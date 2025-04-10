THE BATMAN PART II's Delay Supposedly A Result Of Matt Reeves Being "Close" To A "Chadwick Boseman Situation"

With speculation running rampant that The Batman Part II might be delayed again, one social media personality claims that filmmaker Matt Reeves' supposed personal issues could be more serious than thought.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 10, 2025 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman

Much has been said about The Batman Part II's continued delays. As we're sure you're aware, social media scoopers and DC fan accounts alike have spent months hinting that work has been pushed back due to personal issues in filmmaker Matt Reeves' life.

Hinting at some sort of health issue in an attempt to calm down fans frustrated with the delays seems in poor taste, and in many ways, it would surely be better to say nothing at all. 

That hasn't stopped Grace Randolph from weighing in with this in a recent video: "If you knew what Matt Reeves was dealing with, you'd leave him alone. I mean, it's not a Chadwick Boseman situation, but it's close. You should leave Matt Reeves alone."

Regardless of whether it's Reeves or someone close to him who's allegedly unwell, the filmmaker does deserve some space and shouldn't be harrassed by fans eager for The Batman sequel to be released. The "news" is out there now, though, and generating a lot of discussion online.

Some on social media have argued that Reeves or DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn should perhaps issue a statement that sets the record straight and ends the speculation. At the same time, Reeves' personal life is private, and he's under no obligation to update anyone about a movie if he's dealing with something this serious.

Reeves, meanwhile, has previously said, "There's [been] a lot of stuff going on in my life in the last year or so and he's been such a good friend. [He's] such a beautiful man. We're still finishing the script and there have been so many things going on. This next year is about getting into production and getting the movie going."

There's already chatter about The Batman Part II being pushed again, especially with Robert Pattinson signing up for a lead role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah

Doing the rounds to promote Mickey 17 last month, the actor acknowledged, "I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f***ing old Batman by the sequel."

Pattinson was later asked about shooting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey later this year. "I have absolutely no right to tell you, I can't even tell you where we're going to shoot. It's top secret! I'm going to shoot [The Batman Part II] after The Odyssey, at the end of the year. I only have a vague idea of ​​the script."

Pushed on whether the Dark Knight will square off with Barry Keoghan's Joker, Pattinson teased, "Yeah, no, I don't know. Potentially..."

We'll see what happens, but there are those who feel that, despite the success of The Batman and The Penguin, it might be best to just end Reeves' "Bat-verse" so DC Studios can focus on The Brave and the Bold. Set in the DCU, that movie is expected to revolve around the Dark Knight and Damian Wayne/Robin.

The Batman Part II will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. 

THE BATMAN Sequel Not Expected To Be Delayed Despite Robert Pattinson's DUNE: MESSIAH Casting
RedFury
RedFury - 4/10/2025, 6:43 AM
I really feel for him, and whatever he or his family member are going through.

Take you're time my man, no need to rush the film. We'll patiently await your art, and enjoy the hell out of it when we get it.
XtremeXFan
XtremeXFan - 4/10/2025, 6:44 AM
Whatever it is, I wish Reeves, his familly and the people close to them good health.

it's a horrible situation to be in, and if that means we have to wait a few more years for the batman part 2, I'm fine with that.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/10/2025, 7:41 AM
@XtremeXFan - User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 4/10/2025, 6:49 AM
He should enlist the help of one of his Caped Crusader Show collaborators. Perhaps Ed Brubaker for a final review of the script.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/10/2025, 6:52 AM
People think they're owed more than being the told the movie is delayed; they aren't.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/10/2025, 7:10 AM
@IAmAHoot - That's not true. Guy round the corner owes me 5 bucks.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 4/10/2025, 6:56 AM
Whether he has personal issues or not, nobody should be harassing him because a film hasn’t been made yet
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 7:03 AM
We don’t [frick]ing know for certain.

Using Chadwick Boseman as a comparison is misguided. That man was clearly suffering, and we didn’t realize what he was going through until it was too late. Until we find out if Matt is hiding a life-threatening illness and is losing weight in front of us, let’s not [frick]ing buy into the gossip.

So, until we have more information, let’s keep Matt in our prayers and remain skeptical about whether Batman 2 will actually get made, given all the bollocks surrounding it.

For [frick]s Sakes
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 4/10/2025, 7:05 AM
Grace shouldn´t have said anything.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/10/2025, 7:07 AM
This sequel will never see the light of day.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 7:15 AM
You see what I'm [frick]ing talking about:

@JoshWilding mate, I mean didnt you catch this bollocks.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIQwUYQuZnn/?igsh=MWNwMndxMTEwN2JhYQ==

For [frick]s Sake
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 4/10/2025, 7:18 AM
@THEKENDOMAN -

Don't be silly. That would require Wilding to have an ounce of journalistic integrity
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 7:31 AM
@HagridsHole1 - 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

You guys really give it to him 😂😂😂😂
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/10/2025, 7:43 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - User Comment Image

but seriously, even to begin with i dont believe a f*cking word Grace says
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 4/10/2025, 7:30 AM
Pay close attention to what the man is saying:

"I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be f***ing old Batman by the sequel."

1/ Pattinson will no longer be playing Batman, but;

2/ He WILL be in a sexual relationship with him.

Hollywood ...

