Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Reveals Strict Conditions For DCU Role And Why He Missed Out On Thor

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Reveals Strict Conditions For DCU Role And Why He Missed Out On Thor

Motor City star Alan Ritchson has revealed his strict conditions for accepting a role in James Gunn's DCU, even though he has a specific character in mind. He also reflects on his Thor near-miss.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Batman

While Alan Ritchson is best known now for starring in Prime Video's Reacher, his big break came playing Aquaman in Smallville. He'd go on to star as Hawk in the short-lived Titans TV series, but has yet to take on a lead role in a superhero movie. 

Way back when Marvel Studios was searching for the MCU's Thor, Ritchson was among the frontrunners for the role. Unfortunately for the actor, his audition didn't go to plan, and then-relative unknown Chris Hemsworth went on to find superstardom as the God of Thunder.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Ritchson revealed where it all went wrong for him with Thor and the key piece of advice he received—likely from either Sarah Halley Finn, Randi Hiller, or Tamara-Lee Notcutt—that changed his career. 

"That was less an 'Is that so?' moment, [because] I got terrible feedback," he recalled. "It was constructive in the sense that the casting director felt like I was such a sure thing if I just 'had the craft,' as she put it. I didn't show up that day ready. This is never going to happen again, and sometimes we need that."

"The question is, is our ego going to get in the way? I could have said anything, but I was like, 'I'm never going to let that happen again,'" Ritchson explained. "I took a step back from the business to learn what the craft means, and man, am I better for it, and my work is better for it. I'm grateful for that tough day."

Thanks to his standout turn as the tough-as-nails Jack Reacher, the actor has become a firm fan-favourite for The Brave and the Bold's Batman in DC Studios' DCU. Asked where things stand with his potentially joining that franchise, he said, "James Gunn and I have spoken a lot."

After taking a long pause, he was pressed on Batman and replied, "There's so much to unpack here that you don't even know. You don't know what you're asking for. I really respect James. I would like to do something with James. James would like to do something with me, but my litmus test for what I will take is strict."

"I pick the shit out of projects. I know how to develop a project, and anything I do with DC will still meet my standards, right? It'll have to meet my standards, and I hope that we work on something that feels like we're all making this movie that I would be proud of," Ritchson continued, confirming that he would like to be involved creatively "if it would help."

"There could be a bright future for us, and there have been a lot of conversations," he added, confirming he has a specific character in mind. "Look, the future is bright, and the horizons are broad, and anything is possible for any of us, okay?"

Reading between the lines, while Batman is likely off the table, it doesn't sound like Ritchson is eager to accept any old role that Gunn throws his way as a consolation prize.

He knows who he wants to play and is determined to only star in a DCU movie if he's 100% happy with it (he's no doubt also seen what's happened with his Fast & Furious co-star Jason Momoa and Supergirl). With so much uncertainty around what this franchise looks like beyond 2027, only time will tell where Ritchson could fit in. Deathstroke, perhaps? 

You can hear more from the Reacher star in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/23/2026, 8:41 AM
Hemsworth was the superior choice.
Ritchson’s acting is sup pair to pair. I liked him in season 1 of reacher then it turned corny in season 2. I liked him in ungentlmenly warfare. I don’t think he could carry a Batman movie though. It’s like the goofiest thing ever to think he could put on a Batman suit and not be recognized immediately as the giant sized billionaire Bruce Wayne.
Sominan
Sominan - 7/23/2026, 8:42 AM
I'd rather this dude not be Batman. Doesn't look anything like Bruce.

Not that that has stopped any casting before...
Baf
Baf - 7/23/2026, 8:43 AM
Aquaman?

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