards that."

"You’ll be growing up with the kids. It would be something like [a three to four-year time jump] to make sense. We haven’t seen the kids in a while, so it just depends on how tall the kids are," the filmmaker continued. "But we wouldn’t do like a Stranger Things thing where we’re like 'It’s the next day,' because it won’t be."

Will you be tuning in for Skeleton Crew's season 1 finale this evening? Let us know in the comments section.

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 1/14/2025, 1:37 PM
Been watching this instead of CC. I've really enjoyed it but think Acolyte turned people away.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 1:49 PM
@MCUKnight11 - perhaps

I know the Acolyte certainly has its fans aswell do’s maybe not , who knows?.

I wonder if some might just even have decided to wait and just binge the whole thing rather then do weekly since I know that happened with Acokyte for some aswell
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/14/2025, 2:00 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I think it's more than the Acolyte. Even great shows like Andor didn't have stellar viewership. The brand has lost it's luster after so many misfires. Sad to see actually. So much potential.

A literal galaxy was created. So many stories have yet to be told. But if the storytellers are incompetent most of the time, people won't even bother when they finally get it right. So much so that even a show like this which isn't bad will simply get ignored.

Disney bought a brand just to kill it.
SeansDevil
SeansDevil - 1/14/2025, 2:02 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I have a couple buddies that decided to just binge the whole season after tonight. So that kind of tracks a little I guess. I've been enjoying it though.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 1/14/2025, 1:42 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 1:45 PM
That’s unfortunate but not exactly surprising…

The marketing wasn’t that strong to begin with but the show also leans more kid-family friendly then some of the others atleast so I wouldn’t be surprised if the lack of appeal to a lot of adult fans is the reason for low viewership aswell.

I would be interested to see if it picked up as the season went on or not though since I have heard just increasingly positive WOM about it so hopefully we get numbers on that also.

Anyway it’s been a good show so far and if the finale tonight turns out well could be close behind Andor as my favorite of the SW shows , atleast recently that is.

User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/14/2025, 1:46 PM
They killed it. The fanbase is apathetic which is the worst place you can be.
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 1/14/2025, 1:46 PM
This show is cool. The Acolyte sucked
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/14/2025, 1:46 PM
Star Wars ain't what it use to be. The Original Star Wars Trilogy was an event with each release but now we get at least two inferior shows a year since the Disney purchase of Fox and Lucasfilm.

You can also say five movies as well that aren't up to scratch.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/14/2025, 1:46 PM
I like this show. It's a fun little adventure in the Star Wars universe with great fx. Everything doesnt have to be big loud and amazing.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 1/14/2025, 2:03 PM
@micvalpro - I dunno, being an intergalactic Sci-Fi and all it might help if it were amazing. I like the show too
dracula
dracula - 1/14/2025, 1:48 PM
Star Wars use to be something special

a decade at least between trilogies and 3 years between each movie in a trilogy

now it really just feels like a souless cash grab

It technically always was but at least there was a clear pashion in making them before and a clear direction
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/14/2025, 1:48 PM
It's a very good show. Shame so many fans have talked themselves out of enjoying Star Wars.
billnye69
billnye69 - 1/14/2025, 1:49 PM
I had other shows to finish first. My bad.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/14/2025, 1:49 PM
User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 1/14/2025, 1:51 PM
Yeah I heard about this yesterday, probably it should've gotten more promotion after the 2nd Major Tom-themed trailer came out in early November to generate more discussion about it until it premiered. I wonder however whether it's decreased or increased since then though.

I loved the show and can't wait for tonight's finale. I'll try harder to avoid spoilers.

User Comment Image
dracula
dracula - 1/14/2025, 1:51 PM
Really im kind of over star wars

Rogue One, Rebels and Clone Wars final season were great

the sequels were a mess

Solo was just okay

Mandlorian dropped the ball after season 2 (seriously either end the show or rework the premise, dont bring grogu back)

Ahsoka was disapointing (should have stuck with the animated rebels sequel)

Obi Wan was just nothing

Book of Fett was just the opposite of what people wanted

Honestly ive lost so much interest, I havent watched the rest
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/14/2025, 1:55 PM

This show is pretty good, not great.

But the Acolyte was so horrible that Star Wars fans may not be willing to give them another chance.

The horrible last trilogy.
The awful Solo.
The rotten to the core Acolyte.

And Kennedy still has her job.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/14/2025, 1:55 PM
People seem to be down on Star Wars.

I don't personally revere it like I used to, due to eps 7-9. I think, like a lot of people I may have some unresolved issues with the franchise.

I'm angry.

I'm angry with the Star Wars franchise right now. They [frick]ed up something sacred to me, to a lot of people, they broke something valuable. I'm so so angry with them for breaking this thing that I don't just want them to fix it, I want them to fix it and then go out and buy a new one.

First they gotta fix the sequel trilogy and then go out and make a whole new sequel trilogy to replace it with.

Just doing one isn't enough, that's how angry I am about the sequel trilogy. I realize how stupid this all sounds, to be angry about a few popcorn movie that they made last decade, so I got a shrink and told him how I was feeling and you know what he said? He said "[frick]ing yes, that's exactly how I feel too! They gotta fix it and THEN reboot it! Right on, my brother from another mother..." and then he started going on about Kathleen Kennedy eating a dick or something so I quietly left the room as he muttered "Force is female my hairy ass..." to himself.
skidz
skidz - 1/14/2025, 2:03 PM
Considering how hit-or-miss their more recent material is, it shouldn't be a surprise. Disney didn't do any major publicity to promote the series.

