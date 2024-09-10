THE PENGUIN: Matt Reeves Confirms Robert Pattinson Cameo WAS Discussed But Says No Bruce Wayne Or Batman

THE PENGUIN: Matt Reeves Confirms Robert Pattinson Cameo WAS Discussed But Says No Bruce Wayne Or Batman

It's already been confirmed that The Penguin won't feature an appearance from Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight and Matt Reeves has now confirmed it was considered and why exactly it won't be happening...

Sep 10, 2024
It's been reported on several occasions that HBO's The Penguin will feature an appearance from Robert Pattinson as either Bruce Wayne or Batman (perhaps both), news which made sense when it came to this TV show helping bridge the gap between The Batman and The Batman II.

However, something has changed recently because those involved with the show have flat-out denied we'll see the Caped Crusader in any way, shape, or form. 

Maintaining the element of surprise is one thing but it now feels like The Penguin's creative team is tempering expectations to avoid disappointment, similar to what happened with Deadpool & Wolverine and Taylor Swift's long-rumoured cameo shortly before that movie was released. 

Talking to Total Film, The Batman director and The Penguin executive producer Matt Reeves said, "I’m a point-of-view filmmaker. When I’m doing a Batman story, Batman and Bruce is going to be the main point of view. To explore the rogues gallery, they could never get the real estate we can do in a series."

"So Batman is in this [show] only as a sense that he’s a presence," he continued. "You’re aware that all of these events began because of the Riddler, but the Riddler doesn’t appear and Batman doesn’t appear."

Pushed on whether Pattinson appears in any manner, Reeves responded, "Rob is not going to be in the show. I’d rather take the Band-Aid off now. We did talk about all that but we felt the best way to do this was to go on a grand exploration of a guy grabbing for power in this moment."

This will disappoint many fans and in some respects feels like a missed opportunity. However, The Batman II is still being written and we'd imagine enlisting Pattinson for a scene or two might have involved spending more money than HBO would have liked; remember, this was originally conceived as a straight-to-streaming series. 

Check out some new stills from The Penguin below. 

The Penguin's cast also includes Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush).

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes, and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer.

The Penguin premieres on HBO and Max on September 19.

shhimpeeing
shhimpeeing - 9/10/2024, 9:11 AM
Lame. So it's just GOTHAM all over again.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/10/2024, 9:12 AM
@shhimpeeing - not even close
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 9/10/2024, 9:14 AM
@shhimpeeing - gotham had a lot of Bruce Wayne.
shhimpeeing
shhimpeeing - 9/10/2024, 9:16 AM
@ZiggyStarman - But no batman
shhimpeeing
shhimpeeing - 9/10/2024, 9:25 AM
@bobevanz -A show about the penguin rising up in Gotham... tell me which show im talking about.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/10/2024, 9:29 AM
@shhimpeeing - I posted that yesterday. You are correct. It's Robin Taylor's Penguin storyline in GOTHAM but with more violence and swearing.

Oh, and calling him Ozz Cobb? Dumbest thing I've heard in comic-related stuff in years.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/10/2024, 9:36 AM
@shhimpeeing - why would they spoil an appearance in an interview?

Id have told interviewers before film roled not to ask questions about stuff like that, and if they do I'll sit there stone faced until you ask the next question.
shhimpeeing
shhimpeeing - 9/10/2024, 9:39 AM
@TheVandalore - Why would they spoil him NOT having an appearance in an interview?!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 9/10/2024, 9:12 AM
HBO:

User Comment Image
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/10/2024, 9:13 AM
Okay, We know..
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/10/2024, 9:14 AM
It would have been stupid to do so, this takes place after the movie correct? Queue the "this movie sucks" crowd lol it never fails.
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 9/10/2024, 9:14 AM
I'll take it with a grain of salt. Remember X-23 was “not” in Deadpool and Wolverine.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/10/2024, 9:15 AM

I will watch it of course.

But I'm not really sure why.
shhimpeeing
shhimpeeing - 9/10/2024, 9:16 AM
@DocSpock - You sound like your boyfriend Herman
valmic
valmic - 9/10/2024, 9:20 AM
@shhimpeeing - Probably the same guy. No one would be surprised.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/10/2024, 9:31 AM
@DocSpock - I might give the first episode 10 minutes and I'm guessing I'll abandon it.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/10/2024, 10:05 AM
@shhimpeeing -

You sound like a tiny troll.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/10/2024, 10:06 AM
@lazlodaytona -

Yeah, a whole show about the Batman world with no Batman and none of his big villains except for (yawn) gangster Penguin.
shhimpeeing
shhimpeeing - 9/10/2024, 10:24 AM
@DocSpock -You look like 2.
RealTurner
RealTurner - 9/10/2024, 9:20 AM
More reasonable than the "he's beneath Batman's notice" BS. We saw Batman beat up some thugs in a train station.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/10/2024, 9:26 AM
Honestly even with their denying initially , i felt Batman would still be in it but with how much they are pushing it now it then makes me truly believe he won’t which I don’t really mind tbh…

I’m here for Oz’s story , I enjoyed Farrell’s performance as the character in the Batman and am interested to see how his version of this character develops & grows!!.

User Comment Image

Plus , the show looks good on its own imo!!.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/10/2024, 9:32 AM
Ozz Cobb. 'nuff said
JayLemle
JayLemle - 9/10/2024, 9:39 AM
Good! Let's keep the story focused on Penguin, only. The Batman Part II will be three hours with plenty of Batman.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

