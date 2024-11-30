THE BATMAN Star Jeffrey Wright Has An Exciting Suggestion For Who Could Be The Franchise's Next Villain

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has repeatedly confirmed that he's still waiting on Matt Reeves' script for The Batman Part II. As far as we know, the movie remains on track for its planned 2026 release but who will be the sequel's big bad?

Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and Scarecrow are all among the possibilities depending on who you believe. However, Jim Gordon actor had his unexpected suggestion during a recent interview with The Movie Dweeb.

"There’s a lot to choose from," the actor started. "You know, Gordon actually has a son who becomes somewhat nefarious. That could be a possibility." He'd add that he has "some ideas, or maybe one idea" about who could play James Gordon Jr. but stopped short of naming them,

The cop's son was introduced as an infant in Batman: Year One in 1987 and pretty much vanished until he showed up in 2011 as a villain. Scott Snyder revealed that James had psychopathic tendencies as a child and, as an adult, he'd become a full-blown psychopath who tortured people to death as another of Gotham City's dangerous serial killers.

There's definitely a story to be told there and it would be a good fit for a Batman who, unlike many of his predecessors, could be considered the World's Greatest Detective.

In another recent interview, Wright confirmed he was never asked to appear in HBO's The Penguin, explaining, "There was no talk of my being in this first season." Asked if he'd be on board for a potential second season, the actor replied, "Who knows? We'll see what happens down the line, but I'm juggling enough balls as it is."

HBO is said to be keen for The Penguin to continue and it's widely believed that another season of the show could bridge the gap between Matt Reeves' next big screen instalments of The Batman trilogy.

As noted, Wright will return as Gordon in those movies but is currently in the dark about the filmmaker's Part II plans. "I'm excited about getting back there, but you probably know as much as I know," he admitted. "I haven't read anything. I haven't talked to Matt for a while. He's been off doing his thing, I've been off doing mine. But I look forward to getting back there."

"There's a lot to explore," Wright continued. "I think the vision that [Reeves] has of Gotham is a really wonderful one, really rich and kind of grimy in the best way."

The Batman Part II is currently set to be released in theaters on October 2, 2026.