THE PENGUIN: Matt Reeves Confirms Plans For More THE BATMAN Spin-Off Shows

Though he doesn't share many details, The Batman director and The Penguin EP Matt Reeves has confirmed that more spin-off shows are being discussed...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 05, 2024 10:11 AM EST
Following The Batman's hugely successful theatrical run, director Matt Reeves announced that a number of small-screen spin-offs were in the works, including The Penguin, a Gotham PD series, and a project focusing on the infamous Arkham Asylum.

Only one of these ended up moving forward (The Penguin season finale airs next week), but executive producer Dylan Clark recently indicated that early plans are in place for another show set in "The Batman Epic Crime Saga," and Reeves has now confirmed that more shows are being discussed.

Andy Serkis (Alfred) asked Reeves if a second season of The Penguin is on the cards or whether he plans to take us "into Gotham through another lens" while speaking to the filmmaker for InterviewMagazine.com.

"We have been talking, and it’s exciting because people are now embracing the show. My fantasy is coming into being, which is very exciting, and HBO has been incredibly supportive from the beginning. Now to see that the show is being embraced is really, really exciting. We have been talking about doing other shows. I wanted to make sure that we didn’t do the origin tale, which so many of the other series have done. I think the idea of being able to put a lens on these characters is a really exciting idea. It’s about cities and their dysfunction and the world and its dysfunction, which is what Batman stories are all about. They’re all about Gotham being a place that should be better. And you can have the experience of this almost novelistic epic crime saga, but you also just get these separate experiences. They have their own dramatic value. So Oz’s story is Oz’s story, and the idea is to do these other stories in the same way."

Reeves didn't mention any specific characters, but he did previously hint that a legal drama focusing on Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, might be one possibility.

Reeves also spoke about having the freedom to make The Penguin a little more adult-oriented after being "handcuffed" to some degree while working on The Batman.

"It’s interesting because in a Batman movie, there are resources that are tremendous, so we’re able to do quite grand things, but we are handcuffed in other ways. When we were dealing with the ratings board, they were like, 'You got to pull that back and this back.' But with HBO, those handcuffs were removed. It gave us the ability to be really character-forward. Even just the way that Oz can be so deliciously profane. Now as we’re working on the movie, he can’t be quite as free with the profanity. There is a wonderful tone to the way Colin does it, so we have to find the right balance."

Which Batman characters would you most like to see get the spotlight in another HBO spin-off series?

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The eight-episode DC Studios drama series continues The Batman epic crime saga that filmmaker Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman, and centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the show is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/5/2024, 10:31 AM
User Comment Image

Such an incredible show, if they can keep up the quality I am all for it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 11/5/2024, 10:31 AM

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/5/2024, 10:57 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Finally we will take down this corrupt United States of America once and for all and make it the Confederate States of Russia Again!

#MakeAmericaTheConfederateStatesOfRussiaAgain!

Gunpowder, Treason and Plot.
I see of no reason why the 6th of Janu....I mean the 5th of November should ever be forgot.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/5/2024, 10:35 AM
There was a rumor years back about a Catwoman show set between Batman II and III. Regardless, I can't wait to see more of this franchise, as it's by far the best comic book property in the market right now.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/5/2024, 11:02 AM
@TheJok3r - I think Catwoman should be a movie, if anything.

But she may be in movie jail after the 2004 movie, just like Green Lantern is in movie jail since the 2011 movie. Maybe Justice League'll be a TV show too, lol.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/5/2024, 10:45 AM
Gordon needs his own origin show, how did he get the mustache?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/5/2024, 10:48 AM
I LOVE this show!!!

My favorite "must see" weekly veiwing at the moment. I see emmys all around for the show's creators and actors. However, there is one big "elephant in the room" about it that takes away from it's near perfection.

The absence of Batman.

When the show started and a lot of the actions of OZ in manipulating the Falcone and Maroni's with some very violent results, it was done in mostly private settings. They could plausibly went under the radar of the police or Batman. i figured that is how the show would be, like some "undergorund" gang war that only they knew about it.

But starting with the very public deaths of the entire, very prominent Falcone family and the only surviving member is a reputable serial killer (Sophia), and a new drug being everywhere on the streets, and now an explosion of an underground drug lab, I would think Batman would've taken notice by now and investigated. Certanly Commisioner Gordan would have.

I'm not one to think these kind of spin off shows need BAtman to be in them, but there need to be some kind of explnation why he hasn't looked into some of these very public criminal events.

Other than that I thnk it's an amazing show!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/5/2024, 11:05 AM
@Nomis929 - I have no doubt Batman will show up next week, if even just a cameo at the end.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 11/5/2024, 11:23 AM
@TheJok3r - didnt Reeves or the showrunner confirm Batman doesnt appear in the series?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/5/2024, 11:31 AM
@ReverseFlasher - They're not going to spoil such a big reveal, so of course they'll deny it.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/5/2024, 10:50 AM
What would really be cool would be if they let Reeves do something similar to The Wire where each season focuses on a different groups POV and takes place in that world.

You could do one season that focuses on the GCPD, one that shows Dent and the DA’s office, one that takes place in either Arkham and/or Blackgate and one that expands on the Penguins world that is focused on the criminal underworld and has a Boardwalk Empire type vibe.

Have recurring characters that appear in all of the seasons but in some cases they’d be the leads and in others they be more of a background/minor character.
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 11/5/2024, 10:53 AM
There's a number of Batman characters I can see having a show but the ones I'd like to see the most are The User Comment Image Riddler,Eduardo Dorrance User Comment Image ,Two-Face User Comment Image ,Scarecrow User Comment Image ,Ra’s al User Comment Image Ghul,Mr. User Comment Image Freeze,or User Comment Image HUSH
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/5/2024, 10:57 AM
Gordon and Selina please. Maybe follow her time in Bludhaven between part I and II

Hope they keep the same head writer that is working on the Penguin too. She’s the real deal.
HAUSMAN01
HAUSMAN01 - 11/5/2024, 11:01 AM
@MisterBones - I can see Gordon User Comment Image & Selina User Comment Image getting a series
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 11/5/2024, 11:03 AM
Gunn now having second thoughts of making this Batman the DCU Batman. Can he get Reeves to say yes?

Either way, I think it will be great.

Good start. Next is Creature Commandos!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/5/2024, 11:07 AM
@vectorsigma - Why would Reeves try to combine his realistic universe with Gunn's live action cartoons ?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/5/2024, 11:06 AM
I hope after the success of the first Joker and Deadpool & Wolverine that The Batman part II could be R-rated.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 11/5/2024, 11:07 AM
MahN166A
MahN166A - 11/5/2024, 11:29 AM
I am probably by myself in this, but I want whatever spinoffs he does to solely focus on rogues he intends on using for the films. Whether they are the main villains or supplementary to the plot.

Give me:
Mad Hatter
Clayface
Baby Doll
Scarface
Hush
Hugo Strange
Catwoman
Poison Ivy
Two Face

Now obviously this is a long list, and I am being overzealous but these are the ones that I think would work the best within his universe.
Keep the same showrunner and you got a working formula.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 11/5/2024, 11:45 AM
Honestly I think they should revive the Arkham concept I wanna see more of Magpie.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 11/5/2024, 11:47 AM
Catwoman would be an obvious pick, epecially as they could easily bring back Sofia as an antogonist.

