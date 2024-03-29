THE BATMAN Lawsuit Reveals Why Matt Reeves Didn't Helm Ben Affleck's Version, Lack Of Gadgets, And More

A recent lawsuit claiming Warner Bros. plagiarised The Batman includes a declaration from filmmaker Matt Reeves in which he provides some fascinating insights into the making of the 2022 blockbuster...

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 29, 2024 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Earlier this week, a judge ruled that Warner Bros. did not steal the plot for The Batman from a writer who came up with a story about the Dark Knight three decades earlier. 

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer decided that writer Christopher Wozniak actually infringed DC Comics' copyrights after they employed him as a freelance artist in 1990 when he wrote "The Ultimate Riddle," later retitled "The Blind Man's Hat."

Wozniak has claimed The Batman was a copy of his story but Engelmayer says it's "The Blind Man's Hat" which intentionally and without consent lifted material from the DC Universe and is "rife" with Batman characters and plot elements.

The court documents have now been made public and they include a declaration from The Batman director Matt Reeves.

It's revealed that the filmmaker was first approached in January 2017 about directing a version of the movie starring Ben Affleck. "Warner Bros. sent me a pre-existing screenplay written by a writer named Chris Terrio and the writer and director Ben Affleck," Reeves says. "Upon reading it, I determined that the story and resulting film was not a project that I felt I wanted to do."

He adds that, "[If Warner Bros.] wanted to use this pre-existing script, it should use another director. I also told them an idea I had for an original Batman story that I conceived: a Batman detective story where solving the case led to discovering something unexpectedly personal for Batman. Warner Bros. liked the idea and hired me to make The Batman."

Reeves then reveals, "I did not use any material from the previous script written by Chris Terrio or any other material provided by Warner Bros. other than the Batman characters and universe."

Elsewhere in the declaration, The Batman helmer addresses the notes he received from the studio and how that impacted which gadgets he did and didn't use in the story. 

It's interesting to get these insights into the making of the 2022 blockbuster and surprising to hear that Terrio and Affleck's version of The Batman is one Reeves had absolutely no interest in making. That was expected to revolve around the Caped Crusader battling Deathstroke after the assassin learned the hero's secret identity.

Affleck later walked away from the role of Batman but ended up returning to the DCEU to shoot cameos in The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

You can read Reeves' full statement in the X post below.



TheLobster
TheLobster - 3/29/2024, 3:19 PM
Missing out of Affleck’s The Batman will be one of the biggest bummers IMO. You can thank stupid ass WB/Joss Whedon for making the Justice League filming so insufferable that it turned him off completely (and reignited his alcoholism). Big sigh.

Reeve’s The Batman was pretty great though!
grif
grif - 3/29/2024, 3:20 PM
@TheLobster - make it and ill see it
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/29/2024, 3:30 PM
@TheLobster - Matt Reeves literally claims responsibility in the post above.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/29/2024, 3:35 PM
@TheLobster -


When the script leaks make your own vision with AI🫡
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/29/2024, 3:45 PM
@TheLobster - I think that's nonsense. I think Affleck's thing isn't on Whedon, unless he forced Affleck to drink against his will. Affleck is his own man.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/29/2024, 3:20 PM
too many words. Just give us the highlights in bold comic sans
grif
grif - 3/29/2024, 3:20 PM
lawsuit? wut? wtf?
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 3/29/2024, 3:24 PM
I would mutilate Reeves' Batman to have Affleck's fight Deathstroke.

PS. the Joker movie kinda called Ben Affleck a clown- Arthur Fleck, A. Fleck
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/29/2024, 3:43 PM
@Mrtoke - Because watching Batman fight another fighter is what Batman is about.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 3/29/2024, 3:24 PM
Having Affleck make his movie before BvS would’ve been ideal.
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 3/29/2024, 3:30 PM
@regularmovieguy - Even more ideal would've been removing Snyder following the release of Man of Steel. A Batman movie directed by Affleck, and a Superman sequel directed by someone other than Snyder would've put the DC brand in a far better place than it's currently in.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/29/2024, 3:40 PM
@regularmovieguy - That would've been the best play. Reintroduce him in a solo before putting him head to head with Supes. Maybe even a Man of Steel 2 first too. Maybe even Wonder Woman.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/29/2024, 3:33 PM
Wait , so was he never attached to the DCEU version…

If so then that means the report from the trades were wrong before this since they made it seem like that version became “The Batman” that we saw or am i wrong?.

Anyway , the Affleck’s version with Deathstroke could have been fun but I liked the one we ultimately got a lot so I’m cool with it.

User Comment Image
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/29/2024, 3:33 PM
At this point i wish he borrowed something from anyone cause his Bat-movie had no bite.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/29/2024, 3:35 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Agreed. My Least Favorite BAtman movie after 'Batman and Robin'.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/29/2024, 3:42 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Only real character issue is not having his dad be far more ambiguous, leading to Bruce having to face the idea that he sees his dad as a monster and thinks he deserved to die.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 3/29/2024, 3:46 PM
@dagenspear
Kinda like in those Batman Telltale games were he discovered how flawed his father was and made some deals with Falcone.

So many interesting plot points to use but instead shit was just mid.
Fogs
Fogs - 3/29/2024, 3:55 PM
@Doomsday8888 - agreed. Nice looks, no meat.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 3/29/2024, 4:06 PM
@Doomsday8888 - I think it would've paralleled pretty well with Selina in that situation. That's more main writing issue with the movie.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 3/29/2024, 3:34 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/29/2024, 3:35 PM
Aflecks Batman was trash💁
JobinJ
JobinJ - 3/29/2024, 3:50 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - hard disagree. Sorry his version hurt your little feelings cause he hurt and killed bad guys.
asherman93
asherman93 - 3/29/2024, 4:01 PM
@AmazingFILMporg - Not trash, but he was misutilized.
AmazingFILMporg
AmazingFILMporg - 3/29/2024, 4:04 PM
@JobinJ - relax. You seem mad💁
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/29/2024, 3:37 PM
The Ultimate Riddle was a DC Batman comic. The Batman was a DC Batman movie. How is that plagiarism exactly? I must be missing something here.

Reeves says that he didn't take anything from any DC comic except for all the stuff he took from DC comics. Shouldn't he be allowed to? He took from Scott Snyder's Year Zero, Frank Miller's Year One, Jeph Loeb's Long Halloween and Hush, Geoff Johns' Earth One, the very idea of a Batman detective story that reveals something about Bruce Wayne's family history is far from original. Black Glove, Court of Owls etc...

What am I missing? this shouldn't even be a thing.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 3/29/2024, 4:12 PM
Had no idea that's how The Batman came to be. Kinda felt like it happened at the wrong time though. Could've had Batman vs Deathstroke in the DCEU, and then The Batman in the DCU.

Could still see it happen they end up folding The Batman into the DCU though. The first one may have been released to early to fit in, but the second (or third) should be possible.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/29/2024, 4:13 PM
@bkmeijer1 - I doubt it since they have already conceotualized Brave & The Bold

Seems like that should be decided from the very beginning then doing it in between which could be a mess.

