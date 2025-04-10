THE BATMAN PART II's Delay Supposedly A Result Of Matt Reeves Being "Close" To A "Chadwick Boseman Situation"

Much has been said about The Batman Part II's continued delays. As we're sure you're aware, social media scoopers and DC fan accounts alike have spent months hinting that work has been pushed back due to personal issues in filmmaker Matt Reeves' life.

Hinting at some sort of health issue in an attempt to calm down fans frustrated with the delays seems in poor taste, and in many ways, it would surely be better to say nothing at all.

That hasn't stopped Grace Randolph from weighing in with this in a recent video: "If you knew what Matt Reeves was dealing with, you'd leave him alone. I mean, it's not a Chadwick Boseman situation, but it's close. You should leave Matt Reeves alone."

Regardless of whether it's Reeves or someone close to him who's allegedly unwell, the filmmaker does deserve some space and shouldn't be harrassed by fans eager for The Batman sequel to be released. The "news" is out there now, though, and generating a lot of discussion online.

Some on social media have argued that Reeves or DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn should perhaps issue a statement that sets the record straight and ends the speculation. At the same time, Reeves' personal life is private, and he's under no obligation to update anyone about a movie if he's dealing with something this serious.

Reeves, meanwhile, has previously said, "There's [been] a lot of stuff going on in my life in the last year or so and he's been such a good friend. [He's] such a beautiful man. We're still finishing the script and there have been so many things going on. This next year is about getting into production and getting the movie going."

There's already chatter about The Batman Part II being pushed again, especially with Robert Pattinson signing up for a lead role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah.

Doing the rounds to promote Mickey 17 last month, the actor acknowledged, "I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f***ing old Batman by the sequel."

Pattinson was later asked about shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey later this year. "I have absolutely no right to tell you, I can't even tell you where we're going to shoot. It's top secret! I'm going to shoot [The Batman Part II] after The Odyssey, at the end of the year. I only have a vague idea of ​​the script."

Pushed on whether the Dark Knight will square off with Barry Keoghan's Joker, Pattinson teased, "Yeah, no, I don't know. Potentially..."

We'll see what happens, but there are those who feel that, despite the success of The Batman and The Penguin, it might be best to just end Reeves' "Bat-verse" so DC Studios can focus on The Brave and the Bold. Set in the DCU, that movie is expected to revolve around the Dark Knight and Damian Wayne/Robin.

The Batman Part II will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.