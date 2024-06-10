James Gunn Debunks Rumor That THE BATMAN - PART II & III Will Shoot Back-To-Back

Earlier tonight, a rumor claimed that Matt Reeves was set to shoot The Batman - Part II next year - back-to-back with a third movie. Now, James Gunn has debunked the report...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 10, 2024 08:06 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

The Batman - Part II was originally supposed to be released on October 3, 2025, but as 2024 arrived with very few official updates amid potentially production-crippling strikes, speculation mounted that a delay may be inevitable, and the movie was officially pushed back almost a full year to October 2, 2026.

The lack of news over the past few months led to concern that Matt Reeves' sequel may have been cancelled altogether (not likely), but we had been assured that everything was still on track, and a very exciting rumor did the rounds today which claimed that The Batman - Part II was scheduled to begin filming next year - with Reeves shooting a third instalment back-to-back.

Given the amount of time that's been spent developing the sequel and previous comments Reeves made about expanding the "BatVerse," this seemed plausible enough, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has now debunked the report via Threads.

Jeff Sneider also weighed-in, and it sounds like we might be getting some kind of official announcement regarding DC Studios' plans for this franchise before too long.

Right now, all we have to go on are rumors, and we recently heard that Logan and The Sandman actor Boyd Holbrook is in talks to play Harvey Dent/Two-Face. This could well be the case, but, again, it sounds like we're going to be waiting quite a while to find out for certain.

When the new DCU slate was announced, Gunn confirmed that Reeves' BatVerse will remain separate from the DCU, so this movie, along with Todd Phillips' Joker sequel, will be considered "Elseworlds" tales.

A new actor will don the cape and cowl for Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which will also feature a different take on Robin - The Caped Crusader's son, Damian Wayne.

Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell are all expected to reprise their respective roles, and characters introduced in the Penguin Max spin-off series are also likely to appear. As far as official info goes, Reeves has stated that his sequel will continue this "epic crime saga," but that's about all we have to go on.

One rumor did claim that the story will be at least partially based on Geoff Johns' Batman: Earth One. Of course, the first film took a certain amount of inspiration from Vol. 1, so we assume the sequel would be more influenced by Volumes 2 and 3.

For those unfamiliar with the comic, Earth One takes place in the alternate continuity and features an updated and more realistic reinterpretation of the classic Batman origin and characters. Hush does not appear, but the later volumes do feature Clayface, Scarecrow, and a female take on Two-Face in Harvey Dent's twin sister Jessica.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/10/2024, 8:09 PM
He is a debunker!!! James Gunn wakes up dressed as a catholic priest and screams ...I MUDT DEBOOOOOOONK!!!!
Kadara
Kadara - 6/10/2024, 8:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - I don't know how much I would trust it if it came from a priest.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2024, 8:43 PM
@Malatrova15 - PLEASE BE CIVIL!
THIS IS NOT TRUE!








User Comment Image


Ok, it's slightly true.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/10/2024, 8:54 PM
@Feralwookiee - delete this please...we agree to never bring this up again ..Gunn made funny baby dancing tree and quirky pissmaker
Delete this
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2024, 9:06 PM
@Malatrova15 - I'm sorry fren.
The internet is forever.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/10/2024, 9:14 PM
@Feralwookiee - he won the nickelodeon award for best groomy party
Please civility is to be enforced
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2024, 9:25 PM
@Malatrova15 - As stated in our Community Guidelines, my comments have been civil and MATURE...unlike Gunn's "partners".
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2024, 8:10 PM
I knew this, I just didn't feel like telling anyone
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/10/2024, 8:11 PM
Imagine Gunn deboonking on you as you lie on your knees dressed as that Harcourt girl
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 8:11 PM
Ok but why didn't you post the actual tweet instead of this image that included it? Making things needlessly difficult for the mobile users.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/10/2024, 8:12 PM
User Comment Image
Top Gunn
Kadara
Kadara - 6/10/2024, 8:12 PM
Who reported that rumor on this site, I forget the name, Ending... something. Just hit after hit with that one 😂
Evansly
Evansly - 6/10/2024, 8:13 PM
While that would have been cool, I would find it hard for a studio to want to commit to a third outing while movie viewership has largely been down the last few years. They likely want to make sure the second is profitable first.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/10/2024, 8:31 PM
@Evansly - 100% agreed bro
LSHF
LSHF - 6/10/2024, 8:15 PM
Wow! These two rumors were almost back-to-back!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 8:21 PM
User Comment Image

