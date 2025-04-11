THE BATMAN PART II - Is It Time For Warner Bros. (And DC Studios) To Move On From The DC Franchise?

THE BATMAN PART II - Is It Time For Warner Bros. (And DC Studios) To Move On From The DC Franchise?

As rumours continue to swirl about yet another delay for The Batman Part II, it's hard not to wonder whether now would be a good time for Warner Bros. (and DC Studios) to move on from the franchise...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Apr 11, 2025 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

As speculation continues to run rampant about the future of The Batman franchise, it feels like Warner Bros. and DC Studios are nearing a crossroads. 

Regardless of what's caused the delays, the simple fact is that Matt Reeves' "Bat-Verse" has stalled and doesn't appear to be going anywhere fast. Robert Pattinson isn't getting any younger, and at the same time, DC Studios' James Gunn and Peter Safran are attempting to relaunch a brand in desperate need of a refresh. 

Now, it's time to make a decision about where Batman goes from here. Should two Bruce Waynes inhabit theaters at the same time? Should the DCU or "Bat-Verse" be a priority? We're taking a closer look at those questions and more while taking a deep dive into whether it's time to move on from The Batman Part II ahead of its supposed 2027 release. 

You can read through this feature by tapping the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. The Moment Has Passed

rvtd-N5-Xk-WAf-GX6x-Du-PL6y-YS2se-K-copy

This may seem like an odd thing to say so soon after The Penguin premiered and received widespread acclaim, but it does feel like The Batman Part II's time has been and gone.

The first movie was released in 2022 and took a new approach to the Caped Crusader by setting the story in "Year 2" of Bruce Wayne's career as a vigilante. It felt like a relatively standalone tale, likely explaining why that scene with The Joker ended up on the cutting room floor. 

It's been over three years since The Batman was released, and by the time the sequel comes out, half a decade will have passed. That's far from the end of the world, but the DC Universe has moved on in more ways than one, and the desire to see this story continue has faded. 

Neither The Batman nor The Penguin ended with a cliffhanger as such, so if all we get is the hero's battle with The Riddler and an extended origin story for "Oz" Cobb, it's not exactly a #RestoreTheSnyderVerse situation. 
 

4. Elseworlds Feels Like A Disaster In The Making

5-P8-Sm-Mz-SNYik-Xpxil6-BYz-J16611-copy

So, DC Studios' big idea is for stories set outside of the DCU to be labelled "Elseworlds." We've yet to see that concept in action, though it feels an awful lot like Spider-Man being in the MCU while many of his villains inhabit Sony's Marvel Universe. 

A complete mess, in other words. 

When it became clear that Ben Affleck had no interest in donning the cape and cowl beyond the odd cameo, it made sense to launch a new standalone franchise like The Batman without any DCEU baggage. Since then, DC Studios has set out to create a shared DCU, and that's why The Brave and the Bold is in the works. 

We'll expand on this point more below, but expecting general audiences to follow the stories of both Pattinson's Batman and another version who trains his son as Robin and hangs out with Superman muddies the waters and surely won't benefit either franchise. 
 

3. DC Doesn't Need More Than One Batman

2v-Tms5e-Z86h-XC4c-AYh-Er-NE3-Y9-VS-copy

It says a lot that not even Sony Pictures was foolish enough to introduce a second live-action Spider-Man in its "spin-off" movies.

Admittedly, audiences aren't dumb and can differentiate between two different versions of the same character. Even so, there's a reason Superman & Lois was quickly wrapped up before Superman's release this summer. 

Having multiple versions of a superhero inhabiting that live-action space at the same time dilutes the brand and leads to comparisons that no studio wants or needs (critics already can't help themselves from comparing every Star Wars project to movies released decades ago). 

Even from a storytelling perspective, what are we looking at here? A dark, moody "rookie" Batman and a far more experienced Batman who's a father? They sound pretty different on paper, but they're fundamentally the same character: Spider-Man in his mid-20s, for example, ain't all that different from Spidey in his teens, folks. 
 

2. It Makes More Sense To Add Robert Pattinson To The DCU

e66t-M5-YOaw-XLxh-DAf-Wk-R7sxpb3h-copy

Despite being a reboot, the DCU is picking and choosing actors and characters from the past, including John Cena's Peacemaker and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. As a result, it wouldn't be remotely difficult to make it so that Pattinson's Batman is this new shared world's Dark Knight.

There was nothing in The Batman that necessarily contradicts what Gunn is planning. Retroactively making a critical and commercial hit the first DCU movie would get this franchise off to the right start alongside this summer's Superman.

Reeves will also need to be open to incorporating a wider universe into his stories but can still keep this franchise relatively standalone. Superman doesn't need to drop in frequently, and Gotham can be a city patrolled by just one lone vigilante if needs be. Then again, Pattinson could play a much older version of Bruce Wayne too.  

The actor would have to be convinced to make at least the odd appearance in other projects. However, Batman doesn't have to be a member of the Justice League and can be used very sparingly, treated as more of an urban myth than a widely known "superhero."
 

