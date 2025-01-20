THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Reveals Who The Best-Smelling Batman Actor Is And Talks PART II Plans

Much has been said about what's happening with The Batman sequel, including the possibility of Robert Pattinson joining the DCU as its Dark Knight.

The actor is keeping busy while he waits for Matt Reeves to finish the movie's script and has been announced as the new face of a new Dior Homme Parfum. Talking to Esquire about that, Pattinson was asked whether there are "scents" he associates with the characters he's played.

"Definitely the scent of the cowl, with Batman – very much," he started. "Well, it’s leather. But it’s also a combination – because you’re sealed in a leather mask, but you're also extremely anxious all the time. And leather is porous, so it really takes on an emotional scent."

"When I did the audition for Batman I had to try on all the different cowls [from actors who’d played the role]. Even from 20 years ago, they all still had the scent of each individual actor. It’s kind of strange," he continued before asking which of them smelt the best. To that, Pattinson said, "I think probably Clooney smelt the best."

Unfortunately, the article doesn't contain a meaningful update about where things stand with The Batman Part II, though he was asked to offer a word that best describes the project.

"I haven’t seen anything yet, so I have no idea," Pattinson admitted before coyly adding, "But I think maybe... a little more iris?"

Recently, Reeves was quizzed on James Gunn's comments that he's considered bringing "Battinson" into the DCU. Interestingly, the filmmaker didn't dismiss the notion of bringing his franchise into the DCU.

"Sure, yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, it really comes down to whether or not it makes sense," the filmmaker started. "What's been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell that we're calling The Epic Crime Saga which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. It's been important to me to be able to play that out. James and Peter have been really, really great about that and they're letting us do that."

"What the future brings, I can't really tell you," Reeves added. "I have no idea right now except that my head is down now about getting The Batman Part II shooting and to make it something special which is, of course, the most important thing."

Pushed on whether he thinks Pattinson's Bruce Wayne will eventually join the DCU, a flustered Reeves replied, "I don't know. We'll have to see where that goes."

The Batman 2 will be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.