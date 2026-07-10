First Look At Hot Toys' Batman Begins Scarecrow Figure Nails Cillian Murphy's Likeness

Cillian Murphy's Scarecrow is finally getting a Hot Toys figure all to himself. Sideshow has shared a first look at the finished Scarecrow (2.0) 1/6 scale figure from Batman Begins, and pre-orders are live now at $280 ahead of a release expected later this year.

The headline feature is the portrait work. The figure includes a hand-painted Jonathan Crane headsculpt with a dead-on Murphy likeness, plus two interchangeable burlap masks: one regular and one decaying. All three portraits use Hot Toys' rolling-eyeball system, so collectors can adjust Crane's gaze while posing him.

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The rest of the package leans hard into Batman Begins specifics. Crane wears a custom-tailored grey suit and navy tie, and comes with nine swap-out hands plus a pile of screen-accurate extras: his fear toxin sprayers (wearable at the waist and wrist), a suitcase, lighter, flashlight, glasses, a watch, and even an Arkham visitor badge.

Attachable smoke effects and a city sewer diorama base with a character backdrop round it out. The figure stands about 30 cm tall on a TrueType body with 30 points of articulation.

The sewer base is a fitting choice, too. Crane spends the film's third act pumping his fear toxin into Gotham's water supply beneath the Narrows, so a grimy stretch of city sewer is exactly where this character belongs.

This first look shows the finished production version of a figure Hot Toys originally teased back in April 2025, now locked in as MMS801 in the Movie Masterpiece Series.

So why "2.0"? Hot Toys has only touched this version of Scarecrow once before, and you couldn't even buy him on his own. The original came in the Batman Demon and Scarecrow two-pack back in 2011, one of the company's 10th-anniversary exclusives. Roughly 15 years later, this is the first time the character has been offered solo.

And the timing makes sense... Batman Begins celebrated its 20th anniversary last summer, and Hot Toys has been steadily rebuilding the Dark Knight trilogy's rogues gallery around it.

And if you want a great piece of casting history: Christopher Nolan never intended Cillian Murphy to play Batman. He staged Murphy's Bruce Wayne screen test so Warner Bros. executives would see the actor's intensity and sign off on a relative unknown actor to play Scarecrow, at a time when every previous Batman movie villain had been a Nicholson, Schwarzenegger, or Carrey.

The gamble paid off. Scarecrow ended up the only villain to appear in all three films of the trilogy, dealing fear toxin in The Dark Knight's opening act and presiding over that kangaroo court in The Dark Knight Rises.

Murphy went on to win the Best Actor Oscar for Nolan's Oppenheimer in 2024, becoming the first Irish-born actor to take the category. Not bad for the guy Warner Bros. had to be talked into casting!

Another tidbit for the longtime comic readers: Jonathan Crane debuted all the way back in 1941's World's Finest Comics #3, but his signature fear toxin didn't arrive until Batman #189 in 1967, when Gardner Fox revived the character after decades on the shelf. The sprayers on this figure carry a longer legacy than you might think!

Sideshow's announcement also spotlights two more pieces for trilogy fans: the recently revealed Joker (Bank Robber Version) figure, featuring Heath Ledger's likeness alongside the clown mask and a bank-heist diorama from The Dark Knight's opening job, and a Batman Begins giclée poster print by artist Adam Demarti, limited to 200 pieces.

Does Murphy's Scarecrow deserve a spot on your shelf? Who should Hot Toys tackle next from the trilogy?

Sound off in the comments below!

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