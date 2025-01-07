THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Teases "Completely Different" Villain And Hints At New Side Of Dark Knight

THE BATMAN 2 Director Matt Reeves Teases &quot;Completely Different&quot; Villain And Hints At New Side Of Dark Knight

The Batman 2 writer and director Matt Reeves has commented on rumours Mr. Freeze is set to be the sequel's main villain, teasing a surprising choice of big bad who is going to show a new side of Batman...

By JoshWilding - Jan 07, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Much has been said about The Batman 2's delay, but it's become clear this week that filmmaker Matt Reeves remains committed to bringing his sequel to the big screen. 

Talking to Josh Horowitz at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, Reeves confirmed that, while The Penguin season 2 is in the works, it will ultimately need to work around what's happening with The Batman follow-up. 

"Lauren [LeFranc], Dylan [Clark], Colin [Farrell], and I are talking about doing another season. Obviously, we're doing The Batman 2 and have to get the timing right on that," Reeves explained. "Our plan and our hope is absolutely to do another season. We just have to come up with the idea we think is the right idea which is what we're working on."

The writer and director later said that it's "of course" a priority to get The Batman 2 script where it needs to be, confirming he's "absolutely" happy with how work is progressing and that new 2027 release date. 

Reeves added, "I mean, this year we're gonna be shooting and I'm very excited about it. There's been a lot of stuff going on and it's taken longer than I would have wanted but also, I'm super excited about what we're doing and I really can't wait to share that with everybody."

Horowitz later put it to Reeves that there's a lot of chatter online about Mr. Freeze being the sequel's villain to which he responded, "[Laughs] I can't answer anything."

Asked if he has settled on a big bad, Reeves noted, "Yes, of course, or we'd really be in trouble. I hope [it's surprising]. I think so. I think that the story is a continuation in a certain way and completely different in another. It's gonna show a different side to Rob...it's going to be really cool."

So, a surprising, completely different villain who will play a role in helping show a new side of Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. We aren't expecting it to be Barry Keoghan's Joker or The Penguin - Farrell has confirmed his part in the movie will be a relatively small one - so this character's identity remains a mystery for now.

It's been a long time since we've seen Mr. Freeze on screen but how he can be translated into a realistic world like the one Reeves has created is tough to say. Potentially complicating matters is the fact The Batman 2 will now shoot in the summer, making a winter setting that much harder to achieve on screen.

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/7/2025, 9:29 AM
I really hope it moves to summer 2027 if they start filming this year.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/7/2025, 9:32 AM
If I HAD to guess, I don't think villain is going to be Mr. Freeze. I truly believe it's going to be Court of Owls and the antagonist will be Owlman/Lincoln March.

That's my theory.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/7/2025, 9:44 AM
@AnEye - I think a more likely villain would be Hush instead of Owlman. I do agree that the court will be the focus somehow.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/7/2025, 9:38 AM
I hate stupid interviews where they just say "we're working on it". Oh gee, thanks for the update.

The games that filmmakers and studios play with audiences these days is ridiculous. I miss the times when they didn't care as much and you would get leaks and hints about what's to come on a pretty frequent occurrence.

I don't think telling people who the villain is gonna be would spoil the movie. If they know who it's gonna be,then tell us. Because the uncertainty building around this project is getting pretty absurd.

Clayface? Freeze? Hush? Court of Owls? Hugo Strange? Joker? I've heard rumors of every single one of them and anything in between (including the whole film being cancelled)

I'm beginning to think they have no clue what's going on and are scrambling to come up with a good idea. Feels like what's happening with Tom Holland right now imo.

It should not take YEARS to develop a solid Batman/Spider-Man story/sript...
AnEye
AnEye - 1/7/2025, 9:38 AM
@xfan320 - "I hate stupid interviews where they just say "we're working on it". Oh gee, thanks for the update."

BASED
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 1/7/2025, 9:43 AM
If they are going to use Freeze, they may want to shoot it in the summer because it would create more chaos for Freeze to attack Gotham in the summer than winter when it's cold anyway.

I would be surprised if they use such a shit villain. I would expect them to use someone like Hugo Strange, Scarecrow, Two-Face or Ra's Al Ghul.

They definitely would want a villain who creates a mystery to solve and who would effect the life of Bruce Wayne.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 9:45 AM
Interesting…

I hope this new side of Pattinson’s Bruce is the more public playboy/philanthropist persona rather then the recluse he was in the first one.

It could be cool to see this version making up that persona on the fly and his struggles with it after being so withdrawn from everything & everyone for so long which I didn’t mind tbh…

I found it interesting to see a Bruce who had no interest in being that side of himself and was completely focused on being The Batman but now that he’s had his arc of vengeance to hope and perhaps even taking Bella Real’s words of how he could do more for this city to heart , it would be cool to explore that imo.

User Comment Image