Yeah , I didn’t think this would be the case since the studio would like to see how this second part does before green lighting a third in this current B.O climate…

Also Reeves is someone who works on one thing at a time if he’s directly involved and I doubt Gunn would have him push on a third part being a creative himself unless Zaslav or someone higher up demanded it.
HermanM
HermanM - 6/10/2024, 8:24 PM
Haha! I love Gunn
TK420
TK420 - 6/10/2024, 8:24 PM
I really liked Kravitz as Cat Woman.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/10/2024, 8:24 PM
The detective trilogy. I really want Battinson Batman to end up happy with Zoe Kravitz catwoman in the end, but I feel it would be too similar to the Nolan ending
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/10/2024, 8:26 PM
'James Gunn Debunks Rumor That THE BATMAN - PART II & III Will Shoot Back-To-Back'

---Gunn went on to state categorically that:

There is no true Justice in the court system.
Our Country secretly does things that we think only other countries do.
The chances of ever really knowing The Truth about U.F.O.s and Aliens is ZIP.
NO, Virginia. THERE IS NO SANTA CLAUS.

Thus speaketh James Gunn.
(SO THERE!)
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/10/2024, 8:29 PM
I'd be completely fine with them cancelling "The Batman" sequel/s.
I don't get everyone's fascination with a batman film that hardly crossed the $700 million mark. The film was bland, super-not creative, and a rehash of multiple Batman films before.

The JOKER? That's something new, sadistic, and a very cool 'else-worlds' take on the character.

The 'Batman' can rest in peace.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/10/2024, 9:11 PM
@lazlodaytona - Thank God SOMEONE ELSE thought The Batman was bloated and bland.

IMO it needed a Marcia Lucas to punch it up - I think it's revered because it wasn't Snyderverse bullshittery.

Ironically, I [frick]ing loved Batfleck and the fight scenes (sans kills) were some of Zack Snyder's most comic booky scenes.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/10/2024, 8:39 PM
The first one they copied Finchers Seven so I wonder if they’ll copy Fight Club this time. 😜
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/10/2024, 8:41 PM
Someone should ask Gunn if Jensen Ackles is playing Batman..
I would but I don't have an X-tter or Threads account.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 8:43 PM
I hope we delve into this Bruce/Batman’s psychology more in the sequel.

You could delve into his mother having a mental illness in this which makes Bruce wonder if he might have to and really analyze Bruce’s extreme reaction his childhood trauma…

That opens the door to a villain like Hugo Strange who could exploit that to his advantage.

If the first one was a detective noir for the most part then this could be a psychological thriller.

User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/10/2024, 8:49 PM
User Comment Image
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/10/2024, 8:50 PM
They're going to shoot them Back to Front with a Reacharound in DEIscope TransVision Cinemark NB
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/10/2024, 8:53 PM
I personally really liked Reeves take on The Batman as well as Battinson take on Batman(although his Wayne to be a little more Bruce Wayne in the sequels). I’m excited to see where Reeves goes and how things progress but I can’t not acknowledge the fact that Gunn’s reboot is a serious distraction for fans and general audiences.

I think the best move would be for them to make the sequels 2 or 3 seasons as a GOT-style prestige Max show.

I absolutely loved the cinematography(one of the best that year and honestly one of the best shot DC projects) but I just don’t think the sequels will do as well as the first film plus the the Gunn reboot is creeping around the corner.
SuperCat
SuperCat - 6/10/2024, 8:58 PM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/10/2024, 9:01 PM
THIS JUST IN!
MASSIVE SPOILERS BELOW!!!






















While Taylor Swift will not be appearing in Deadpool 3, it is now confirmed she is in Batman 2: Dark Knight Boogaloo!
Swifties rejoice!















User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 6/10/2024, 9:11 PM
@Feralwookiee - i spit out my [frick]ing drink. Careful in swiftie territory. wouldn't be surprised if they sanction a federal investigation on CBM.com after seeing this

