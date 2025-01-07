THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Teases "Completely Different" Villain And Hints At New Side Of Dark Knight

Much has been said about The Batman 2's delay, but it's become clear this week that filmmaker Matt Reeves remains committed to bringing his sequel to the big screen.

Talking to Josh Horowitz at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, Reeves confirmed that, while The Penguin season 2 is in the works, it will ultimately need to work around what's happening with The Batman follow-up.

"Lauren [LeFranc], Dylan [Clark], Colin [Farrell], and I are talking about doing another season. Obviously, we're doing The Batman 2 and have to get the timing right on that," Reeves explained. "Our plan and our hope is absolutely to do another season. We just have to come up with the idea we think is the right idea which is what we're working on."

The writer and director later said that it's "of course" a priority to get The Batman 2 script where it needs to be, confirming he's "absolutely" happy with how work is progressing and that new 2027 release date.

Reeves added, "I mean, this year we're gonna be shooting and I'm very excited about it. There's been a lot of stuff going on and it's taken longer than I would have wanted but also, I'm super excited about what we're doing and I really can't wait to share that with everybody."

Horowitz later put it to Reeves that there's a lot of chatter online about Mr. Freeze being the sequel's villain to which he responded, "[Laughs] I can't answer anything."

Asked if he has settled on a big bad, Reeves noted, "Yes, of course, or we'd really be in trouble. I hope [it's surprising]. I think so. I think that the story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another. It's gonna show a different side to Rob...it's going to be really cool."

So, a surprising, completely different villain who will play a role in helping show a new side of Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. We aren't expecting it to be Barry Keoghan's Joker or The Penguin - Farrell has confirmed his part in the movie will be a relatively small one - so this character's identity remains a mystery for now.

It's been a long time since we've seen Mr. Freeze on screen but how he can be translated into a realistic world like the one Reeves has created is tough to say. Potentially complicating matters is the fact The Batman 2 will now shoot in the summer, making a winter setting that much harder to achieve on screen.

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.