1. The DCU Should Be A Priority

MV5-BMm-E4-Mjli-ZTUt-Mz-Mx-OS00-YWRm-LWEy-Zj-Ut-NWU3-MDI2-OWJh-Mz-Nj-Xk-Ey-Xk-Fqc-Gc-V1

No matter how many social media scoopers vaguely allude to it, we still have no idea what the cause is for The Batman Part II's delay. It could be creative issues or something far more personal; either way, the movie is taking a long time to get here (if it is the latter, we wish Reeves all the best).

We can't say for sure whether The Batman is what's seemingly led to work on The Brave and the Bold being slowed down, but DC Studios needs to be prioritising that and the DCU. Leaving this character on the shelf isn't good for the DC brand and does little to help a studio that's attempting to undo years of damage caused by feckless Warner Bros. executives. 

Batman is DC's biggest draw, and the franchise would benefit greatly from him showing up. The next couple of years will see the studio lean on characters like Clayface and Sgt. Rock to carry the DCU, and that's a huge risk. 

Gunn is attempting to build a new shared world that can rival the MCU. To do that, he needs Batman at his disposal and front and centre in the DCU.
 

RUMOR: Matt Reeves May Exit THE BATMAN PART II If Shooting Doesn't Begin As Planned Later This Year
Related:

RUMOR: Matt Reeves May Exit THE BATMAN PART II If Shooting Doesn't Begin As Planned Later This Year
THE BATMAN PART II's Delay Supposedly A Result Of Matt Reeves Being Close To A Chadwick Boseman Situation
Recommended For You:

THE BATMAN PART II's Delay Supposedly A Result Of Matt Reeves Being "Close" To A "Chadwick Boseman Situation"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
asherman93
asherman93 - 4/11/2025, 2:17 PM
The Dark Knight Rises came out FOUR YEARS after The Dark Knight. This is literally just a normal amount of wait-time for most sequels.

I'd rather have Reeves take his time to give us something good than rush and mess it all up.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 2:41 PM
@asherman93 - yep

It’s pretty the usual maximum wait time for a sequel.
prettynucIear
prettynucIear - 4/11/2025, 2:50 PM
@asherman93 - Nolan directed a whole other movie before that: Inception. Also, Reeves became the new Batman director in 2017. He's had five years to make The Batman and think of sequel ideas.
asherman93
asherman93 - 4/11/2025, 3:00 PM
@prettynucIear - And those five years involved two regime changes at the studio, a switch from spin-off to reboot, and a [frick]ing pandemic.
Plus, we've at least gotten The Penguin series since then, so its not like we're that starved for choice.
prettynucIear
prettynucIear - 4/11/2025, 3:27 PM
@asherman93 - Penguin was handled by another creative team. Actually they should be making Batman 2 because they work way faster.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2025, 3:46 PM
@asherman93 - Those five years did not include any other version of Batman on the big screen at all. There was a couple of easter eggs in Man of Steel and that was it (and one of them was a Nolanverse easter egg).

There was going to be a Justice League movie from George Miller with a different Batman. Nolan put a stop to it, knowing it would hurt the brand to have two separate Batmen on the big screen.
krayzeman
krayzeman - 4/11/2025, 2:25 PM
If there wasnt a DCU in effect and we were just waiting for a Batman sequel then I would wholeheartedly say "wait for Reeves." But it's not and Reeves doesnt own Batman. Warner Bros. does. Time to get this universe moving with it's main draw in it. The Batman essentially is just Nolan's Dark Knight redone with no other superheroes existing. We're all gonna be old and gray before they can get this right. smh
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/11/2025, 2:28 PM
Be crazy if The Batman is a one hit wonder... the On Her Majesty's Secret Service of Batman films. But stranger things have happened
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/11/2025, 2:43 PM
@Pictilli -

User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/11/2025, 2:31 PM
The Penguin mini series gave this movie's sequel the momentum it needed for them moving forward with it.

User Comment Image

#JusticeforVic
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/11/2025, 2:31 PM
It's the only Good comicbook franchise they got going atm.

😮‍💨😩
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/11/2025, 3:49 PM
@JurassicClunge - atm I agree. But who knows what Superman will be like when it drops.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/11/2025, 2:32 PM
I’m way more interested in seeing Reeves’ version of Batman than Gunn’s. I’d prefer Batman not making quirky jokes that awkwardly derail the serious tone of a scene.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/11/2025, 3:33 PM
@soberchimera - right there with ya bud
Superheroking
Superheroking - 4/11/2025, 2:37 PM
I think Gunn is deliberately sabotaging this.

