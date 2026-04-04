THE BATMAN 2 Star Robert Pattinson Says Sequel Is A "REALLY Different Type Of Batman Movie"

Though plot details for The Batman - Part II are still under wraps, we have been able to piece together a few things based on casting details and comments from director Matt Reeves and others involved with the film.

Some fans have grown concerned that the long-awaited sequel may rehash too many plot details from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight (more below), but it sounds like Reeves and co. may be cooking up something nobody will expect.

Star Robert Pattinson was asked about the film during a recent interview, and while he declined to go into detail about the script, he did promise that The Batman 2 will be a "really different type of Batman movie."

"The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, because the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a really different type of Batman movie. Hopefully, people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."

The Drama star's comments have prompted theories that the sequel could play out in a single location, taking inspiration from Grant Morrison's acclaimed Arkham Asylum graphic novel.

Possible spoilers follow.

A Previous report claimed that the movie's plot "involves District Attorney Harvey Dent (Sebastian Stan), Commissioner James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), and Batman forming an uneasy alliance to bring down a serial killer and the city’s entrenched mafia power." More recently, the movie's working title, "Semper Vigilans," led to speculation that the Court of Owls might be involved.

Then there's Scarlett Johansson, who is believed to be playing Gilda Dent, but may also turn out to be a version of Phantasm.

Whatever Reeves has planned, it seems highly unlikely that he'll get the opportunity to helm a third movie, since a new take on the Caped Crusader is set to make his DCU debut in The Brave and the Bold (if not sooner).

"The script is so good. It's kinda crazy, cause the first one was a little bit of a different type of Batman movie, and this is a REALLY different type of Batman movie. Hopefully people will be really pleasantly surprised by it."



Robert Pattinson on THE BATMAN - PART 2 pic.twitter.com/apMEo1IANi — Robert Pattinson Photos | Fansite (@pattinsonphotos) April 3, 2026

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Andy Serkis (Alfred) spoke about the sequel's script. He didn't give much away, of course, but did drop a few vague hints about the direction of the story.

"I obviously can't say too much about the film other than that I am really excited about going back into the world and working with Matt Reeves again, who I've now worked with a number of times, and he's a dear friend, and Rob. And the script and the story and the new story really does speak to Matt as a human being and what he feels about life. Rob and he got on brilliantly. And I can't say any more than that, but yeah, the relationship continues to be one of a very close, slightly at odds, but beautiful relationship."

The Batman - Part II is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne/Batman, along with Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and (possibly) Barry Keoghan as The Joker. Zoë Kravitz is not expected to reprise her role as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.