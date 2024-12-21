Five Reasons Why Robert Pattinson's BATMAN Should Not Join The DCU

Recently, rumors have been circulating saying James Gunn wants Robert Pattinson’s Batman to join the DCU. Many rumors about the DCU have turned out to be true recently, and this is one I really don’t care for. While some think Pattinson’s Batman could exist alongside David Corenswet’s Superman, I think establishing a new Batman is the way to go. Here’s why:

Reeves’ Already Has a Full Story Planned

It’s no secret that Matt Reeves has a large story planned out for his Batman called The Batman Epic Crime Saga. Reeves has been quoted saying that Batman is going to continue looking into crime and corruption in The Batman II and that it will take Batman further than he thought possible. I know I’m ecstatic to see where this story goes, and I can’t think of a single other person who watched The Batman and The Penguin who isn’t. I know this Batman isn’t for everyone, but the over 700 million brought into the box office from the movie and the massive numbers for The Penguin prove the audience is there and it isn’t going anywhere. Many fans think the story is leading towards The Court of Owls, and if that scene in the final episode in which the walls of a courtroom are decorated with owls wasn’t a huge hint, I don’t know what else could be. Reeves’ story is too good to end or have it merge with the DCU. It’s possible that his Batman could enter the DCU without making changes to the planned story, but it would feel narratively unnatural.

Reeves’ Batverse is Too Realistic

In The Batman, Bruce gets hit by regular street thugs. He’s knocked out from relatively small explosions. He’s fearful his identity will be revealed. This Batman is simply too realistic to exist alongside Kryptonians, Themyscirans, and Green Lanterns. Sure, this Batman has a suit that is able to block and completely absorb all force from bullets, but can we realistically see him fighting Parademons or Amazo? Can we see him inventing Brother Eye? Pattinson’s Batman can certainly handle his own, but he’s not flying around like Affleck’s Batman launching boxes at people and throwing them through walls. His batmobile is built by Bruce’s own hands. It’s not a hypercar mixed with a tank that can run down mobs of alien enemies. The Batman Epic Crime Saga is too realistic to be mixed with the fantastical elements of a larger DC universe. It works wonderfully on its own, so let’s keep it that way.

Moviegoers Can Handle Two Batmen

With three Spider-Men in one movie, Joker movies without Batman, many variations of Wolverine in one movie (the Cavillrine made some dreams of mine come true), multiple Batmen in The Flash, and several Doctor Stranges fighting Scarlet Witch in multiple universes, I think audiences can handle two Batmen that don’t ever interact and are part of their own universes. Many comic book movie fans are starting to become tired with the multiverse, but having two separate movie universes doesn’t mean there has to be any sort of multiverse shenanigans. The Batman II and all preceding counterparts could very simply be labeled as “DC Elseworlds” potentially with its own fun logo different from the Superman breaking from chains in the DCU. This could even be applied to other concepts like the JJ Abrams Superman movie that may or may not ever be released. The general audience can handle two different Bruce Waynes, and may even embrace it.

There’s One Kind of Batman Perfect For the DCU

I wrote about this in an article about how Gunn and the DCU can avoid Batman fatigue if they do have two separate universes in which Batman exists, which you can read here. There’s a particular type of Batman we haven’t seen on the big screen before that would perfectly fit a larger story referred to as Gods and Monsters. We’ve already seen the regular comic book Batman, the gritty realistic Batman, the huge brawler, and the detective. What we’ve never seen is the high tech ninja Batman. I’ve wanted to see this kind of Batman on the big screen for a long time; a Batman that moves like a fantastical John Wick, fit with an Arkham Knight style suit, smoke grenades, a litany of multi use batarangs, detective vision, and any other gadget he can jam into his suit. That Batman can fight villains like Braniac and White Martians. That Batman can stand next to Kryptonians, Themyscirans, and Green Lanterns and even outmatch them.

The Batfamily Would Have to be Nonexistent

This is the number one reason why I believe Gunn won’t bring Robert Pattinson’s Batman into the DCU. An animated movie titled Dynamic Duo that explores the origins of Dick Grayson and Jason Todd has already been greenlit. If that movie happens, there’s no way it could be reconciled with a Batman who doesn’t even have his first Robin. That movie would have to be canceled and the Batfamily would have to be nonexistent within the DCU. That would make me and many other fans quite sad. I’ve been dying to see Red Hood, Nightwing, Red Robin, Batgirl, and Damien Wayne on screen with Batman for years and years. Seeing Batman look at any of his Robins and call them sons would undoubtedly bring me to tears. If Reeves Batman merges with the DCU, that moment could never happen.

What do you think about Pattinson’s Batman in the DCU? Would it work or should they stay separate