I don’t believe Reeves is having a hard time cracking the script. Gunn is probably forcing him to tie this into the DCU and Reeves doesn’t want that. So that’s why it keeps getting delayed until it’s cancelled altogether
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/11/2025, 2:41 PM
@Superheroking -

Why would he deliberately sabotage the movie?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/11/2025, 2:58 PM
@TrentCrimm - Because he wants to introduce the DCU version of Batman.
User Comment Image
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 4/11/2025, 3:22 PM
@soberchimera -

He's in charge, he doesn't need to "sabotage" anything, he can just cancel it for whatever reason he wants to make up. Stop reaching for a conspiracy where there isn't one.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/11/2025, 3:47 PM
@Superheroking - Gunn doesn't want Pattinson for DCU Bats. There's a reason Batman's sillouette in Creature Commandos was burley. Reeves simply hasn't turned in a first draft.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/11/2025, 3:48 PM
@soberchimera - copium
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/11/2025, 3:50 PM
@TrentCrimm - they can't handle reality so it's easier to blame Gunn. Reeves can't possibly be struggling to write the sequel to his first film for which he never adapted Bruce Wayne in the first place! How can that be possible?!?!
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/11/2025, 2:41 PM
For what it's worth, I'd rather watch Part 2 then all of the DCU.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 2:56 PM
@MCUKnight11 - it’s equal for me

I have liked Reeves universe a lot so far but I’m also intrigued to see how the DCU shapes up also as someone who has liked what they have seen & heard about it so far pretty much!!.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/11/2025, 2:44 PM
no
ferf
ferf - 4/11/2025, 2:47 PM
Just move on from it
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/11/2025, 2:47 PM
Is this a trick question?

[frick]ing hell, this is all bollocks.

Bollocks.

So [frick] off with this stupid question

For [frick]s sake
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 4/11/2025, 2:53 PM
No!!!! Cameras are rolling in winter! Let’s get it!! Matt is gonna get it done. Now part 3 we will not see til 2033.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/11/2025, 2:53 PM
This is what WB can do if Reeves can't direct:

1- Hire Joss Whedon to direct it instead.

2- Force Pattinson to have a mustache throughout the movie that will be digitally removed in post production.

3- Cast Ezra Miller as the main villain.

4- Cast Ray Fisher as Lucius Fox and have him say "Booyah" every sentence.

5- Enjoy your billion $ movie.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/11/2025, 2:55 PM
Maybe I’m giving the audience more credit then they deserve but I feel like they would be smart enough to realize that the DCU & Reevesverse (aswell as any other Elseworlds) are 2 seperate versions once they seem them on screen ultimately…

Anyway , I have liked both The Batman & The Penguin so far so I would like to see more of this universe but if Reeves doesn’t continue on for personal reasons then so be it at this point.

User Comment Image
Saintsinnister
Saintsinnister - 4/11/2025, 3:09 PM
This is why they shouldn’t rely on one person to be the creative overseer of a giant beloved franchise like this. If Reeves set out a clear vision for 3 movies in 2017, his team could have helped him with the scripts, production, etc. If he were to get sick or a family member pass, the creative team could move forward with the vision already laid out. The Batman doesn’t need to be a studio project, but it shouldn’t be a passion project either.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/11/2025, 3:34 PM
@Saintsinnister - Exactly - there’s only so much artistic vision that a studio will put up with - especially when it’s potentially holding up millions of dollars in profit. Reeves is no Nolan, and I don’t see WB shrugging their shoulders and being cool about whatever’s been holding him up.

Besides, assuming Superman does well, how deep into the new DC universe can they go before getting around to their Batman??
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/11/2025, 3:45 PM
@Saintsinnister - he didn't have a clear vision. He just wanted to do a year 2 Batman via Kurt Cobain. That was the extent of his idea.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/11/2025, 3:12 PM
The only passion project that I'd wanna see:

TDK Returns.

Directed by Christopher Nolan.

AscendedExtra
AscendedExtra - 4/11/2025, 3:33 PM
I still want to see Reeves' Batman sequel, but at this point if there's still a serious drive on his part to make it, it needs to be made with the intention of it being the conclusion to his Epic Crime Saga. Even if Batman Part Two makes it's 2027 release date, it would be at least 3 more years before a potential part 3 would see the light of day, and at that point (hopefully) we'll all be too invested in the DCU to want "elseworlds" content to compete with the main series.
dracula
dracula - 4/11/2025, 3:39 PM
Grace Randolph was called out for lying about Matt Reeve’s health
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/11/2025, 3:40 PM
"There was nothing in The Batman that necessarily contradicts what Gunn is planning."

You mean other than Reeves' The Batman being set in the year 2022 @JoshWilding ?

How do you reconcile a Batman who has a ten year old son, has gone through multiple Robins, and has a fully fledged Bat Family with Reeves' The Batman...who is in year 2 of his career during Halloween 2022.


It simply doesn't work. And that's a good thing. We need the world's greatest detective, the master combat tactician for the DCU Batman....a Batman who can hold his own amongst the titans of the Justice League, not a guy who can solve hallmark card riddles but can barely take on a group of kids at a bus stop.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 4/11/2025, 3:51 PM
Cancel it and move on with the DCU Batman

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder